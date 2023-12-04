Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill to show solidarity, decry antisemitism

OTTAWA -

Prominent Jewish groups rallied on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon in solidarity with Israel.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said the event is meant to be a show of collective strength in the face of what it calls staggering antisemitism.

Speakers were set to include people whose family members were killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 and a Canadian woman whose Israeli cousin is among the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

They also include Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, as well as the Israeli ambassador to Canada.

Organizers said they wanted to gather people who believe in Israel's right to exist and its need to defend itself against terror. They will call on the international community to push for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The list of speakers Monday also included members of civil society and other MPs from the Liberal and Conservative parties. The NDP did not immediately respond when asked Monday whether its MPs have been invited or plan to speak. The NDP has called for a ceasefire in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

Israel resumed deadly airstrikes on southern Gaza this weekend after a weeklong truce fell apart on Friday, with both sides blaming the other.

The Israeli army said more than 250 rockets were fired from Gaza since the truce ended.

Israeli officials say 137 people are still being held hostage in Gaza. Another 105 were freed during the ceasefire in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians who were being held in Israeli prisons. Most of those released on both sides were women and children.

Those exchanges took place at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. Since the truce ended, foreign nationals have been allowed to leave through the Rafah crossing once again. Global Affairs Canada said that included about 130 Canadians who left over the weekend.

The department said in a statement Sunday evening that about 600 Canadians, permanent residents and their family members have been able to leave the besieged territory so far. The department says there are 426 Canadians in the West Bank and Gaza who are registered with the federal government.

Global Affairs Canada also said Sunday night that an eighth Canadian has died as a result of the current conflict, this time in Lebanon.

One Canadian is considered missing, the government says, though it will not say who that person is or where they may be, citing privacy reasons.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has said Judih Weinstein Haggai is being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. She is a Canadian citizen who lived in Toronto for 20 years.

An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed the day Hamas militants launched attacks from Gaza, and more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in the nearly two months since Israel responded with airstrikes and by cutting off supplies to the Hamas-controlled territory.

Later Monday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is expected to host a separate event on Parliament Hill to urge peace in the Middle East, starting with a ceasefire.

Event organizers said they were expecting elected officials from various parties, including Diversity and Inclusion Minister Kamal Khera and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez.

The possibility of a new ceasefire deal seems remote. Israel has recalled its negotiators and Hamas' deputy leader has said any further release of hostages would only happen as part of ending the war.

On Saturday, an International Criminal Court prosecutor said his office is serious about moving forward to investigate allegations of war crimes on both sides.

In Canada, political leaders have spoken out against antisemitic incidents, including shots being fired at Jewish schools, a Molotov cocktail being thrown at a Jewish community centre and a bomb threat against a high school.

Israel's National Security Council recently increased the threat level for Jewish people in parts of Western Europe, though Canada remains listed as having "no travel threat" for Israelis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

-- With files from The Associated Press.