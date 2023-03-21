Military expecting to save $30M per year with targeted housing benefit for troops
The Canadian Armed Forces is rolling out a new housing benefit that a senior commander says will better help troops struggling to find affordable accommodations while saving millions of dollars every year.
The Canadian Forces Housing Differential will supplement the incomes of members who have to live and work in areas of the country with high rental costs.
That includes Canadian Forces Base Comox on Vancouver Island, where some members were recently told they could contact Habitat for Humanity if they were having trouble finding a place to live.
The benefit is set to come into effect on July 1 and will replace an existing allowance called the post living differential, or PLD, that sought to offset the cost of living and working in particularly expensive communities.
Unlike that allowance, whose rates have been frozen since 2009, the new housing benefit will be tied to salary to help those who need it most, said Brig.-Gen. Virginia Tattersall, the military's director general of compensation and benefits.
The result is that thousands of members who don't currently qualify for the PLD allowance will start to receive the housing benefit, while thousands of others will see their PLD cash cut off -- at a net savings of about $30 million per year.
"This benefit is about us being equitable," Tattersall said in an interview. "It is truly trying to look after those who need it the most. So hence why it is more the junior ranks that will benefit from this than it is the senior ranks."
She added the aim is to ensure no member is forced to spend more than between 25 per cent and 35 per cent of their monthly salary on rent. An outside company has been hired to assess average rental prices near bases.
Online forums catering to military personnel are rife with stories and complaints from Armed Forces members about the lack of affordable housing near military bases where they are required to work.
The problem is exacerbated by the cyclical nature of military postings, as troops are routinely forced to relocate from one part of the country to another due to operational demands and career progression.
Younger and more junior members face an especially hard time in certain communities such as Comox, Victoria and Halifax, where housing is extremely limited or expensive.
There is also a critical shortage of housing on bases, with thousands of military members and their families currently on wait-lists while promises to build new accommodations largely stuck in neutral.
To ease the problem, the local base commander at CFB Esquimalt near Victoria has started letting new sailors live in their training quarters for months after their initial training is finished.
The focus on housing rather than overall cost-of-living reflects the main cost disparity of living in different parts of the country, Tattersall said, unlike in the past when cost variances were far greater.
"Cost of living per se is relatively equal across the country, the one thing that does stand out is that cost of housing, or that affordability of housing," she said.
"And so that's why we've focused the benefit in on that issue, because that more seems to be the real challenge for our members."
Tying the new housing benefit to salary will ensure those who are really struggling get the help they need while cutting down on spending, she added. Armed Forces members living in military housing will also not qualify.
The new housing benefit will cost about $150 million per year, compared to $180 million for the PLD allowance.
"And so part of finding that sweet spot in terms of something that looked after members was also ensuring that we brought ourselves back within the envelope of funding that had been authorized," she said.
The military estimates that about 28,000 Armed Forces members will qualify for the new housing benefit, which represents about 6,300 more than currently receive the PLD.
However, about 7,700 members who have been receiving the existing allowance will be cut off. While the military says most of those already live in military housing or have higher salaries, the move is likely to spark complaints.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Adviser on unmarked graves says some landowners are refusing access for searches
Some private landowners are refusing access to residential school survivors who are looking to perform ceremony or search their properties for possible unmarked graves, a Senate committee heard Tuesday.
These foods cost more in Canada, despite inflation rate slowdown
Overall inflation in Canada is cooling, according to just-released data, but the trend is not being reflected at grocery stores, where prices for some items continue to grow.
Trudeau's top aide Telford to testify, amid Hill drama over foreign interference
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign election interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Gould says passport application backlog 'completely eliminated', announces online status checker
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'completely eliminated,' according to the minister responsible for the file.
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
Plastics at all stages detrimental to human health, analysis finds
A collaborative new report has detailed the wide-ranging health impacts of plastics, right from their production all the way to their use and eventual disposal.
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
Johnston's mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference has been released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
Strong magnitude 6.5 quake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people even in remote villages. At least two people died.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Toronto
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Federal government pledges $1.4 billion to revitalize Dwyer Hill Training Centre
The federal government will spend $1.4 billion to revitalize Ottawa's Dwyer Hill Training Centre, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.
