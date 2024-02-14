Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa

BREAKING One person killed, several wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the companies and their industry association allege the government made "negligent misrepresentations" that prompted them to invest in personal protection equipment innovations, manufacturing and production.
The companies and the Canadian Association of PPE Manufacturers say the government made misleading statements about markets, direct assistance, flexible procurement and long-term support over a three-year period that began in March 2020.
The federal government will have an opportunity to file a defence to the unproven allegations as the court case proceeds.
The emergence of COVID-19 in early 2020 spurred governments and public-health officials to implement extraordinary measures — including lockdowns, vaccine requirements and mask mandates — to prevent the spread of the disease.
The companies and their association say they formed a "special relationship" with the government that gave rise to a duty of care to the small- and medium-size businesses that swiftly retooled to make protective equipment for Canadians.
"This promise came from the very top of our Canadian government and was supported and propagated through all the departments that dealt with the plaintiffs," the statement of claim says.
The claim alleges Canada's misrepresentations resulted in about $88 million in investment losses and a further $5.4 billion in projected lost market opportunities over a 10-year period.
The government communicated to the companies through an initiative known as Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19 that there would be new measures to directly support businesses to rapidly scale up production or revamp their manufacturing lines, the claim says.
However, even though the government identified masks and respirators as vital items in an airborne pandemic as of May 2020, invoking a national security exception for procurement, it "did not contract with" the Canadian companies, the claim says.
It further alleges the government told the companies in June 2021 it would agree to a 10-year contract with the industry association and the businesses to make up for the fact it had been buying protective equipment from foreign firms.
In a similar vein, the claim says that last September a federal official indicated the government would support the Canadian companies when procurement took place to replenish the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile of protective items.
However, another official would later tell the companies the government would "not be procuring masks and respirators" from them for the strategic stockpile, the claim says.
It contends that despite promises to support the domestic industry, the government shunned homegrown companies "and instead supported foreign competition." In turn, the government's actions denied the Canadian companies "fair and equitable access" to the Ontario and Quebec markets as well as the Canadian hospital market.
The claim also contends the government, through guidance provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada, "inappropriately misdirected" Canadians away from buying and using N95 and other manufactured masks in favour of "making, buying and wearing cloth masks for at least the first two-year period of the pandemic."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Canada's chief public health officer has issued a Valentine's Day warning about 'an alarming increase' in syphilis cases
A handful of protestors interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
Victoria Hill never quite understood how she could be so different from her father – in looks and in temperament. The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker from suburban Connecticut used to joke that perhaps she was the mailman's child. Her joke eventually became no laughing matter.
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Talks between the Liberals and the NDP for pharmacare framework legislation are 'not looking very promising at the moment,' according to a lead negotiator for the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after “serious concerns” arose, says a spokesperson for the province’s Minister of Finance.
Though Toronto still boasts the third-priciest rent in the country, the cost has slightly dwindled since January.
A Toronto lawyer and cycling advocate is calling on the city to do more to crack down on drivers who ignore the rules of the road after a video surfaced showing an SUV driving along a separated bike lane in Regent Park.
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
OC Transpo says LRT service has resumed in full after more than seven hours of disruptions Wednesday.
Eight-year-old Ethan Brodofski, who has autism and ADHD, wanted to help make a difference in the Brockville community after he noticed a homeless encampment, and realized that some of the people weren't wearing hats and looked cold.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has issued a Notice of Proposal for a liquor licence suspension of a Huntsville restaurant because the registrar has "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
Emergency crews attended the scene of a transport truck rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle after noticing a toddler standing on the backseat rather than being adequately secured.
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
The province will begin accepting proposals to replace the Frederick Street bridge starting on Feb. 28.
Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti at a faith-based organization in Cambridge.
A 26 year old from London is facing nearly a half a dozen dangerous operation charges after a three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
Irene and Joe La Porte have been together for over seven decades, and Wednesday, they celebrated their 74th Valentine’s Day together.
Following the mayor’s State of the City Address last month, Civic Administration has been given the go ahead to identity downtown city-owned parking lots that are suitable for redevelopment into high-density housing.
Windsor police are looking for a man after an alleged assault of a man and woman at a bar on Erie Street.
LaSalle Fire responded to the highest number of incidents in the history of the department in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a report.
Windsor police have charged an 81-year-old man after he allegedly defrauded a local charity out of over $362,000.
A father has been charged with assault and uttering threats after he allegedly went after his son's apparent bully in a confrontation outside a high school about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is speaking out after the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute because of his views on the Israel-Hamas war.
Residents on Montreal's North Shore are being asked to be vigilant after the personal information of thousands of people have been leaked in a cyberattack.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
Prince Edward Island is the first-ever Official Travel Destination of the NHL.
The Sydney, N.S., area was blasted with another major winter storm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, just days after digging out from an historic 150 centimeters of snow dumped last week.
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.
Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 59-year-old man died following a police-involved shooting.
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
First responders rescued a worker who fell into a large hole at a construction site in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
Albertans will be getting back more money this year from the federal government’s carbon rebate for 2024-25. Starting in April, a family of four in Alberta will receive $450 quarterly – $1,800 in total – from the Canada Carbon Rebate, formerly known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment.
Edmontonians are being invited to experience classic Disney films in a new way.
The Edmonton Police Service says vehicle theft is on the rise.
In an effort to mitigate the impact of future floods on B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, the province is spending $76.6 million to upgrade a critical piece of infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday.
A B.C. woman's attempt to overturn a ticket she received for refusing to use ArriveCan when entering Canada in June 2022 – and in the process overturn large portions of the legal framework that governs the app – has been dismissed.
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver has settled a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was groomed and sexually assaulted by a priest and a teacher at North Vancouver's Holy Trinity Elementary School when he was six years old.
The Northwest Territories has signed deals with the federal government that earmark $36 million for the territory's health system.
Fewer than half of Canadians feel medical assistance in dying should be available to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, the results of a new survey showed Wednesday.
A new study by an international team of scientists has documented 'playful teasing' in orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas, according to a press release published Wednesday.
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
The United Nations' top tech official fears that corporate interests may undermine the push to rein in artificial intelligence, exacerbating social divisions and encroaching on human rights.
A young Winnipeg fashion designer didn’t expect to find himself on one of fashion’s biggest stages so soon in his career.
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it lost US$153 million in its fourth quarter, a steeper loss than US$94 million a year earlier.
Lyft shares jumped 62 per cent after the closing bell Tuesday thanks in part to a typo in the ride-hailing company's earnings release that appears to have sent investors' auto-trading algorithms into a buying frenzy.
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
A class-action suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York arguing that the major junior hockey system in North America violates U.S. antitrust law.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will appeal a five-game suspension handed down by the NHL on Tuesday, TSN is reporting.
A legendary dual threat for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 1950s and 60s who won four Grey Cups with the team has died.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
