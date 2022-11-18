'I felt the pain, sadness and anger': CTV News correspondents reflect on Pope's apology to residential school survivors

Along with dozens of other journalists, security and medical teams, CTV National News correspondents Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay had a front-row seat to history being made during Pope Francis's visit to Canada this year.

The six-day visit, which took the Pope to Alberta, Quebec and the territory of Nunavut, focused on publicly addressing and apologizing for the Catholic Church's role in the Canadian Indian residential school system.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools in Canada between the 1870s and 1990s, where neglect and physical and sexual abuse were rampant. More than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.

“Every stop we made along the way, myself and Jill were always looking for reaction from residential school survivors. What they thought about each day and how everything played out," Agecoutay said.

"I have so much respect for them, to continue to show their courage and resiliency.”

Agecoutay spent his time with residential school survivors during the events between July 24 and 29. Macyshon was in Rome when the Pope delivered his historic apology earlier that month, and then covered the Canadian visit.

"I’ve been covering Indigenous issues for 20 years with CTV National News but never before have I been so close to the story," she said.

"Following the Pope, I learned more about the man he is. He was stubbornly determined to make this trip, despite health concerns, …in fact, many of the international journalists on board didn’t think Pope Francis would make it to Canada. He had been struggling with arthritis in his legs and with hip pain. He had cancelled two trips the month before.”

“Vatican insiders say the effort to make this journey to Canada showed how much it meant to Pope Francis. He was determined.”

Pope Francis was met with tears and applause at the powwow arbour in Maskwacis, Alta., where he issued his first apology of the trip on July 25, asking for forgiveness for “deplorable evil” and describing the trip as a “penitential pilgrimage.”

"Some of my family members were also there in Maskwacis for the apology and after the apology was given, while I was working and covering the story, I shared a hug with one of my cousins and we cried," Agecoutay said.

"I felt the pain, sadness and anger in that powwow arbour and it was difficult at times to keep composed and keep going each day.”

Both journalists' personal reflections on the trip make for a special, behind-the-scenes insight into history being made on Canadian soil and its long-standing implications for Indigenous reconciliation in the years to come.

CTV News Channel will air the CTV News Special The Pope’s Apology: Reporter’s Notebook by Jill Macyshon & Creeson Agecoutay on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. EST. The special will run for one hour