-
Ottawa shoppers flock to Nordstrom as liquidation sale begins
Ottawa shoppers lined up outside the city's two Nordstrom locations Tuesday morning ahead of the start of a liquidation sale.
Barrie
-
Construction well underway on unique supportive housing facility in Barrie
Construction on a unique multi-million-dollar supportive housing project for struggling families is well underway in Barrie.
-
Police 'actively investigating' threat made against Bradford high school
South Simcoe Police is investigating an alleged threat of violence in an online threat targeted towards a Bradford High School.
-
Beeton, Ont. couple celebrate big win with Lotto 6/49
A Simcoe County couple couldn't believe their luck after winning over $100,000 in the lottery.
Kitchener
-
Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker expected to testify at inquest today
The second day of the inquest into the fatal police shooting of a Kitchener man is underway.
-
Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Two arrested after stand off at Kitchener motel
Two people have been arrested after a stand off at a Kitchener motel.
London
-
Man charged in dangerous driving investigation, second suspect remains unidentified
One of the suspects wanted for alleged dangerous driving involving dirt bikes in February has been arrested and charged, London police said on Tuesday.
-
$3-million lotto prize for London man
A 56-year-old man is London’s newest millionaire. Peter Baxted won $3 million with INSTANT PRESTIGE.
-
Over half a million dollars in damages caused by Bayham house fire
A house fire in Bayham has caused an estimated $600 thousand dollars in damage.
Windsor
-
Property owners protest Windsor’s rental licencing pilot project
About 100 people were outside city hall Tuesday, protesting the city’s new residential rental licencing by-law.
-
Windsor to accept more asylum seekers, but renews calls for federal support
As asylum seekers pour across the border between New York and Quebec at near-record numbers, the city is being asked to accommodate even more at area hotels.
-
Windsor’s bed bug ranking improves slightly: Orkin Canada
Windsor has dropped to 13th place on Orkin Canada’s list of the Top 25 bed bug cities in Canada in 2022.
Montreal
-
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
-
'We cannot make a mistake': Painstaking recovery process as 6 remain missing in Old Montreal fire
Rescuers say it will be a long, slow process as they continue the work to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week. Six people are still missing as of Tuesday morning. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday.
-
Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec's second mandate this afternoon. Girard broke with tradition on Monday — instead of buying new shoes ahead of the budget, he announced a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City community centre.
Atlantic
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Bedford high school needs support, 'time to heal' following stabbing: NSTU president
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) is weighing in after two staff members and a student, who is also the suspect, were injured in a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
New Brunswick's $12.2-billion budget targets challenges that come with growth
The New Brunswick government tabled a $12.2-billion budget Tuesday that forecasts a small surplus and promises a funding boost to help stabilize the ailing health-care sector.
Winnipeg
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
-
Two men who lost fingers crossing into Canada become Canadian citizens
Razak Iyal was given a warm embrace as he officially became a Canadian citizen, more than six years after nearly freezing to death walking across the Canada-United States border in Manitoba.
-
Adviser on unmarked graves says some landowners are refusing access for searches
Some private landowners are refusing access to residential school survivors who are looking to perform ceremony or search their properties for possible unmarked graves, a Senate committee heard Tuesday.
Calgary
-
'They've had years': Renewed calls to change name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
'New and upgraded': Calgary students, staff enjoy new southeast school
Families in the southeast Calgary community of Auburn Bay now have a new school for their children to attend.
-
Alberta support for arriving Ukrainians to top $30M
More than 26,000 Ukrainians have now resettled in Alberta since the Russian invasion began last year and on Tuesday Premier Danielle Smith announced more money to help them.
Edmonton
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers moved to funeral home in procession
A procession took constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at around noon.
-
Body found on Whitemud Drive, EPS investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found at the side of Whitemud Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
Illegal right turns have led to 5 crashes involving vehicles and Valley Line Southeast LRT trains: TransEd
Officials say drivers illegally turning right has led to five crashes with Valley Line Southeast LRT trains.
