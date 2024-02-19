New Supreme Court justice proud of 'demystifying' processes at the top bench

Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, according to RCMP.
Canada's newest Supreme Court justice says trust in the court depends on clear communication to the public.
A welcoming ceremony was held today for Justice Mary Moreau, who was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge in November.
Her appointment means a majority of the nine justices on the Supreme Court are women for the first time in its history.
Moreau says Canadians must be able to recognize themselves in the justice system without feeling like they've been marginalized or excluded.
And she says she is proud the court is trying to make its work more accessible to the public by using plain language on its website and in decision summaries and by streaming its hearings online.
She says Canada's laws must be respectful of human rights and be interpreted in a timely, open and accessible process.
Moreau comes to the Supreme Court after serving as the chief justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta.
She also previously chaired the judicial advisory committee for military judge appointments, and was a member of the Canadian Judicial Council for seven years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, according to RCMP.
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
At least two air strikes hit near the town of Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km (37 miles) north of the border with Israel on Monday, according to witnesses in the area.
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.
Some residents in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart.
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
A University of Ottawa professor has combined scientific research and her personal experience to explore how to optimize cognitive abilities, be organized and set goals.
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.
Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot.
Developmental services agencies across the province are asking the community to share social media posts with the hashtag #5tosurvive with their local MPP.
An altercation between driver and passenger left one person standing by the side of the road.
One person is dead after being found injured at a Guelph home Sunday evening.
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg man after police say he had fake money.
A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, south of Montreal.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
A new 'smart home' in Montreal is hoping to enhance the lives of eight young people living with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was a potential suicide risk.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Sunday in the city’s North End.
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Alberta Parks has launched a new tool for hikers and climbers to determine avalanche risk before heading out on an adventure.
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Alberta Parks has launched a new tool for hikers and climbers to determine avalanche risk before heading out on an adventure.
Mounties are investigating a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
Joaquin Oliver’s voice echoes through the hallways of Congress on the sixth anniversary of his death.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
The union representing 9,300 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
The number of passengers flying through Dubai International Airport surged last year beyond its total for 2019 -- just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation.
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
In his annual All-Star weekend news conference, Adam Silver said he believes the league’s rules, which mandate players must generally play in at least 65 games to be eligible for post-season awards, have had their intended effect.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.