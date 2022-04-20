Manitoba Metis delegation at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
The Manitoba Metis Federation is set to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Thursday in what will be the Pope's first meeting with an Indigenous delegation since he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.
"Clearly, hope and revitalization are going to be key in our meeting and we're definitely focused on trying to ensure that the Pope knows who the Metis are," Federation president David Chartrand told CTV's Your Morning from Rome on Wednesday.
The Pope delivered his apology in Rome on April 1 after holding audiences with delegations representing the First Nations, Inuit and Metis. He also committed to visiting Canada and delivering apologies to survivors in person sometime in the summer.
Chartrand said he "really appreciated" hearing the Pope apologize. "A lot of our citizens definitely had a sigh of relief," he said.
During his meeting with the Pope, Chartrand said his "first priority" is to convince him to include a stop in Manitoba, noting that Winnipeg has the highest Indigenous population of any Canadian city.
"From my perspective, it would be a great start if he was to select Manitoba," Chartrand said. "I'm hoping he comes onto Red River soil and comes into Manitoba, which bought Western Canada into Confederation. I'm hoping he comes there and I think it's going to mean a lot to us if he does."
The Manitoba Metis delegation includes Elders and Knowledge Keepers, residential school survivors, youth as well as a small group of bishops. Ahead of his audience with the Pope, Chartrand and other members of his delegation have been visiting churches in Rome to pray.
"I speak in front of thousands of people throughout the world at different gatherings everywhere. This one, I'm particularly nervous about. I've never felt that way. (The Pope) is next to God in our view as Christians and we look at him in that context," Chartrand said.
Chartrand also expressed his hope for Pope Francis to visit and bless the resting place of Metis leader and Manitoba founder Louis Riel, who is revered as a hero for fighting to protect the land and the rights of the Red River Metis.
"Louis Riel -- we're hoping (the Pope) would come and bless his grave. He's the father of Manitoba and a very strong Catholic who carried the cross," he said. "My hope is to convince (the Pope) to know who we are and know the result of Louis Riel supporting the churches."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
Manitoba Metis delegation at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
The Manitoba Metis Federation is set to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Thursday in what will be the Pope's first meeting with an Indigenous delegation since he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. They're hoping the pontiff's visit to Canada will include a stop in Manitoba.
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants
One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Someone in Ontario just became a multi-millionaire overnight but hasn't claimed their ticket yet
Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX draw, but has yet to claim their prize.
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Strike could cause service disruptions at Toronto's Union Station
Commuters should prepare for possible services disruptions at Toronto's Union Station today after nearly 100 employees at the transportation hub walked off the job.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa home prices up 20 per cent from 2021: Royal LePage
A new report out from real estate agency Royal LePage says home prices in Ottawa have risen 20 per cent from one year ago.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Barrie
-
Suspect dies after rollover crash in police cruiser in Oro-Medonte: SIU report
A police pursuit from Muskoka to Oro-Medonte ended with one man in custody and another dead following a rollover in a police cruiser.
-
Innisfil invites residents to share their thoughts on short-term accomodations
Innisfil will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday night regarding short-term rentals in the Town.
-
Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau visiting Waterloo Region Wednesday
The leader of Canada will be making several stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
-
Police search Guelph school after report of person with weapon
Guelph police say one person has been detained after officers were called to Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute for a report of a person with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Driver dies after van crashes into tree in Kitchener
An 85-year-old man has died following a crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Someone in Ontario just became a multi-millionaire overnight but hasn't claimed their ticket yet
Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX draw, but has yet to claim their prize.
-
Toothless 'mask requirement' approved by TVDSB after meandering debate
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
-
Guilty verdict returned at London, Ont. murder trial
Late Tuesday afternoon, the jury at the second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, started its deliberations.
Windsor
-
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Chatham-Kent
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is telling lotto players to check their tickets after someone in the province won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot and a $1 million Maxmillions ticket was sold in Chatham-Kent.
-
GECSDB will not reinstate mask mandate in schools, pushes for masking in letter to province
The Greater Essex County District School Board will not reinstate a masking mandate or any other health measures in its schools.
-
Lakeshore woman facing charges in Windsor shooting incident
A 23-year-old Lakeshore woman is facing several charges after a shooting incident in west Windsor.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Hochelaga.
-
Former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness promises new multicultural provincial party
Former candidate for Montreal mayor Balarama Holness is dipping his toe into provincial politics with the creation of a new party, Mouvement Quebec.
-
Montreal-area housing in 'vicious cycle' of rising prices and low vacancies: expert
Home prices in Montreal are rising fast as buyers grapple with a serious inventory shortage which could have broad effects on families, renters, and the future of Montreal’s housing market.
Atlantic
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in Cuba
A Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
'It's a nightmare': Family of woman, children killed in Portage la Prairie struggling to process tragedy
It’s been over a week since Tammi St. Jean received a phone call from Manitoba RCMP informing her that her daughter and two grandchildren had been found dead, but she is still having trouble processing the devastating news.
-
Who will be part of the inquest into Eishia Hudson's death
The family of a teenage girl shot and killed by police, the Winnipeg Police Service and two advocacy groups with be part of the inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson.
Calgary
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
-
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
-
'Don't believe in socialism': Kenney happy to leave insurance rates to the free market
Alberta's premier accused his NDP opponents of wanting to bring in public auto insurance Tuesday, a move that Jason Kenney said would result in "Soviet-style" lack of choice, like other provinces.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the snow, it won't last long
Snow's done. The sun's coming out and the melt will kick in this afternoon. Tuesday brought a significant snowfall to much of the province.
-
Stars seek better effort against high-flying Oilers
The Dallas Stars are aiming to bounce back after a poor effort and tighten their hold on a playoff spot when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Vancouver
-
Best Buy ordered to pay more than $2,000 after package left in plain view, stolen
A B.C. tribunal ordered Best Buy to pay more than $2,000 to a Vancouver company after a package wasn't left in a secure location and was stolen.
-
After 963 days, Vancouver Canadians are back at Nat Bailey Stadium
The Vancouver Canadians have returned to Nat Bailey Stadium after nearly three years.
-
'Impact is so severe': B.C. poultry farmers uniquely equipped to respond to possible avian flu
Poultry farmers in British Columbia are under pressure to protect their flocks as a highly contagious strain of avian flu sweeps over North America.
Politics
-
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
-
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
-
Law combating modern slavery and child labour a priority, minister says
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says the Liberal government is planning legislation to make Canadian companies ensure that they are not using slave labour or exploiting child workers overseas.
Health
-
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
-
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
-
Patients at greater risk of dementia after COVID-19 pneumonia, study finds
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia compared to those with other types of pneumonias, according to a new study from the University of Missouri.
Sci-Tech
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
-
Western University’s all-sky camera network captures large fireball near Lake Simcoe
The region might be currently under a winter weather travel advisory, but late last night, there was a fireball that lit up the sky north of Toronto.
Entertainment
-
Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show, lawyer says
Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner's son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled, Chyna's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.
-
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
Business
-
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
Lifestyle
-
Do you split your Oreo? Researchers at MIT explain how to make the filling stick to one side
Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers at MIT asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?
-
Spitfire restoration preserves spirit of iconic Second World War fighter
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Football world sends condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo and family following news of his baby son's death
The football world has been offering support and sympathy to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the announcement on Monday of his baby son's death.
-
Red Deer to hold Hlinka Gretzky Cup before World Juniors return to Edmonton in August
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
-
Boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London
Boxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom.
Autos
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.