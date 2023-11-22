Newfoundland and Labrador launches effort to 'transform' its police services
The Newfoundland and Labrador government launched an effort Monday to review policing services in the province, after concerted cries from community groups to reform the profession and the systems that hold officers accountable.
Called the Policing Transformation Working Group, the four-person team is mandated to look into issues such as diversity within the ranks and the relationships between officers and marginalized communities. The group consists of a former deputy minister and three people with police backgrounds, including an inspector with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and a retired Mountie.
Justin Campbell, a director with the St. John's-based Indigenous coalition First Voice, said he's encouraged by the effort but worried about the “excessive amount” of police representation on the team.
“I would have liked to see at least one strong civilian voice included,” Campbell said in an interview. “The concern and the risk there is that it may lean too heavily toward the status quo, which as we've already documented â€¦ that's not working for anyone.”
Newfoundland and Labrador is served by the RCMP, which has jurisdiction over much of rural Newfoundland and parts of Labrador, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, which oversees the Northeast Avalon, which includes St. John's. The Constabulary also has detachments in Corner Brook, located in western Newfoundland, and in two communities in Labrador.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in particular has faced intense public scrutiny since one of its officers, Carl Douglas Snelgrove, was charged with sexually assaulting a young woman in her living room in 2014 while he was on duty. He was convicted in 2021 but has sought leave to appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada.
His case prompted several other women in St. John's - including a Constabulary officer - to approach lawyer Lynn Moore and file two civil suits alleging they, too, had been sexually assaulted by members of the force.
First Voice has long been calling for the province to establish a civilian-led police oversight board, and it produced an extensive report last year detailing how the province might address systemic policing problems, including racism.
Newfoundland and Labrador has a police oversight agency led by a defence lawyer, which investigates problems once they arise. But Campbell says a civilian-led police board, unlike a watchdog agency, would help inform policy - and ideally prevent problems.
Justice Minister John Hogan told reporters Monday that the working group will review police oversight mechanisms, adding that it is “certainly worthwhile” to consider how a civilian oversight board could operate in the province.
As well, the working group will review best practices in other jurisdictions, examine police recruitment and training and consider the role officers play in community safety and in addressing gender-based and intimate-partner violence. A news release says the group will consult with people and organizations across the province, including Indigenous communities, and take into account the needs of the province's urban and rural populations.
Campbell said he is pleased by the plans to consult widely, adding that he was especially heartened to learn that the report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls informed the province's desire to review its policing services.
Moore, meanwhile, said she is cautiously optimistic, adding that the province has long needed to take a “solid look” at the state of policing, including the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's complaints process and the involvement of politicians in appointing people to the force's highest ranks.
But she, too, has concerns about the makeup of the four-member review team.
“You need people who are in the system to be able to recognize some of the weaknesses in the system,” Moore said in an interview. “But you also need people outside the system to be able to offer a different lens. I would have a higher level of comfort if there was somebody there that was not part of the apparatus.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
King Charles III honors K-pop girl group Blackpink during South Korean president's state visit
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Winning ticket sold for $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.
-
Suspects in Mississauga store robbery seen on video smashing their way out after owner traps them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
Ottawa
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Four arrested in Ottawa human trafficking ring
Ontario Provincial Police has arrested four adults from Ottawa and laid 23 criminal charges related to human trafficking.
-
Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Wednesday, no bus cancellations
A late evening Tuesday storm will continue into Wednesday morning with periods of rain showers and snow creating a messy morning commute.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating serious three-vehicle crash in Shelburne
County Road 124 was closed between Highway 89 and Wansborough Way in Shelburne due to a serious collision in the fog.
-
Suspicious person call in Georgian Bluffs led to a variety of charges: OPP
OPP responded to a call about a suspicious person near a business on Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs.
-
'Tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you': OPP on impaired driving
Dufferin OPP says drivers should use a designated driver, a cab, a rideshare, public transit or stay overnight.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
70 per cent of apartments were unlocked during Waterloo apartment break-ins last year: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are reminding people to take precaution to keep their homes safe.
-
Kitchener mayor 'encouraged' by federal fiscal budget update
The leader of Kitchener is feeling positive when it comes to the latest update on Canada's finances.
