Here's what will be featured in Canada's new stamp lineup

    A new lineup of postal stamps is set to be released in 2024, Canada Post announced, with new designs paying homage to accomplished Canadians, truth and reconciliation, national wildlife and a rare space sighting.

    A new lineup of postal stamps is set to be released in 2024, Canada Post announced, with new designs paying homage to accomplished Canadians, truth and reconciliation, national wildlife and a rare space sighting.

    “Canada Post is proud to be one of Canada's storytellers,” the postal service said in a press release Thursday. “The annual stamp program showcases the people, places and moments that shape our country.”

    Mary Ann Shadd, an influential abolitionist and the first Black woman to publish a newspaper in North America, will be featured in a stamp design released ahead of Black History Month, Canada Post announced.

    New stamps will also honour the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, on Sept. 30, 2024, spotlighting Indigenous leaders.

    In March, the annual "Flowers series" will return, showcasing a pair of regional wildflowers, the postal service said.

    This incoming stamp lineup will also feature an image of a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

    In May, a new series will highlight Canadian graphic novelists, and July will continue Canada Post’s tradition of featuring wildlife, this year with images of endangered frogs.

    “Still to be announced are additional stamps honouring great Canadians and popular culture icons,” Canada Post said in the release.

    Special designs will also welcome next year’s holidays, including Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas.

    Canada Post’s Remembrance Day issue will depict Canada’s role during the First World War.

    “The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for the program and relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to choose subjects that are meaningful to all Canadians,” Canada Post said. 

