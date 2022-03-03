A Canadian in Ukraine is refusing to leave the country as Russian forces advance, choosing instead to help Ukrainians get to the nearest border crossing.

Istan Rozumny has lived in Ukraine for 15 years. Since Russia's invasion began last week, when he drove a convoy of Ukrainians to the Romanian border, he has chosen to stay behind to help others who cannot get out.

Rozumny told CTV's Your Morning it was a "pretty stressful" and "harrowing" journey.

"It was a 21-hour drive, it was insane traffic, people fleeing and we heard some explosions along the way. But we got some people to safety and that's the most important thing," he said in an interview on Thursday from Lviv.

According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, a million people have since fled Ukraine.

In that time, Rozumny said it has become difficult to leave Ukraine as trains are crowded by people seeking safety, and journeys to border crossings have become more precarious.

"Getting out by car is difficult because the roads out of Kyiv are dangerous. So basically the people that are there [are] hunkering down," he explained.

Rozumny said he has friends who have been hiding in their basements since the bombing began.

"It's pretty scary," he said.

While getting out of the country becomes increasingly dangerous, Rozumny is helping get civilians and soldiers medical help, as well as acting as an interpreter for foreigners who have volunteered to fight against Russia.

"I'm doing my part whatever I can to stop this, to ease the suffering of Ukrainians. I'll do whatever I can and I'll keep on doing it," Rozumny said.

Despite the attack, Rozumny said Ukrainians hope they will prevail and the West will continue to provide assistance.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of demanding Russia immediately stop its attack on Ukraine, a move Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky praised.

"The world is with us," he tweeted following the 141-5 vote that 34 countries abstained from.

Western countries have so far responded to Russia with economic sanctions that they say will become more severe if the situation deteriorates further.

In the lead up and during the Russian offensive, Canadian officials have announced several response efforts, from military and humanitarian aid, as well as a series of punitive financial measures on key Russian banks and top figures. The federal government has also taken steps to shut down domestic airspace and waterways to Russian-affiliated planes and ships.

These moves have largely been taken in co-ordination with allied countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., as Putin faces widespread international condemnation for the invasion resulting in civilian deaths and destruction in highly populated regions of Ukraine.

"We're all doing what we can and I just got to hope the world steps up and does their thing. The sanctions are working, and we got to get everybody in the world to do their part," Rozumny said.