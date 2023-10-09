High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Variable-rate mortgages fell out of favour as Bank of Canada interest rate hikes sent the cost of loans linked to the big banks' prime rates soaring, but the cost of fixed-rate mortgages have also climbed from their pandemic lows.
Frank Napolitano, co-founder and mortgage agent at Mortgage Brokers Ottawa, said he's still seeing some borrowers opt for a variable rate, even noting that a recent client who was struggling with a variable-rate mortgage chose to stick with it after consolidating some other debt and extending the amortization period.
"He's decided he's going to go variable only because he believes that the rates are now probably at the peak and the payment that's been set up for him at 25 years is something that he's very comfortable with," Napolitano said.
"He's hoping that with so many people struggling that the interest rates are going to come down and then he will consider locking it in, but he wants rates to come down a little bit before (then)."
Napolitano adds that variable rate mortgages generally have less onerous penalties than fixed-rate options if you have to get out of your loan early
Until recently, the cost of new variable-rate mortgages was typically a little bit lower than fixed offerings.
Now, many of the rates offered for five-year variable-rate mortgages posted on rate-comparison website Ratehub.ca are higher than the five-year fixed-rate options. That means, banks will have to cut their prime rates for a variable-rate borrower to save money over a five-year term.
This makes future interest rate changes by Canada's central bank a key focal point for those deciding between a variable- or fixed-rate mortgage.
In its latest interest rate announcement, the Bank of Canada kept its key rate steady at five per cent -- but the central bank made it clear it is prepared to raise rates again to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.
For variable-rate borrowers, that means they need to prepare for the possibility that rates could rise before they move lower. Depending on the terms of the loan, that may mean higher monthly payments or extending the amortization period of the loan if rates go up.
Variable-rate mortgages can be converted to a fixed-rate loan without penalty, but you are typically locked in at the lender's posted rate. If you want to negotiate the fixed rate with your lender or move to a different lender, there will be a penalty.
A fixed-rate option offers stability with monthly payments, but rates today are sitting at their highest level in recent memory. As interest rates rose over the last 18 months, fixed-rate borrowers benefited from being locked in.
But if they lock in again now, at a higher rate that later falls, those borrowers would be stuck with the current rate for the term of their loan unless they choose the pay the penalty to break their mortgage.
Allison Van Rooijen, vice-president, consumer credit, at Meridian Credit Union, recommends potential buyers and borrowers coming up for renewal start by looking at their budget.
"My best advice is to start by just jotting down your real life expenses ... everything you actually spend in a month and then use an online calculator and figure out what type of mortgage payment you could be facing," she said.
"And do that well in advance of your renewal so that when you do talk to your financial services professional, you're going in eyes open."
Van Rooijen said it is a very different rate environment now than a couple of years ago.
"We have seen a real shift back to fixed-rate mortgages as Canadians are looking for monthly stability and some peace of mind," she said.
But she adds that many clients are opting to lock in a rate for terms shorter than the traditional five-year option, as they take a wait-and-see approach to where interest rates are headed in hopes rates might come down in the next few years.
Whatever a borrower decides, Van Rooijen said it is important to have the right loan for the situation.
"Every borrower has a different scenario based on where they are in their life, their home and their goals," Van Rooijen said.
"And so if you work with a financial professional, whether it's a credit union, a bank, a mortgage broker, seek out personalized advice because every situation is so different."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Israel vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip on Monday, as its military scoured the country's south for militants, guarded breaches in its border fence and pounded the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
Israel's defence minister has ordered a 'complete siege' on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters.
Newfoundland jail death renews calls for accountability in provincial corrections
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids' book
Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago.
Nobel economics prize goes to professor for advancing the understanding of the workplace gender gap
The Nobel economics prize was awarded Monday to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
One person dead after shooting at Pickering casino
One person is dead after gunfire rang out at a Pickering Casino on Thanksgiving, Durham Regional Police say. Police said early Monday morning that one person was injured and suffered life-threatening injuries at the establishment, located near Church Street and Highway 401.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
It’s turkey time in Toronto! Here’s what’s open and closed around the city for the last three-day holiday weekend before Christmas.
-
Toronto police say they will be out to keep the peace ahead of planned rallies around Israel-Hamas war
Toronto police say they will be out to ensure public safety ahead of two planned demonstrations in the city over the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Ottawa
-
Solidarity rally for Israel to be held Monday evening in Ottawa
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
One person injured in Hunt Club Park shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Hunt Club Park area.
-
Celebrating Thanksgiving in Ottawa
Whether it was last-minute shopping for dinner or pre-Halloween pumpkin-picking, families in Ottawa were thankful for time together this Thanksgiving long weekend.
