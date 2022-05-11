How Canadian businesses can now donate to Ukrainian resettlement efforts

OTTAWA -

The federal government is set to launch a new online portal on Wednesday so businesses can help support Ukrainian refugees in Canada who have fled Russia’s war.

The new “Canada Industry for Ukraine” donation portal is set to go live at 10 a.m. EST and has so far raised more than $400,000 in donations from Loblaw, Canadian Tire, Metro and Couche-Tard.

“At this time, the focus is on large-scale donations, including temporary housing, gift cards for the purchase of priority items, transportation and jobs for those arriving in Canada,” reads an Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada press release.

The government said it has consulted with immigration groups as well as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the initiative and is partnering with the Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance – Alliance Canadienne du Secteur de L’établissement des Immigrants Alliance (CISSA – ACSEI) to distribute the supports.

“As with previous humanitarian movements, including the most recent Afghan Special Initiative currently under way, we welcome the support and offers from Canadian businesses to help us collectively make a difference for Ukrainians in this time of need,” said Chris Friesen, the interim co-executive director of CISSA – ACSEI, in a news release.

Ottawa established a special immigration pathway granting "an unlimited" number of Ukrainians and their family members temporary refuge as a result of Russia’s invasion, now in its 11th week.

Between March 17 and May 4, the government has received 204,227 temporary resident visa applications. Nearly 91,500 have been approved. https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/immigrate-canada/ukraine-measures/key-figures.html

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that charter flights are also being assigned to bring displaced Ukrainians to Canada. Those arriving have been promised temporary hotel accommodation for up to two weeks and short-term income support.

