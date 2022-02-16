Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, with police warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.

This comes after the federal government invoked new powers on Monday with the Emergencies Act, aimed at ending the "Freedom Convoy" and blockades protesting against all COVID-19 mandates.

Federal officials indicate that they are implementing it in part because of a desire to not have another weekend of disruptive protests in the nation's capital.

CTV News has a team of reporters on the ground providing live updates as events unfold.