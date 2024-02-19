New York-bound flight forced to return to Toronto after cockpit fire

'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says Endeavor Air Flight 4826 left Toronto's Pearson International Airport the morning of Feb. 3 and was headed to JFK airport in New York when the flight crew declared an emergency.
The safety board says the crew was investigating the smell on the Bombardier twin-engine jet when the captain's-side windshield electrical heater control unit began emitting sparks and flames.
It says they put on oxygen masks, declared the emergency and requested a return to Toronto, where the plane landed without further incident.
It adds that the sparks and flames stopped when the flight crew turned off the windshield heat.
There were 74 people aboard the flight and no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, which owns Endeavor Air, said in a statement that technicians later replaced the plane's windshield and windshield heating unit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data shows the city's cops are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
Thousands of skaters took to the Rideau Canal Skateway on Family Day Monday, the final day of Winterlude. While the ice condition was poor, people were just happy a slice of the skateway was open after a disappointing season.
The average cost to rent an apartment dropped slightly in Ottawa in January, but renters are still paying more than $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment.
The Schneider family is spending their Family Day mourning the first anniversary of the day Ron Peterson died following an assault in downtown Barrie.
Tax season is officially underway, and while it may be easy to put it off, one expert strongly recommends tackling tax returns head-on to avoid any last-minute rushes before the April 30 deadline.
Provincial police, the Grand Valley, and Erin fire stations responded to a farmhouse fire on Line 11 on Sunday.
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Friends and family are expressing grief for the latest inmate to die in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’
Windsor city councillors will consider a recommendation for 10 more red light cameras to be installed in Windsor this year.
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
Police say a 13-year-old child visiting from France died Monday following a dogsled accident in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is questioning the Quebec government's plans to spend $870 million for a new roof over Montreal's Olympic Stadium and is demanding more transparency from the province's tourism minister.
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
Serge Hébert started a new business as a way for hobbyists in the Greater Moncton area to connect in person and have a place to meet.
On a routine visit to Grand Manan, N.B., a university student and her documentary team stumbled on a 27-foot-long basking shark on the shore.
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
Evander Kane scored two of Edmonton's four goals in the third period, Connor McDavid added two assists to extend his NHL lead and the Oilers stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to 10 games with a 6-3 win on Monday.
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Richmond on Family Day in opposition to city council’s recent vote to explore a local supervised consumption site, despite health officials already having quashed the idea.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
As the Bank of Canada waits for the right moment to start cutting interest rates, some economists are arguing that its decision shouldn't hinge on the housing market.
The union representing 9,300 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
