'Hoping for the best, but braced for the worst': PM on RCAF helicopter crash, search
The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two members who are missing after a military helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario early Tuesday morning.
The Department of National Defence says four Royal Canadian Air Force members were on the CH-147 Chinook helicopter when it crashed after midnight near the Ottawa River near Petawawa, Ont.
The crew was taking part in a training flight. The military has not said anything about what caused the crash.
Two of the crew members were found by first responders and taken to hospital in Pembroke, Ont., overnight.
The search involves about 50 Canadian Armed Forces members on shore and in the water, with help from an Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments and several military rescue aircraft.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke Tuesday morning with Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff.
"My thoughts go out to the entire Canadian Armed Forces, the members of the 450 Squadron who are obviously very deeply affected by this," Trudeau said on his way into a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill.
"We're now hoping for the best, but braced for the worst," he said. "We just want to thank everyone who serves and show them our support through this difficult time."
The Defence Department is asking boaters to avoid the area near the Garrison Petawawa military base to allow for search efforts and ensure the integrity of the crash scene.
Petawawa is about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.
The military's fleet of 15 Chinooks is used to transport troops and equipment.
The helicopters have also been deployed to help with natural disasters in Canada and to provide emergency medical evacuations during an operation in Mali in 2018 and 2019.
Last August, the United States military grounded its fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after several reports that fuel leaks had caused engine fires. No injuries or deaths had been reported.
At the time, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence said there had not been any such issues with the Royal Canadian Air Force fleet and that the Canadian military would be in touch with Boeing, the manufacturer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 1 EDT | What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible
Here's what to know about the missing submersible headed for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
Monument to residential school survivors, victims to be built on Parliament Hill
A survivor-led steering committee announced today that a tribute to survivors and victims of residential schools will be built on the west side of Parliament Hill.
Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games
Two international soccer games stopped because of racial abuse between players. A United States-Mexico game cut short amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinicius Junior racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
-
Ontario is taking the public sector to court today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
-
Driver caught allegedly going 223 km/ hour on Toronto road
A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario spending $2.7 million to upgrade electrical workers' skills in eastern Ontario
The government of Ontario says it is spending $2.7 million to upgrade the skills of 65 electrical workers in eastern Ontario.
-
One person injured in shooting in Britannia Heights neighbourhood
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Britannia Heights neighbourhood, near Bayshore.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman reported missing after leaving friend's home 12 days ago
Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving a friend's home earlier this month.
-
Federal offender captured in Simcoe County
A federal offender who was on the lam for months has been apprehended in Simcoe County.
-
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Six-year-old Guelph student left behind during field trip
The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.
-
Arpan Khanna narrowly wins Oxford federal byelection
After leading for the majority of the day, Conservative MP Arpan Khanna has won the federal byelection in Oxford County.
-
OPP charge 14-year-old with arson after vehicle fire
A 14-year-old from the Township of Wellington North has been charged with arson after reports of a vehicle fire in a field off of Sligo Road East.
London
-
OPP seek suspects after pride flag removed and damaged in Perth East
Perth County are looking for suspects after a pride flag was removed and damaged in Perth East.
-
Arpan Khanna elected MP in Oxford
Multiple byelections were held in across the country on Monday with the tightest race being in the stronghold of Oxford.
-
London woman charged after downtown robbery and stabbing
London police say a London woman was arrested in relation to two separate incidents in the downtown core over the weekend.
Windsor
-
School bus crash sends 7 kids to hospital
Windsor police say seven students were taken to hospital after a collision between a school bus and a car.
-
-
Man charged with manslaughter in woman’s drug overdose death
Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old man with manslaughter in connection to the drug-related death of a local woman.
Montreal
-
Liberal Anna Gainey wins NDG-Westmount byelection
Unsurprisingly, Liberal Anna Gainey has won the by-election in the Montreal riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount. The former party president thus becomes one of four new MPs chosen in just as many ridings on Monday evening, at the end of a byelection that did not change the colour of the Canadian electoral map.
-
Black, disabled Laval man wins third decision against police
Pradel Content is a Black man with a disability from Laval, Que., and he has won a third legal victory against two Laval police (SPL) officers he accused of racial profiling him in 2018.
