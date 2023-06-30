Masai Ujiri, Dan Levy and Kent Monkman appointed to Order of Canada

OTTAWA -

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, actor and writer Dan Levy and Cree artist Kent Monkman are among the dozens of people newly named to Canada's highest civilian honour.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced 85 people who have been awarded the Order of Canada on Friday, including two new companions, 22 officers, 60 members and one promotion within the order.

Ujiri was named an officer to the Order of Canada for his "contributions on and off the basketball court," as both president of an NBA team and as a humanitarian.

Levy, who co-created "Schitt's Creek" with his father Eugene Levy, was named a member of the Order for his "trail-blazing advocacy of 2SLGBTQI+ communities" and for advancing Canadian television.

Monkman was made an officer for his role as "one of Canada's most dynamic contemporary artists."

New officers of the order also include musician Andy Kim, best known for writing "Sugar, Sugar" in the 1960s, and political philosopher Will Kymlicka.

Dr. Jean Eleanor Marmoreo is being recognized for her work as a family doctor and advocacy of medical assistance in dying, as is Dr. Ronald Gold for his work to eradicate meningitis globally.

Alan Bernstein, a pioneer in the field of cancer research, was promoted to a companion of the order. He had been named an officer last year.

In a statement, the Governor General said the appointees "make our communities and our country better every day."

While celebrating them, Simon said "we must also acknowledge that work remains to ensure that Canadian honours better reflect the full diversity of our country.

"Nominations continue to fall short of representing the excellence achieved by women, francophones, persons with disabilities, and people from culturally diverse backgrounds," she said. "We want to learn more about the contributions from Indigenous peoples, Black and 2SLGTBQIA+ communities, to truly honour the richness of our country."

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,800 people have been invested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.