Barrie
-
Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend
As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.
-
Knife wielding impaired driver charged
A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.
-
Barrie could reach 50 millimetres of rain as warnings persist
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Simcoe County on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W
A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade will travel down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.
-
Demand for food services continues to grow over Thanksgiving weekend
A Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.
-
'This area is so unaffordable': Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
London
-
Central Elgin resident loses over $150,000 in investment fraud
The Elgin County OPP Detachment is investigating a recent report of fraud where a resident lost over $150,000.
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert
The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged with impaired driving after hitting pole in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 47-year-old Windsor man with impaired driving after he hit a pole and left the scene.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
-
'Just unimaginable': Windsor Jewish community shocked by attack on Israel
A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
-
Montreal festivals fighting for funding... and their lives
Montreal festival and fair organizers are sounding the alarm as public funding has become harder to get. Some say the system has to change or the city may have to say goodbye to events that have been around for decades.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday
Canadian Thanksgiving is coming up, and many places will be closed or operating on holiday schedules.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
Reported peace officer impersonation was an off-duty police officer: RCMP
Police say a reported impersonation of a peace officer in Cornwall, P.E.I., was an off-duty RCMP constable in uniform returning home after shift.
-
National Soccer Championships continue rain or shine in Moncton
While it was a soggy Sunday in Moncton, the Canada Soccer Toyota National Championships went off without issue, bringing young athletes from all over to compete for gold.
Winnipeg
-
'It's going to get a lot worse': Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities shocked by Israel attack
Winnipeg's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reeling after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning.
-
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel.
Calgary
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
-
Senior Taliban officials visit villages struck by earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people
A senior Taliban delegation was visiting western Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people over the weekend and flattened entire villages, a statement said.
Edmonton
-
Palestinian, Israeli groups in Edmonton grieve overseas deaths, rally support
Countless gatherings and rallies are being held by Jewish and Palestinian organizations across the country today, including groups in Edmonton who are shocked and concerned, doing whatever they can to help their communities grieve.
-
Winner tops 2,000 lb. at annual pumpkin weigh-off in Smoky Lake, Alta.
A Lloydminster man's hard work in the garden has paid off, with his gourd taking home the top prize this year at the annual giant pumpkin competition at Smoky Lake, Alta.
-
Senior Taliban officials visit villages struck by earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people
A senior Taliban delegation was visiting western Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people over the weekend and flattened entire villages, a statement said.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Israel vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip on Monday, as its military scoured the country's south for militants, guarded breaches in its border fence and pounded the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
-
'A franchise here would be amazing': NBA returns to Vancouver with Raptors pre-season game
Local basketball fans filled Rogers Arena Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings in front of a sold-out crowd.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
France ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights: Canada, Quebec can counter Russia-led regression
France's ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights says Russia is helping sow a global backlash against gender and sexual minorities, and argues francophone countries should work together to counter growing polarization.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Gates Foundation funding US$40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years
A US$40 million investment will help several African manufacturers produce new messenger RNA vaccines on the continent where people were last in line to receive jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Monday.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids' book
Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago.
-
'The Exorcist: Believer' takes possession of box office with US$27.2 million opening
'The Exorcist: Believer' spun heads and drove off all foes at the box office. Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in US$27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
Business
-
Oil prices climb, stocks slip as violence in Middle East rattles markets
Oil prices are climbing, and stocks are slipping as violence in the Middle East injects more unease into financial markets worldwide. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower early Monday in its first trading since Hamas launched a surprise attack over the weekend against Israel, which then formally declared war.
-
Nobel economics prize goes to professor for advancing the understanding of the workplace gender gap
The Nobel economics prize was awarded Monday to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market.
-
From Coke floats to Cronuts, going viral can have a lasting effect on a small business
When a smaller restaurant unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok or other social media, the sudden demand can be overwhelming. Owners have to adapt on the fly, revamping operations to quickly serve a crush of people. But savvy business owners who are able to adapt can parlay newfound fame into a lasting boost for their business.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
-
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Sports
-
Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win
Saudi Arabia formally informed FIFA of its wish to host the men's World Cup in 2034 on Monday in a bidding contest that increasingly looks designed for the kingdom to win.
-
No rest for F1 champion Max Verstappen with 14th victory of season at Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen followed up his third Formula One title with yet another race win Sunday as he eased to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix and lapped his teammate Sergio Perez in the process.
-
Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals
American superstar Simone Biles claimed a third, then a fourth gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships Sunday, winning the women's balance beam and floor finals in a dominant fashion.
Autos
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.