Vancouver
-
Sask. First Nation launches Bill C-92 consultations in Vancouver while demanding justice for Noelle O’Soup
A Saskatchewan First Nation is taking the first steps towards self-governing child and family services within its own community, while demanding justice for one of its young members who died while in the care of B.C.’s government.
-
Hate crimes unit joins probe of Sikh international student's assault in Kelowna, B.C.
RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., confirm the BC Hate Crimes Team has joined an investigation into an attack on an international student in the city.
-
Vancouver park board offers tips on how to 'respect' city's coyotes
Now that coyote denning season is in full swing, the Vancouver park board is offering some tips for “peaceful coexistence” between the animals and humans.
Politics
-
Trudeau's top aide Telford to testify, amid Hill drama over foreign interference
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign election interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
-
Johnston's mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference has been released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
-
Moscow summons Canada envoy over Joly 'regime change' comment
Russia has summoned a senior Canadian diplomat in Moscow over Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's musings about 'regime change.'
Health
-
Superbug fungus cases in U.S. rose dramatically during pandemic
U.S. cases of the dangerous fungus Candida auris tripled over just three years, and researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the COVID-19 pandemic is likely partly to blame. More than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study.
-
Report calls for restricting marketing to kids in grocery stores, restaurants
A new report that looks at the prevalence of marketing to children inside grocery stores and restaurants suggests regulation is needed to help reduce unhealthy food temptations.
-
Health Canada launches new toll-free number for poison centres
Health Canada has launched a new toll-free number, 1-844-POISON-X, or 1-844-764-7669, to help people across the country access critical medical advice related to poisonings more easily.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds
TikTok went on a counteroffensive Tuesday amid increasing Western pressure over cybersecurity and misinformation concerns, rolling out updated rules and standards for content as its CEO warned against a possible U.S. ban on the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
-
Soak up the sun: Dalhousie engineers build Atlantic Canada's 1st solar-powered car
Engineering students at Halifax’s Dalhousie University are getting ready to debut a solar car of their own design at an international competition.
-
B.C. parent launches class-action lawsuit against makers of Fortnite video game
A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be “as addictive as possible” for children.
Entertainment
-
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story 'BS' at trial
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision 'utter B.S.' on Tuesday during the trial's opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court, and tried to shield herself from photographers' view with a notebook.
-
'John Wick' stars honour late co-star Lance Reddick
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the 'John Wick: Chapter 4' stars honouring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film's Los Angeles premiere.
Business
-
Federal minimum wage rising to $16.65 per hour on April 1
The federal minimum wage is rising to $16.65 per hour on April 1, up from $15.55.
-
These foods cost more in Canada, despite inflation rate slowdown
Overall inflation in Canada is cooling, according to just-released data, but the trend is not being reflected at grocery stores, where prices for some items continue to grow.
-
IMF to assess Sri Lankan governance as part of $3B bailout
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is assessing Sri Lanka's governance in the first case of an Asian country facing scrutiny for corruption as part of a bailout program.
Lifestyle
-
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
-
The world's happiest countries for 2023
The 2023 World Happiness Report identifies the happiest nations, those at the very bottom of the happiness scale and everything in between, plus the factors that tend to lead to greater happiness.
-
'Here I Am' photo gallery showcases older Canadians with Down syndrome
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and to mark the occasion a Canadian organization launched a campaign showcasing older people living with the condition.
Sports
-
Undefeated Switzerland edges Canada 7-6 at world women's curling championship
Three-time defending champion Switzerland remained undefeated at the women's world curling championship with a 7-6 win over Canada in Tuesday's afternoon draw.
-
Women's Sweet 16 features new format and historic field
The NCAA changed its setup for the women's tournament this season, trimming the traditional four regional sites to two. Seattle and Greenville -- a city of 71,000 in South Carolina about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina -- will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four.
-
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Three misdemeanour charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Autos
-
U.S. probes reports of steering glitch on 2022, 2023 Honda Civics
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-litre supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
-
Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a man who they say failed a driving test before driving off and nearly hitting four people with his vehicle and then deciding to do burnouts in a parking lot.