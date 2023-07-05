Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river

An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police say.

On May 3, 1975, a local farmer discovered a woman's remains in the Nation River near the Highway 417 bridge, south of Casselman, Ont., about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

The unidentified woman became known as the "Nation River Lady," after the body of water in which she was found. For 47 years, attempts by authorities to identify her were unsuccessful and the case went cold.

But in a media briefing Wednesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said they were able to identify the victim through the use of forensic genealogy as 48-year-old Jewell ‘Lalla’ Langford and have laid a criminal charge in connection to the case.

Rodney Nichols, 81, a resident of Hollywood, Florida, has been charged with murder.

Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

More to come.