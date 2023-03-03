Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Environment Canada has issued several snowfall and winter storm warnings for most of southern Ontario on Friday.
The region is bracing for a Texas low system from the U.S. that is expected to bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon. At its peak, the storm is expected to drop 4 centimetres per hour of snow.
"This Texas low comes with a great deal of moisture," CTV's Your Morning weather anchor Jessica Smith said on Friday. "So we're watching this to be wet and very, very heavy snow."
The storm is expected to travel across the province, hitting communities around Lake Ontario by 6 p.m. and continue moving towards Ottawa by late evening.
The 401 Highway in Ontario is blanketed with red warnings from Environment Canada. Areas including Peterborough, South Frontenac, Cornwall and Brockville are under snowfall warnings issued when there is more than 15 centimetres of snow expected within a 12-hour period.
Near the Greater Toronto Area, places including Peel, Niagara and Toronto are under winter storm warnings with expected snow totals around 20 to 30 centimetres.
"Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions," Environment Canada's website reads.
Smith says some communities in eastern Ontario can expect "lingering" flurries on Saturday morning.
BURIED QUEBEC, MARITIMES
The Texas low system is expected to hit Quebec and Canada's East Coast by Saturday morning, after a separate storm system buried communities Thursday.
On Friday, many schools and buses were cancelled for students in N.S. and N.B. due to a storm that rolled in on Thursday, dumping 10 to 30 centimetres across the provinces. The same system dropped between 2 to 4 centimetres of snow on southern Quebec.
As of Friday morning, Environment Canada has only issued snowfall and one winter storm warning for parts of Nova Scotia. The communities of Antigonish County, Richmond County and Yarmouth County are expecting snow totals between 15 to 25 centimetres.
The area of Guysborough County is under a winter storm warning with wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour possible.
Portions of southern Quebec, including Gatineau, Metro Montreal, Pontiac and the Laurentians are under special weather statements for the incoming Texas low.
"A weather system accompanied by snow and moderate to strong winds will affect Southern Quebec on Saturday," Environment Canada's website says.
Communities in Quebec can expect between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning.
LINGERING SYSTEM IN B.C.; PRAIRIES WARMING
A separate low-pressure storm system from Alaska has dropped snow on the West Coast of Canada.
The slow-moving system continues to impact the communities of the Fraser Valley where an additional 5 centimetres of snow is expected on Friday.
Metro Vancouver, Nicola and Fraser Canyon are also under a snowfall warning by Environment Canada on Friday, with totals ranging from 5 to 10 centimetres.
"A Pacific frontal system approaching the south coast will produce snow over higher terrain," Environment Canada's website reads. "Snow will be heaviest late this afternoon and evening before tapering off to periods of light snow after midnight.
The system moves into Alberta Friday evening, bringing warmer winds raising temperatures across the Prairies this weekend.
-