London
-
Victim of Highway 401 crash identified
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
Man, woman charged after officer assaulted during disturbance
A man and woman are facing charges after police responded to an east London residence for a report of an alleged stabbing and an officer was assaulted.
-
Council might redirect homeless hub funding to maximize winter shelter beds
Out of time, with few options, and insufficient funding — city councillors sparred for two-hours about emergency shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness this winter.
Windsor
-
Chamber president welcomes housing news from fall economic statement
Relief from a red hot housing market — the carrot dangled by the federal government’s fall economic statement Tuesday. And experts say, that’s enough to keep the cart rolling.
-
Victim of Highway 401 crash identified
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
Montreal
-
Public sector strike in Quebec enters 2nd day, more walkouts expected later this week
Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again.
-
PQ leads the polls in voting intentions, six points ahead of CAQ
The PQ is now a top choice among voters in Quebec, according to a Pallas Data poll, which shows the party holding a six-point lead over the ruling CAQ.
-
SZA, Green Day, Noah Kahan and more to perform at Osheaga
Noah Kahan and SZA are coming to the Osheaga music and arts festival in Montreal next summer.
Atlantic
-
'They're tired of looking at us, that's why': Halifax removes Grand Parade from designated encampment sites
One of the best-known homeless encampment sites in Halifax isn't considered one anymore, but some residents are questioning the reasoning behind the decision - and the optics.
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Building under construction in Winnipeg goes up in flames
A seven-storey apartment building that was being built in Winnipeg has gone up in flames
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Macleod Trail closed due to crash involving pedestrian
A pedestrian has been hurt in a crash on Macleod Trail near Shawville Boulevard S.W., emergency officials said Wednesday.
-
Calgary Police Service apologizes after Marlborough Park charges stayed
Read the full statement from the Calgary Police Service in regards to charges being stayed against 14-year-old and 18-year-old brothers in connection with a fatal shooting in Marlborough Park on Nov. 13.
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
Edmonton
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
-
Garage on south-central property destroyed in fire
A University area garage was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Surrey school survey raises eyebrows with novel ideas to combat overcrowding
An online survey from Surrey Schools requesting feedback from parents, students and staff on ways to combat the growing problem of overcrowding in classrooms and other school facilities has turned some heads.
-
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
-
'They save lives': More clinical trials coming to B.C. at new 'super hub'
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.
Politics
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds set aside $7B from Canada Growth Fund for carbon-price contract guarantees
Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions.
-
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
Health
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
As Earth's temperature rises, so do deaths among people with mental health problems
During a record-breaking heat wave in British Columbia in June 2021, 8 per cent of people who died from the extreme heat had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a March study.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada's astronauts set to receive new assignments during space agency announcement
Some Canadian astronauts are set to get new assignments today. The federal minister of innovation, science and industry will announce the roles at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, culminating a days-long power struggle that shocked the tech industry and brought attention to the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
King Charles III honors K-pop girl group Blackpink during South Korean president's state visit
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Taylor Swift's Rio de Janeiro tour scarred by deaths, muggings, heat-related illnesses
The deaths of two people, heat-related illnesses and other misfortunes have left legions of Taylor Swift fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar's Eras Tour, which concludes Monday night.
Business
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Black Friday, Cyber Monday shoppers to focus on quality, timing this year: experts
This year Shopify expects the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period to be just as frenzied, but something will be different: shoppers' moods.
-
Broadcom planning to complete deal for $69 billion acquisition of VMWare after regulators give OK
Computer chip and software maker Broadcom has announced it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
-
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
-
Yes, France is part of the European Union's heart and soul. Just don't touch its Camembert cheese
The European Union has long known that the way to France's heart is through its stomach. So, don't touch the Camembert -- never, ever. On Wednesday, legislators at the European Parliament will vote to make sure it doesn't happen.
Sports
-
Canada men left wondering what went wrong after second-half collapse against Jamaica
A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
-
NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he's angry.
-
FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as World Cup sponsor through 2030 ahead of Saudi-hosted tournament
Qatar Airways will be FIFA's airline sponsor at the men's 2026 World Cup being played across North America after soccer's governing body renewed with the company through 2030 on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.