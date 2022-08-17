N.W.T. child-care providers 'trying to be optimistic' about $10-a-day deal

A daycare is shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., Aug. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake A daycare is shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., Aug. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Elon Musk jokingly says he is buying Manchester United

Having seen eight coaches come and go in less than 10 years, Manchester United fans know their false dawns. Wednesday shed a different light on strife at the giant football club: Elon Musk said he was buying it -- and then said it was all a joke.

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social