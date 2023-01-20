Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps.
In a ruling today, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Brown says a representative of the federal government must travel to Syria to help facilitate the return of the men once their captors agree to hand them over.
The Canadians are among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-torn region from the extremist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
Family members of the men, as well as several women and children, have been arguing in court that the government must arrange for their return, saying that refusing to do so violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
A lawyer for six Canadian women and 13 children in the camps reached an agreement this week with the federal government to bring them home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court
Bail hearings for seven of the teen girls charged in connection with the alleged “swarming” death of a Toronto man are set to begin next week.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Toronto police arrest man who allegedly tried to push someone onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station
A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to push one person onto the tracks of a downtown Toronto subway station on Friday.
'Swapping the fobs' thieves steal vehicle from Rockland, Ont. lot
G & M Auto Sales and Service in Rockland, Ont. says thieves swapped the original key fob with a fake to help steal a Dodge Charger this week.
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
Barrie family's $90,000 truck stolen in early morning heist
On average, one vehicle theft has occurred every day in Barrie since the start of this year, with more than half of those being Rams.
Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police
Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
-
BREAKING | Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
Neighbour runs into house to rescue child after Kitchener, Ont. explosion
Josh Barlow says he was able to get one child out of the home but when he tried to go back to help the other, smoke was too thick for him to navigate.
Suspect wanted for multiple break and enters facing new charges: London police
A man wanted in connection to an alleged string of break and enters near Western University is now facing additional charges, as London police once again renew their call to the public for help in locating the missing suspect.
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
Overfishing in Lake Huron leads to 25 years of licence suspensions and $135K in fines
A fishing company and two of its boat captains are facing hefty fines and lengthy licence suspensions after conservation officers deemed them to be overfishing lake trout in Lake Huron.
Chatham-Kent officer fired for discreditable conduct at 2017 staff Christmas party
An officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been fired for discreditable conduct at a staff Christmas party in 2017.
'It's crazy': Shipping costs exceed repair bills as auto part shortage continues
As the average price of a new vehicle continues to climb with a possible recession looming, many people are choosing to get their vehicles fixed instead of replacing them. But a backlogged global supply chain is causing a delay for some auto parts to come in and in some cases, parts are taking more than a year-and-a-half to arrive.
What is a radiation bunker? How adding a fourth one will help Windsor-Essex residents
The Ontario government announced funding Thursday to help the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, and the addition of a fourth 'radiation bunker' has been nearly a decade in the making.
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
New Brunswickers now need to dial 10 digits to make local calls
People in New Brunswick now need to dial 10 digits -- the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number -- to make local phone calls.
'It will not work': N.B. second language expert weighs in on government's new French plan
Following Thursday night’s public consultation meeting in Moncton, N.B., regarding the government’s new Innovative Immersion plan, a New Brunswick expert is weighing in.
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Suburban developments could impact Winnipeg's downtown, experts say
On the heels of new development plans being shared for the first time for C.F. Polo Park, another development near a mall is set to be discussed next week.
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
Having EMS, fire and police in same room could help response: Former Calgary chief
A former chief of emergency medical services in Calgary says having medical dispatchers back in the same room as police and fire call-takers could help to improve ambulance response times.
'Barely hanging on': Union says RCMP emergency dispatchers facing retention and recruiting crisis
The union representing RCMP emergency communications specialists says a lack of staff and retention issues are crunching 911 dispatchers to their breaking point.
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer
Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.
BCCDC now publishing COVID-19 wastewater data from Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior
Long-promised data on COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater outside the Lower Mainland was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for the first time Friday.
Nearly 100 tents removed from East Hastings since summer order, city staff say 83 remain
In the six months since Vancouver’s fire chief ordered for tents to be cleared from East Hastings Street, city staff say dozens remain.
Health ministers making progress on funding talks, finding common ground: Duclos
The impasse over a new federal-provincial health-care deal has broken as both sides hone in on how to get better results from new spending, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Friday.
Talks in Germany end without decision on sending Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand was heading home from a meeting in Germany on Friday after she and her counterparts from the United States and across Europe failed to make much headway on whether to provide battle tanks to Ukraine.
Elizabeth May looks to sow new growth as she retakes reins of Green Party
The Green Party's Elizabeth May is keeping her attention on climate action and on internal growth after disappointing results during her brief hiatus as party leader.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Returning to school within 2 days of a concussion linked to faster recovery in kids: study
Returning to school within two days of a concussion can lead to faster recovery in youth and children, according to a new Canadian study.
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state
Nigerian health authorities confirmed an outbreak of diphtheria Friday and reported that 25 people, most of them children, have died so far in one of the worst-hit states in the country's north.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
Professors say adapting coursework to AI writing tools can keep student use in check
Online chatbots capable of crafting academic essays are posing a quandary for Canadian universities struggling to clamp down on cheating while educating students about the limitations of using artificial intelligence.
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Ottawa is hoping to capitalize on the country's vast geography and space expertise to lure in companies that want to launch commercial space flights from Canadian soil.
Is there a Netflix curse on Australian Open tennis players?
Tennis is abuzz with tongue-in-cheek talk about a "Netflix curse" during the Australian Open, drawing a line from the streaming service's new docuseries about the sport to the recent rough times for Season 1 protagonists.
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's Oscar nominations
After a seesawing movie year where every pronouncement about the future of theatrical movies was plausible at different times -- Audiences are back! No they're not! -- the film Hollywood will crown its Oscar-winner as the best of 2022 may, ultimately, be neither a streaming title nor a box-office smash.
Lawyer asks judge to remove himself from Young Dolph case
The defence attorney for a man charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph said Friday he has asked a judge to remove himself from the case based on claims that the judge is not being impartial.
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector
Members of Canada's technology industry say another wave of layoffs the sector saw this week is tipping the power dynamic back in favour of employers.
Statistics Canada says November saw lowest number of people on EI in 25 years
Statistics Canada says November saw the lowest number of employment insurance beneficiaries on record in 25 years. The federal agency says November marked the lowest number of people receiving EI since comparable data became available in 1997, with the exception of the summer of 2020 when the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit was in place.
Battery metals and industrials help lead S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was up in early morning trading amid broad-based gains led by the battery metals and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
'Toxic behaviour' and how to deal with it: An expert's top tips
Dealing with toxic family members is challenging, but registered psychologist Natasha Williams says setting realistic expectations can help relationships survive.
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
Soccer player Dani Alves jailed in Spain for alleged sexual assault, denied bail
Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain and a judge later denied bail for the former Barcelona defender.
Sports help people with intellectual disabilities lower risk of depression, study says
A study on the positive impact the Special Olympics has on its athletes has given John Bryden hope that he'll be able to speak with his daughter Carly again. The Ontario Tech University study found that people with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics Canada programs have a 49 per cent reduction in risk of depression.
Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to fourth round of Australian Open
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to move on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.