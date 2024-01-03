Israel's peers warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
This week, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said his country should "encourage migration" of Palestinians from Gaza and re-establish Israeli settlements there, echoing similar comments from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller is condemning remarks from both politicians as "inflammatory and irresponsible," while French President Emmanuel Macron calls them "unacceptable" comments.
Last month, members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party reportedly discussed countries willing to accept Palestinians in Gaza as refugees.
The report by the Israel Hayom newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying a member of the Knesset had pointed to Canada, mentioning its new program offering limited visas to relatives of Canadian citizens who are seeking passage out of Gaza.
The report has not been independently verified by The Canadian Press.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in a social-media post last week that he has never discussed the transfer of Gazans out of the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory, and his office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
"It's obscene that I'd have to say this, but at no time have I discussed with any member of the Israeli government the so called 'voluntary transfer' of Gazans out of Gaza," Miller posted online on Dec. 29.
"Anyone pretending otherwise is full of it."
Next week, Canada is expected to launch a temporary immigration program for the extended family members of Canadians who are trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The program would offer three-year visas to up to 1,000 Palestinians whose family members are willing to support them while they are in Canada.
During the first month of the latest Israel-Hamas war, an Israeli government ministry drafted a proposal to transfer all 2.3 million Palestinians living in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into Egypt and have them resettled into other countries.
The memo specifically noted that Canada's "lenient" immigration practices could make the country a target for resettlement. Israeli officials have confirmed the document's veracity but said the proposal is not government policy.
In November, Ram Ben Barak, former deputy director of intelligence agency Mossad, told Israeli television in November that for Palestinians, "it's better to be a refugee in Canada" than to live in Gaza.
University of Ottawa professor Thomas Juneau said the recent statements by Smotrich and Ben Gvir amount to "openly advocating for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."
Last month, the United Nations special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Paula Gaviria Betancur, warned that Israel appears to be seeking to permanently alter the composition of Gaza's population.
"As evacuation orders and military operations continue to expand and civilians are subjected to relentless attacks on a daily basis, the only logical conclusion is that Israel's military operation in Gaza aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse," Gaviria Betancur wrote in a Dec. 22 statement.
Israel's government spokesman Eylon Levy responded by saying that his country asked Palestinians to move to a humanitarian zone within the Gaza Strip, from which Hamas then launched rockets.
"We want civilians to be protected in areas where Hamas is not already using them as human shields," Levy said on social media on Dec. 26.
"The only people encouraging the mass displacement of Gazans are those who falsely label most of them 'refugees' and indulge their dreams of relocating into Israel through violent struggle, instead of living in peace alongside us."
The war began after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.
Gaza has been under almost constant bombardment since then, with local officials saying Israel's military response has killed more than 22,300 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Jeffrey Epstein documents to be released but they aren't a list of clients or co-conspirators
Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating that a judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Nearly 1 in 2 Canadians would prefer the next federal election happen before 2025: Nanos survey
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
Canada, allies warn Houthi rebels to stop attacks on shipping vessels in Red Sea
Canada and some of its allies are warning the Houthis that they will bear responsibility for the consequences of their continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Israel's peers warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Sex abuse survivors allege coverup by Jehovah's Witnesses for failing to report assaults
CTV W5 investigates an alleged sex abuse coverup within the Jehovah's Witnesses. From across Canada to the U.S., England and Australia, W5 reveals how the religious sect's doctrine protects accused sex offenders.
9 things you likely didn't know about Jehovah's Witnesses
Along with our main investigation, W5 has also prepared an interactive and below, some facts about the religion that you might not know.
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
Toronto
-
Most Ontario long-term care outbreaks in last 4 months were due to COVID-19
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
-
Yonge-Eglinton instersection reopens after years of Crosstown construction
Businesses in Midtown Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief as more than a decade of construction in the heart of the area nears an end.
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Ottawa
-
Elderly pedestrian killed by driver in Alta Vista, police seeking witnesses
An elderly pedestrian was killed by the driver of a vehicle in Alta Vista on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa Police officer assaulted, hit with glass bottle in Lansdowne
The Ottawa Police have arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer with a glass bottle near the Lansdowne LCBO on Tuesday evening.
-
Drowning Manotick deer rescued by Ottawa fire after suffering from hypothermia
A drowning deer who has fallen into the water and suffered from hypothermia in Manotic was rescued Tuesday night by Ottawa Fire Services.
Barrie
-
Police seize loaded firearm after alleged road rage in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach executed a high-risk takedown in Wasaga Beach after reports of road rage involving a loaded firearm.
-
Parent's car impounded after Barrie teen is clocked speeding 183km/h: OPP
The parents of a Barrie teen "are not too happy" police impounded their vehicle after charging the young motorist with stunt driving.
-
Orillia, Ont. rings in the New Year with a balloon drop fail
The City of Orillia is finding itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this holiday season after a dismal Christmas tree lighting and now a New Year's Eve fumbled balloon drop.
