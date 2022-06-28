More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen
More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen
Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day.
A Leger poll for the Association of Canadian Studies found that 56 per cent of respondents did not agree with swearing allegiance to the Queen.
New Canadians have to swear an oath to the monarchy at citizenship ceremonies including a pledge to "be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, her heirs and successors."
Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, said most people born in Canada were probably unaware that new Canadians had to swear an oath to be faithful to the Royal Family.
"If you ask Canadians about their identity, few would mention the monarchy," he said.
The poll of 2,118 people earlier this month cannot be assigned a margin of error because online panels are not considered truly random samples.
While 58 per cent of those who responded are positively disposed toward the Queen, with only 28 per cent negatively disposed, Canadians are evenly divided -- 40 per cent positively and 40 per cent negatively -- in their view of the monarchy overall.
The poll asked whether, "as a Canadian, we should all agree to be faithful and bear true allegiance" to the Queen and her heirs.
Those who are very favourable toward the monarchy were more likely to approve of pledging allegiance.
Sixty per cent of men and 52 per cent of women who did the survey answered no. Opposition was stronger among Canadians aged 18-34 than those over the age of 55.
Almost three-quarters of people living in Quebec opposed the oath, compared to only 47 per cent in Alberta.
A large proportion of those polled -- including 20 per cent of women -- said they had no view or did not want to answer.
Canada is a constitutional monarchy, with the Queen as the head of state. She is represented federally by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and at a provincial level by lieutenant-governors.
Any change to the position of the Queen or her representatives in Canada would need the unanimous consent of the House of Commons, the Senate and provincial legislatures.
Taking an oath of citizenship is the final step in becoming a Canadian citizen. Ceremonies take place across the country, with special ceremonies on Canada Day.
New Canadians must also promise to faithfully observe the laws of Canada.
Earlier this month, the Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee with celebrations in Canada, the U.K. and across the Commonwealth. She ascended the throne at age 27 in 1952 and is England's longest-serving monarch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
G7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' as Russia's invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen
Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day.
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP to name interim leader, set leadership contest rules
Ontario's NDP is set to name an interim leader later today to replace Andrea Horwath and the party is expected to select a longtime Toronto caucus member.
-
Multiple people injured after early morning shooting in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three dead, police watchdog called in after Alta Vista stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a stabbing in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Barrie
-
Million-Dollar Man Honoured by City
After more than 40 years of raising more than $1 million for the annual Terry Fox Run, Will Dwyer is getting the recognition he deserves.
-
Barrie police investigating after man poses as OPP officer at traffic stop
Barrie police are warning the public to be cautious when getting pulled over after two suspicious traffic incidents in recent weeks.
-
Young person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near MacTier
Paramedics rushed a young person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township near MacTier.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at a food processing plant.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
London
-
Higher prices and parts shortage for new buses impact London Transit service improvements
Emerging economic pressures are tightening their squeeze on London Transit.
-
Seasonal temperatures dominate the next couple days in London region
A cool start to the day in the London area on Tuesday with more seasonal temperatures expected to continue throughout the day.
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last October
The Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.
Windsor
-
Crash causes road closure near Leamington
OPP have a section of road closed off near Leamington.
-
Windsor police say no incidents to report from fireworks night
Windsor police are reporting a successful fireworks night with no major incidents.
-
Windsor fire crews battle second blaze near Devonshire Heights
For the second time in the same day, Windsor fire responded to a blaze near the Devonshire Heights area.
Montreal
-
Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community
Nemeroff was in his early 30s and had gathered a list of accolades, including appearing on Conan and at Just For Laughs and being nominated for a Juno. Raised in Montreal West, he also leaves behind a grieving family.
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Teen motorcyclist caught going double the speed limit -- in a 100 km/h zone
A 19-year-old Montreal motorcyclist is facing heavy penalties after he was caught speeding at more than 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Laval.
Atlantic
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however, health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
WestJet passengers question baggage issue that left them stranded at Halifax Stanfield
After a week in Florida with her folks, Jillian and Justin Bean should be fairly well-rested, but that's not quite the case thanks to an unusual experience at the Halifax International Airport when they touched down Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
Long-standing auto shop in the Exchange District getting set to close its doors
J.W. McDonald Auto Service has had a few names over the years but it has always been able to provide vehicle service to Winnipeggers. But now, the Exchange District staple is gearing down and set to close its doors for good.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
-
Here's when u-pick strawberry farms will be open in Manitoba
With summer now in early bloom, so too are strawberry fields across Manitoba.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Expected population bump has city consider new housing developments
Despite goals of hitting climate targets and building up instead of out, the city is considering approving five new communities as it expects another 88,000 people to move here by 2026.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'Just what you dream of': Garth Brooks reflects on 2 sold-out shows in Edmonton
As many Edmontonians were still recuperating from Garth Brooks fever Monday after his two- sold-out shows, the musician himself said he too was still recovering.
Vancouver
-
'There's nowhere for me to go': Lytton evacuees still displaced almost 1 year after wildfire
Many survivors of the catastrophic Lytton, B.C., wildfire have spent the last year moving from one temporary home to the next.
-
Struggling B.C. flood victims claim Red Cross has cut financial supports
People who lost everything when catastrophic flooding hit B.C. last year say financial support from the Red Cross fell far short and was cut off far too early.
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
-
All three levels of government, police, organizers granted full standing on inquiry
The commissioner of the inquiry examining Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February has granted standing to the organizers, police and representatives of all three levels of government.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health
-
U.S Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights
The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country Monday, as one side sought quickly to enact statewide bans and the other tried to block or at least delay such measures.
-
'Quick and easy' bone density test could help predict risk for dementia late in life, study finds
A simple and common bone density scan could help identify if someone is at risk of developing late-life dementia, according to a new international study led by researchers in Australia.
-
Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns: UN report
Places that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while COVID-19 lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a UN report said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
-
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
-
Billie Joe Armstrong says he'll renounce his U.S. citizenship over Roe v. Wade reversal
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has told fans at a concert that he intends to renounce his United States citizenship following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – a controversial move that eliminates the federal constitutional right to abortion nationwide.
-
Masked Kanye surprises BET Awards to honour Sean 'Diddy' Combs
With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean 'Diddy' Combs channelled the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards' highest honour Sunday night.
Business
-
World shares mostly higher after wobbly day on Wall Street
Global stocks were mostly higher Tuesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets cooled off following a rare winning week.
-
Customs officer union demands more hires as travel turbulence continues
The federal border agency is not moving fast enough to fill staff shortages that have bogged down airport traffic and revved-up passenger frustration, the union representing customs officers says.
-
What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
-
Just keep your returns: U.S. stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have U.S. retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers throw surprise baby shower for Ukrainian refugee couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
Sports
-
F1 condemns racism after Piquet's reported slur at Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
-
U.S. Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.
-
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered Monday to stand trial by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
Autos
-
F1 condemns racism after Piquet's reported slur at Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
-
Fuel standard regulations to start later, cut more emissions from gasoline, diesel
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.
-
Judge orders new trial in Tesla worker's race bias lawsuit
A federal judge in California on Monday ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla Inc TSLA.O owes to a Black former factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down a $15 million award.