A small team of Canadians from Newfoundland and Labrador are overseas, pitching the province as a new home to displaced Ukrainians.

As part of the provincial government’s Ukrainian Family Support Desk initiative, four team members based in Poland are offering in-person support to Ukrainians who have fled their homes, sharing information with those looking to permanently resettle in the province.

According to one of the team members, Sonia Parker, the initiative has received a warm welcome by local Ukrainians.

“People are very interested in hearing what we have to offer,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “People from Ukraine obviously heard about Canada, but not necessarily about Newfoundland and Labrador.”

While currently based in Warsaw, the team has been travelling to different locations within the country in an effort to draw more newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador. More than four million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia launched its attack on Feb. 24. Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province so far to send an immigration team overseas.

Services include organizing information sessions about immigration programs and support services offered in Newfoundland and Labrador, connecting Ukrainians with job opportunities in Canada, and assisting with visa applications. Above all, Ukrainian refugees are looking for access to health care and accommodation as they make plans to resettle outside of Ukraine, Parker said.

“People are afraid to end up in big sports arenas with a lot of beds,” she said. “They are looking for a safe place where they can reside with their children.”

Provinces across Canada have organized online resources for Ukrainians looking for assistance, as well as Canadians looking to help Ukrainian refugees, including those willing to offer their home as a place to stay.