Kitchener
-
Hydro pole down, road closed following Elmira crash
A crash in Elmira has knocked down a hydro pole and closed a road.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
-
Former Kitchener MP appointed to the Order of Ontario
Former Kitchener MP John English is one of 25 new appointees to the Order of Ontario.
London
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
-
Prohibited driver steals vehicle moments after leaving courthouse, crashes into tree
A Sarnia woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle after attending court and proceeded to crash into a tree while fleeing from police.
-
Assault charges laid against 14 year old and 38 year old in London
Two people have been charged after an assault just an hour and a half into the New Year. Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, police were called to a home in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Elvira Crescent for a report of an assault.
Windsor
-
Windsor police looking for fraud suspect
According to police, the woman seen in the photo used a fraudulent driver’s license to try and finance the purchase of two new vehicles.
-
'Grow On' success: Windsor-Essex raises $387,000 for stem cell transplants program
The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has announced that $387,462 has been raised by the 2023 ‘Grow On’ campaign, with money still coming in.
-
Cheers to safety: Festive RIDE blitz boosts enforcement, rings in more charges
After more than 2,000 Festive RIDE campaigns that saw over 13,000 vehicles, the numbers are in.
Montreal
-
Agreement in principle: 17.4% increase over 5 years for Quebec public workers
The Common Front of Quebec public sector workers has released the wage increase included in the agreement in principle with Quebec. The union group published a press release Wednesday saying it has negotiated wage increases of 17.4 per cent over five years for its 420,000 public sector workers in the province.
-
2 men killed in Montreal alleged hit-and-run identified; suspect to return to court
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal food bank devastated after thieves make off with thousands of dollars of goods
A food bank on Montreal's South Shore is reeling after $10,000-worth of goods was stolen from its warehouse.
Atlantic
-
After homeless man dies in Halifax encampment, lawyer keeps up fight for benefits
A Nova Scotia lawyer says a homeless client who died in an encampment last month had been fighting for improved income assistance for people living in tents.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating Moncton shooting
The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an alleged shooting a Moncton, N.B., residence in December
-
N.S. minimum wage going up 20 cents in April
People working minimum wage jobs in Nova Scotia will see a 20-cent raise in their hourly pay this spring.
Winnipeg
-
Person dead after fire destroys northern Manitoba home
A person has died after a fire at a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation.
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
Thieves break into Bear Clan office, steal up to 50 jackets meant for community members
The Bear Clan Patrol has been left disappointed following a series of break-ins dating back to October 2023.
Calgary
-
Charges withdrawn against Calgary mom and daughter in dognapping
Charges against a Calgary mother and daughter who allegedly stole a dog last year have been dropped, the court documents confirm.
-
2024 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The City of Calgary says the typical residential property owner will see a 10 per cent increase in the value of their property when they receive their latest assessment.
-
Fatal crash shuts down highway near Beiseker, Alta.
RCMP, along with emergency crews, are at the scene of a crash north of Calgary that's killed one person.
Edmonton
-
Homeless camp near Bissell Centre next to be torn down by Edmonton officials
City officials and police continued dismantling homeless camps in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
NEW
NEW Witness recounts woman's deadly fall from Edmonton city bus
A woman who witnessed a passenger fall from a bus last week said the woman hit her head hard and was unconscious when she went to help her.
-
Edmonton, Calgary first responders compete for the most blood donations
First responders in Edmonton are in a competition with their counterparts in Calgary to see who can donate the most blood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice
There could be service disruptions coming for Metro Vancouver commuters after the union representing transit workers in the Lower Mainland issued a 72-hour strike notice.
Politics
-
Nearly 1 in 2 Canadians would prefer the next federal election happen before 2025: Nanos survey
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
-
Canada's clean-tech revolution will be limited without more clean power: Champagne
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spent most of last year doling out big bucks for massive new electric-vehicle battery plants as Canada made some major moves to solidify its green industrial strategy.
-
Israel's peers warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
Health
-
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
-
New antibiotic uses novel method to target deadly drug-resistant bacteria, study says
Scientists say they have developed a new type of antibiotic to treat bacteria that is resistant to most current antibiotics and kills a large percentage of people with an invasive infection.
-
Hospital staff overworked, support from province needed, Ontario union says
A union representing Ontario hospital workers is calling for an injection of funding into the province's health-care system to help curtail what they call a worsening staffing crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
Business
-
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
-
'Darkest before dawn': Another tough year for office REITs but opportunities may lurk
It's poised to be another challenging year for office real estate investment trusts, but some money managers say there could be decent entry points in the sector for long-term investors.
-
N.S. minimum wage going up 20 cents in April
People working minimum wage jobs in Nova Scotia will see a 20-cent raise in their hourly pay this spring.
Lifestyle
-
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile
Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show.
Sports
-
Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky joins West Ham on loan from Tottenham
Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky has joined West Ham United on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.
-
Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
Autos
-
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.
-
Tesla deliveries beat estimates as year-end sales push pays off
Tesla beat estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries on Tuesday after a push to hand over more Model 3 electric cars before some variants of the compact sedan lose federal tax credits in the New Year under the Inflation Reduction Act.
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.