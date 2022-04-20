Manitoba Metis delegation at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Manitoba Metis delegation at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis

The Manitoba Metis Federation is set to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Thursday in what will be the Pope's first meeting with an Indigenous delegation since he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. They're hoping the pontiff's visit to Canada will include a stop in Manitoba.

Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants

One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social