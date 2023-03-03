Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • Buses cancelled, winter storm warning in effect

    The winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another winter storm warning in effect. The warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton and Oxford. Elgin County is under an advisory for travel.

    (CTV News London file photo)

  • A tear in your beer: Get set for a tax hike on booze

    The price we pay for booze could soon be going up, with a lofty tax hike scheduled to take effect April 1. So, whether it’s a pint with your mates, a glass of wine at home, or shopping for spirits at the LCBO, you may have to dig deeper to enjoy your adult beverages.

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social