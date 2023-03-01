Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
March is coming in like a lion to Canada's coasts, with more snowstorm systems heading toward the country.
Days after a messy Colorado low weather system struck Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, a Texas low is "brewing."
"This is going to be a doozy," Kelsey McEwen, CTV's meteorologist said on Your Morning on Wednesday. "Big, high impact storm to round out the week leaving perhaps 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on the ground (across southern Ontario) as we head into Saturday."
Anticipated snow totals will become clearer for communities as the storm approaches, McEwen explained.
The system, which is moving north towards Canada from Texas, is bringing low pressure to southwest Ontario arriving around noon on Friday, where it will travel northeast towards Ottawa.
"If ever there was a reason to start your weekend early, this is it because it's going to get messy on the roads Friday night right through some major commuting areas," McEwen said.
EAST COAST GETS READY FOR SNOW
A smaller system travelling across Ontario Tuesday will dump flurries across the province and bring high snow totals to Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
"This really becomes Quebec story into Atlantic Canada, so be prepared for some decent snow accumulations there," McEwen said.
Environment Canada has issued special weather advisories for N.S., N.B. and P.E.I. for the incoming storm on Wednesday morning.
In N.B. and N.S. snow total predictions from Environment Canada are between 15 to 25 centimetres.
"Snow is expected to begin over central and southern parts of the province(s) Thursday afternoon," the agency's website reads. "As the snow intensifies Thursday night, driving conditions will deteriorate impacting those travelling."
P.E.I. is expecting around 15 centimetres of snow.
"There is a big discrepancy between the computer models as to how much snow we are expecting," McEwen said of snow totals. "Some of those computer models want to say even more, some are saying less, so still a lot of evolution in the system, but it is going to, for sure, have an impact Thursday night into Friday."
LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM HITTING B.C.
On the West Coast, a system from Alaska is prompting weather warnings and advisories from Environment Canada.
"We've got this low that's coming down from Alaska, so pushing south of the Aleutians (Islands) hitting Yukon and the northern part of B.C., sliding southward through Haida Gwaii (Islands) driving that cloud cover this morning," McEwen said.
Hours after snowfall warnings were lifted across the Lower Mainland in B.C., Environment Canada predicted more wet snow will fall in the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver areas.
Environment Canada's website forecasts snow totals of between 5 and 15 centimetres.
The system is "responsible", McEwen said, for warnings issued by Environment Canada to the Cassiar Mountains, Watson Lake and Whitehorse communities in Yukon.
Southern Yukon is expecting 10 to 20 centimetres by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.
PRAIRIES HEAT UP
The system that is bringing wet snow to B.C. will give Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba residents a taste of spring.
"You can say thanks to all your friends in Vancouver who are dealing with all of that messy snow that's responsible for your warm-up," McEwen said.
The Alaska system will travel eastward bringing "Chinook conditions" to the Prairies. Chinook is a type of warm, dry wind.
The warm-up will occur across the Prairies bringing temperatures up to 0 degrees Celsius by Friday.
Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