-
Montreal study finds new hope in the fight against lung cancer
An immunotherapy treatment may be able to slow the progression and reduce the risk of recurrence of the most common form of lung cancer, according to a study involving researchers from three major Montreal hospitals.
Atlantic
-
LIVE @ 1 EDT
LIVE @ 1 EDT | What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible
Here's what to know about the missing submersible headed for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
Cape Breton-based employment organization mismanaged $1 million: auditor general
Nova Scotia's auditor general says a Cape Breton-based employment services organization mismanaged $1 million in government funds.
-
Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert, suspect arrested
A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.
Winnipeg
-
Two children dead in separate drownings in Manitoba
The Island Lake RCMP is investigating the drowning deaths of two children in Manitoba.
-
Man with weapon arrested at Winnipeg hospital
Winnipeg police arrested an armed man who was hiding in a room at a hospital Tuesday morning.
-
Liberal's Ben Carr to take father's seat in Winnipeg South Centre
Residents in Winnipeg South Centre will have a familiar name representing them in Ottawa. Liberal candidate Ben Carr has declared his victory in the byelection for the seat left vacant after his father's death.
Calgary
-
'I didn't go home for three days': Canmore residents look back on flood 10 years later
10 years ago, the rain began to fall over the Rockies, as three weather systems combined to dump a massive volume of water onto an already deep snow pack.
-
Calgary police arrest youth accused of shooting people with pellet guns
Calgary police took three teenagers into custody on Monday after multiple reports of bystanders being shot with a pellet gun.
-
'Hoping for the best, but braced for the worst': PM on RCAF helicopter crash, search
The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two members who are missing after a military helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario early Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Flooding prompts numerous alerts in Yellowhead County, Edson
The Town of Edson declared a state of local emergency Monday due to rainfall and flooding, which later also prompted the evacuation of a nearby hamlet and a shelter-in-place order for another.
-
'Planning continues': Still no timeline to remove excavator from damaged Henday overpass
A "shoring tower" will have to be erected under a damaged overpass in southeast Edmonton before the piece of equipment that hit it can be removed and repairs can start.
-
'People will be frustrated': Edmonton has $11M less in snow clearing budget this year
City councillors in the Alberta capital are hoping that a mild winter is in the forecast, because of a decision to cut the snow and ice clearing budget.
Vancouver
-
'Crisis level' of B.C. renters spending more than half their income on rent and utilities
British Columbia now has the highest share of renters spending more than half of their income on rent and utilities in Canada.
-
Radiologists warn 'dangerously long' wait times could worsen as B.C. clinics at risk of closure
Months after they warned that waits for critical medical imaging were worsening and could lead to a “tsunami of cancer cases.” B.C.'s radiologists say private clinics doing half the screening are so underfunded they may shut down.
-
LIVE @ 1 EDT
LIVE @ 1 EDT | What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible
Here's what to know about the missing submersible headed for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.
Politics
-
Call public inquiry first, then Tories will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Who won the federal byelections? Your electoral roundup
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
-
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
-
Actor Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial scheduled for Aug. 3
Actor Jonathan Majors' domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3, a Manhattan judge said Tuesday, casting him in a real-life courtroom drama as his idled Hollywood career hangs in the balance.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as it takes a pause after its big rally
Stocks are slipping Tuesday in Wall Street's first trading after a five-week rally carried it to its highest level since the spring of last year.
-
Survey says gender pay gap narrowed in 2022, but still 21 per cent
A new report says the gender pay gap in Canada narrowed last year compared with 2021, but still stood at more than 20 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
Rubens painting 'lost' for centuries could sell for US$7.7 million
A Rubens painting lost to history and misidentified for almost 300 years has re-emerged with the help of X-ray analysis and could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction next month.
-
Watch: Bear dangles from second-floor window after stealing pork chop
A bear that broke into a Colorado home and stole pork chops tried to escape through a second-floor window after becoming trapped inside a bedroom.
Sports
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
-
Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games
Two international soccer games stopped because of racial abuse between players. A United States-Mexico game cut short amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinicius Junior racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.