More Canadians report stronger attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
The survey, which was conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies, found 88 per cent of respondents reported a strong sense of attachment to their primary language, whereas 85 per cent reported the same for Canada.
The greater importance of language was especially notable among francophones and Indigenous Peoples.
Reports of strong attachment to primary language exceeded all other markers of identity, including geography, ethnic group, racialized identity and religious affiliation.
Of the markers of identity considered in the survey, Canadians were the least likely to report a strong sense of attachment to a religious group.
Association for Canadian Studies president Jack Jedwab said the survey's findings highlight the important role language plays in people's identities.
"I think many Canadians may be surprised by it, who may not think intuitively that language is as important as other expressions of identity that get attention," he said.
Jedwab said people should be mindful of not downplaying the importance of language given how significant language can be to a community. He said language has a dual function of facilitating communication and being an expression of culture.
"There can be a tendency for people to diminish the importance of other languages," he said.
"We've not paid historically sufficient attention to Indigenous languages, which we're now seeing our federal government invest considerably in, trying to help sustain and revive Indigenous languages," he added.
The online survey was completed by 1,764 Canadians between July 8 and 10. It cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered truly random samples.
For Canadians whose primary language is French, 91 per cent reported a strong sense of attachment to their language, in comparison to 67 per cent who reported the same sentiment for Canada.
In Quebec, more people reported a strong sense of attachment to their primary language than to the province.
Only 37 per cent of Canadians reported a strong sense of attachment to a religious group.
The findings come ahead of Statistics Canada's latest census release on languages in the country, which is set to be published on Wednesday.
Jedwab said the census release will be especially important to Quebec, where there's a close monitoring of the state of the French language in comparison to other languages.
The Leger survey also found more than half of francophone Quebecers say they know English well enough to hold a conversation. That's in contrast to less than one in 10 English respondents in all provinces except Quebec and New Brunswick who say they can hold a conversation in French.
According to the last census, English-French bilingualism rose from 17.5 per cent in 2011 to 17.9 per cent in 2016, reaching the highest rate of bilingualism in Canadian history. Over 60 per cent of that growth in bilingualism was attributable to Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
Brazilian woman cons own mother out of US$139M in stolen artworks
Police in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday were seeking the arrest of six people accused of involvement in stealing 16 artworks together valued at more than 700 million reais (US$139 million), some of which were recovered.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major power outage hits downtown Toronto
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto.
-
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
-
Wonderland reveals plan for new 'one of a kind' ride coming next year
Canada's Wonderland has announced two new rides that will be available for guests next year, one of which the amusement park says is 'the only one of its kind in the world.'
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Royal Canadian Mint launches new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
-
Former Senators captain bringing padel to Ottawa
Move aside, pickleball. There’s a new racquet sport in town thanks to a former Ottawa Senators captain.
Barrie
-
Ships and Sails day at Nancy Island Historic site
Ships and Sails will take to the waters off Nancy Island for a re-enactment of historical Georgian Bay
-
A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital's medical & surgical units
Multiple COVID-19 patients have been identified on both units.
-
Today Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day
For the 20th year, Dairy Queen and SickKids Hospital support children's health across Canada on Miracle Treat Day.
Kitchener
-
Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage
Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
Guelph police looking for man allegedly seen masturbating in park
Guelph police are investigating reports of a man who was allegedly masturbating while watching women in a south-end park.
London
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
Arrest made after cyclist killed on Highway 401
A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.
-
City launches pilot project for vendors on Dundas Place
The City of London has created a new pilot project that will allow permit vendors to operate on Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington downtown.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle spotted in field
A 53-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Good Samaritan reported a vehicle in a Lakeshore field.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Chatham-Kent: CKPH
Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.
-
Southwestern Ontario agriculture community celebrates farmers’ market success
It’s “National Farmers’ Market Week” where events during the first full week of August celebrate the farm-to-table movement and highlight the role farmers’ markets play in healthy communities.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after Laval drive-by shooting
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
NEW
NEW | Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two people injured after SUV hits picnic table outside Oromocto Tim Hortons
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a picnic table in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Victim stabbed after denying cigarette request: Winnipeg police
A 65-year-old man was stabbed earlier in the week after he denied the suspect’s request for a cigarette, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Employers looking to sweeten the deal for new employees amid labour shortage
Employers in Manitoba are looking to attract a younger generation to join the workforce amid an ongoing labour shortage.
-
Manitobans in store for supermoon, meteor shows over next few days
The Manitoba skies will be offering some beautiful sights over the next few days, as residents will be able to catch glimpses of a supermoon, as well as meteor showers.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers will remember superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday.
-
2 Edmonton seniors with dementia missing after alarm at care facility
Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons notice for two local seniors with dementia early Thursday morning.
-
EPS constable accused of sex assault while on duty found not guilty
An Edmonton police officer accused of sexual assault was found not guilty in court last week.
Vancouver
-
Coquihalla Highway crash causes $100K of damage to luxury sports car
A B.C. crash that caused $100,000 worth of damage to a luxury sports car has prompted a warning from police about how costly it can be when drivers don't check their blind spots.
-
Camping may be available on Bowen Island if Metro Vancouver proposal goes through
A Lower Mainland destination that doesn't currently have any campsites may welcome campers in the coming years if Metro Vancouver's proposal goes through.
-
B.C. highway report: Route closed in both directions due to mudslides
A stretch of B.C. highway was closed overnight in both directions due to mudslides in the area.
Politics
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
-
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Health
-
Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't change
Ontario's health minister is emphasizing today that people in the province will always be able to access health care without paying out of pocket, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines
Africa's public health agency says the continent of 1.3 billion people still does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine, but "very advanced discussions" are underway with at least two partners.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Entertainment
-
Beyoncé calls Madonna a 'masterpiece genius' for joining her on 'Break My Soul' remix
For lending the iconic melody from 'Vogue' to Beyonce's new 'Break My Soul' remix, Madonna received a new title: 'masterpiece genius,' bestowed upon her by Bey herself.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis.
-
Run, Laal, run: Aamir Khan stars in Indian 'Forrest Gump'
Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed 'Forrest Gump' so much that he's starring in a Hindi remake.
Business
-
Wall Street rises after another sign of cooling inflation
Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month.
-
Mint to unveil coin commemorating Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a special coin celebrating late music legend Oscar Peterson.
-
Metro faces ongoing worker shortage, higher overtime pay to keep grocery stores open
Workers at Metro Inc. are putting in overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family.
-
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
-
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
-
Oilers mourn death of 'dear friend' Ben Stelter after battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.
-
'Thank you. I love all of you': Serena Williams plays final match in Canada
Serena Williams exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
Autos
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.