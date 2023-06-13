'I suppose that they didn't make it': Halifax-area resident loses pets in wildfire

A Halifax-area resident is hoping to rebuild after losing her home — and likely her pets — in the recent wildfire that swept through her community near the Nova Scotia capital.

"It's not easy these days," Katherine Tarateski told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday.

Tarateski lost her home to a fire in the Tantallon area of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

After spending time in a hotel, Tarateski, her husband and their daughter moved into an Airbnb. They are now looking to secure new housing for themselves.

"Hopefully this week we'll have some answers and maybe we'll have a home to live," she said.

The wildfire, which began on May 28, has since burned 151 homes in the municipality.

Meanwhile, a massive fire in Shelburne County, located in southwest Nova Scotia, is no longer growing but remains out of control.

At about 235 square kilometres in size, it is the largest in the province's recent history. The fire has forced thousands out of their homes and destroyed about 50 houses and cottages, as well as 150 other structures.

Tarateski, who previously spoke to CTV's Your Morning on May 31, said at the time that she was unable to get to her home to find her pets, a cat and a dog.

"I suppose that they didn't make it," she said on Tuesday.

Although rebuilding her home may be expensive, Tarateski says she and her family would be happy to return to the area, although it may not be quite the same as it used to be.

"We hope that it will be green and beautiful again," she said.

Watch the full interview with Katherine Tarateski at the top of the article. With files from The Canadian Press.