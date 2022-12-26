Military can't - or won't - reveal outcomes of criminal sexual cases passed to civilians
Military police don't know -- or won't say -- how many of the dozens of cases involving criminal sexual behaviour referred to civilian counterparts over the past year have resulted in charges.
That has sparked criticism from some experts, who say such information is critical to knowing whether sending such cases to civilian authorities is having the intended effect.
Military police first revealed earlier this month that they had transferred 57 cases of alleged sexual crimes to civilian police for investigation since November 2021.
But it remains unclear how many of the cases have resulted in charges.
Military police spokesman Lt.-Cmdr. Jamie Bresolin says Canadian Armed Forces investigators work with civilian counterparts to collect information during cases.
But asked how many have led to charges, Bresolin says civilian authorities are not required to provide updates to the military on the status or outcomes of their investigations.
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, a British historian, an Italian archeologist, and an American preschool teacher are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020.
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
The gangster-turned-cop racing to save Chinatown's underworld history
Armed with an iPhone, a microphone and a lifetime's worth of connections with former cops and criminals, Michael Moy is racing to capture a piece of New York City's forgotten history. Moy operates a YouTube Channel called Chinatown Gang Stories, which he launched six months ago.
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Texas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop: White House
The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Ontario plunging into energy storage as electricity supply crunch looms
Ontario is staring down an electricity supply crunch and amid a rush to secure more power, it is plunging into the world of energy storage — a relatively unknown solution for the grid that experts say could also change energy use at home.
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
Suspect charged in connection with Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby
Durham police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Whitby, Ont. that left a man seriously injured on Christmas Day.
Via Rail says some Toronto-Ottawa, Toronto-Montreal service to resume Tuesday on modified schedule
Via Rail says it will be running some trains between Ottawa and Toronto and between Toronto and Montreal Tuesday on a modified schedule after a CN derailment kept train service halted since Christmas Eve.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Roads reopen in Prince Edward County after storm shuts down region
Days after a major winter storm pummelled parts of the region, some roads in Prince Edward County are now open.
Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region
Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.
Weather conditions close Highway 11 from area north of Orillia to Huntsville
The highway is closed in both directions from Kilworthy Road, just north of Orillia, to Novar Road, which is north of Huntsville.
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
Suspects steal merchandise during morning break-in to commercial business
Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kitchener that resulted in stolen merchandise.
Police search for driver in Kitchener hit-and-run involving pedestrian
A pedestrian is expected to recover after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Kitchener, say police.
Tents damaged in downtown Kitchener fire
A fire broke out in Kitchener over the weekend in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West — an area where those experiencing homelessness have lived for months.
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
Highway 402 reopens Christmas Day, other regions still grappling with road closures
The past several days have been a whirlwind for provincial police, first responders and snow removal crews as Friday’s fierce winter storm shut down major highways and the roadways of entire counties in southwest Ontario. As of Monday morning, here is an update on the highways and major roads across the London, Ont. region that are reopened and roads that currently remain closed.
Two men facing charges after city parking enforcement worker assaulted
Two men from London are facing assault charges after they allegedly assaulted a City of London parking enforcement employee in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, London police said.
Impaired driver crashes into vehicle after attempting to evade R.I.D.E. check: LaSalle police
A 54-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle while attempting to evade a R.I.D.E. check last week, LaSalle police said.
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
Most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2022
Neighbour disputes, the so-called Freedom Convoy and bridge blockade, a concerning poster at a LaSalle high school, and how one man saved money in the midst of inflation contributed to the most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2022.
Hydro-Quebec says most customers will get power restored by Wednesday after weekend storm
The vast majority of Quebecers who have lost power during a multi-day storm system can expect their lights and heat to go back on by Wednesday, the head of Hydro-Quebec says.
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec after storm passes through
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 560,000 households province-wide.
Via Rail cancels all trains between Toronto and Montreal on Boxing Day
A Christmas Eve train derailment is continuing to cause holiday headaches for tavellers as Via Rail cancelled all of its trains serving Toronto to Montreal on Boxing Day.
Electricity outages persist for 2,000 NB Power customers
NB Power says about 2,000 customers remain without electricity Monday following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast
A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg firefighters tackle five fires over Christmas weekend
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a very busy Christmas weekend, responding to five fires within a 12-hour timeframe.
The Leaf closed due to burst water pipe
A new attraction at Assiniboine Park has been temporarily closed due to a burst water pipe.
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
Fire at southeast Calgary fourplex sends one person to hospital, displaces others
One person is in hospital and others are without a home in the aftermath of a Christmas evening fire at a fourplex in southeast Calgary.
Calgary police seek dash cam footage to aid in Christmas Eve impaired driving investigation
If you've got dash cam footage of a particular time and place, Calgary police want it as they continue an impaired driving investigation from Christmas Eve.
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
Witnesses wanted in hit-and-run crash with firearm: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for anyone who may have seen a hit-and-run crash that happened in south Edmonton in early December.
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
Surrey man charged in connection to 2021 Coquitlam shooting
A 26-year-old Surrey resident is facing four charges in connection to a 2021 shooting near the border of Burnaby and Coquitlam.
Heavy rain, high winds and King Tides bring potential for Boxing Day flooding, damage in Metro Vancouver
A pair of winter storms is forecast to hit the Lower Mainland Sunday night through Tuesday, coinciding with extreme high tides that could cause flooding and damage to coastal infrastructure.
Winning Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket purchased in Surrey, $5M waiting to be claimed
Five million dollars is waiting to be claimed by the person who scored the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in Surrey last week.
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas -- but is it an engagement ring?
Cher posted an eye-catching photo of a humongous diamond ring to Twitter over Christmas, which set the internet ablaze with speculation that she got engaged to rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, who she has been linked with.
Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album
The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
Holiday sales in U.S. up 7.6 per cent despite the squeeze of inflation
Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading
Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Europe, some Asian cities and the U.S. closed.
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a 'hippopotamus for Christmas' came true for one Virginia zoo.
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
Harry Kane scores in Premier League return
Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.