Manitoba Metis delegation at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis

Toronto -

The Manitoba Metis Federation is set to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Thursday in what will be the Pope's first meeting with an Indigenous delegation since he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.

"Clearly, hope and revitalization are going to be key in our meeting and we're definitely focused on trying to ensure that the Pope knows who the Metis are," Federation president David Chartrand told CTV's Your Morning from Rome on Wednesday.

The Pope delivered his apology in Rome on April 1 after holding audiences with delegations representing the First Nations, Inuit and Metis. He also committed to visiting Canada and delivering apologies to survivors in person sometime in the summer.

Chartrand said he "really appreciated" hearing the Pope apologize. "A lot of our citizens definitely had a sigh of relief," he said.

During his meeting with the Pope, Chartrand said his "first priority" is to convince him to include a stop in Manitoba, noting that Winnipeg has the highest Indigenous population of any Canadian city.

"From my perspective, it would be a great start if he was to select Manitoba," Chartrand said. "I'm hoping he comes onto Red River soil and comes into Manitoba, which bought Western Canada into Confederation. I'm hoping he comes there and I think it's going to mean a lot to us if he does."

The Manitoba Metis delegation includes Elders and Knowledge Keepers, residential school survivors, youth as well as a small group of bishops. Ahead of his audience with the Pope, Chartrand and other members of his delegation have been visiting churches in Rome to pray.

"I speak in front of thousands of people throughout the world at different gatherings everywhere. This one, I'm particularly nervous about. I've never felt that way. (The Pope) is next to God in our view as Christians and we look at him in that context," Chartrand said.

Chartrand also expressed his hope for Pope Francis to visit and bless the resting place of Metis leader and Manitoba founder Louis Riel, who is revered as a hero for fighting to protect the land and the rights of the Red River Metis.

"Louis Riel -- we're hoping (the Pope) would come and bless his grave. He's the father of Manitoba and a very strong Catholic who carried the cross," he said. "My hope is to convince (the Pope) to know who we are and know the result of Louis Riel supporting the churches."