Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
According to the survey conducted by Angus Reid, 39 per cent of Canadians are "public health purists," which means they'd like little to no private-sector involvement in health care, while 28 per cent say increasing privatization is necessary.
In the middle, 33 per cent said they were "curious, but hesitant" and are on the fence. This group believes the private sector could play a role in certain circumstances, but has concerns over the staffing shortages in the public system and access for low-income Canadians.
Among NDP voters, 68 per cent were public health purists while 52 per cent of Liberal voters held this position. Conservative voters, on the other hand, were more likely to be pro-private care (50 per cent).
In addition, 47 per cent of Ontarians identified as a public health purist, making Ontario more likely than any other province to oppose privatization. Angus Reid says this may be a response to "recent developments" in the province. Last Tuesday, the province tabled a bill to allow more private clinics to provide taxpayer-funded surgeries in an effort to clear the backlogs in the public system.
Meanwhile, people in Saskatchewan (40 per cent) and Alberta (36 per cent) were more likely to support privatization.
In addition, 45 per cent of respondents said they worry private care would only worsen the system, while 36 per cent said privatization would improve it. In Ontario, 53 per cent said private care would worsen the system, more than any other province.
Saskatchewan and Quebec were the only two provinces where more people said private care would improve the system. In Saskatchewan, 47 per cent held this view while 34 per cent said it would worsen the system. In Quebec, 40 per cent said private care would be an improvement, while 38 per cent disagreed.
Amid the long wait times in Canadian hospitals, some have floated the idea of allowing patients to pay out-of-pocket at private clinics for faster access to surgeries and tests. Of the respondents, 43 per cent said they support this idea while 47 per cent oppose. Opposition to this move was strongest in Ontario, while Saskatchewan saw the highest levels of support.
Some Canadians (43 per cent) also believe the provinces are intentionally ruining public health care to make private care look better, while an equal percentage disagree. Ontario and Manitoba had the highest proportion of residents agreeing with this statement, while British Columbians and Quebecers disagree at the highest levels.
There also appears to be disagreement on what constitutes as "privatization" in the health-care system. Most Canadians (71 per cent) seem to agree that paying out of pocket does represent privatization. However, 33 per cent said they believe paying third parties with public funds to deliver care outside the government system is not privatization, while 51 per cent say it is.
METHODOLOGY
The survey was conducted online between Feb. 1 and 2 among a randomized sample of 2,005 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The results carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
Slain Hong Kong model's in-laws, ex-husband appear in court
The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model were put in custody without bail Monday on a joint murder charge, after police found parts of her body in a refrigerator.
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Andrew Tate to appeal third arrest extension in Romania
Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, arrived Monday at an appeals court in the capital Bucharest to challenge a decision last week to extend for a third time his detention by 30 days.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
5 things to know for Monday, February 27, 2023
A pair of former Canadian soldiers describe what life is like on the front lines in Ukraine, how a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group, and Chris Hadfield brings his children's book to life on the stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks
Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
Toronto
-
Environment Canada upgrades forecast to 'hazardous' winter weather advisory in southern Ontario
Canada’s national weather agency has upgraded their forecast to reflect potentially hazardous winter weather travel conditions in southern Ontario on Monday.
-
Trudeau, Ford set to make an announcement in Toronto-area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
-
Hamilton high school evacuated after bomb threat
A high school in Hamilton is being evacuated after receiving a bomb threat this morning, Hamilton police say.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau, Ford set to make an announcement in Toronto-area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
-
RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house
Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa budget to be finalized this week
Councillors will vote on the final budget Wednesday after a month of committee meetings and public delegations on the $5.5-billion spending plan.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada forecasts messy weather for Simcoe County on Monday
A special weather statement has been issued for several areas within Simcoe County on Monday.
-
Barrie, Ont. church starts to rebuild after series of weekend fires
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church members were invited to Collier Street United Church on Sunday for prayer service and to provide an update on a fire that happened one week ago.
-
Fire crews battle massive fire at Gravenhurst cottage
Fire crews in Gravenhurst battle a large fire at a cottage Sunday night
Kitchener
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Guelph: SIU
An intersection in Guelph has reopened following an investigation by Ontario’s police watch dog after a man was shot by a Guelph police officer.
-
Wilmot residents hold emergency meeting for proposed gravel pit
The Citizens for Safe Groundwater say a proposed gravel pit they oppose now appears to have the path cleared to dig.
-
Messy winter forecast prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington County.
London
-
Adelaide Street reopens after serious crash
Adelaide Street has reopened in all directions after a serious crash Sunday evening.
-
Trudeau, Ford set to make an announcement in Toronto-area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
-
Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton. According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
Windsor
-
Trudeau, Ford set to make an announcement in Toronto-area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
-
Freezing rain warning for Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent is under a freezing rain warning. According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
-
Man stabbed during violent home invasion: Windsor police
Windsor, Ont. police are searching for four suspects after a man was stabbed during a violent home invasion during the early morning hours of Sunday in South Windsor.
Montreal
-
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
-
Hit-and-run in downtown Montreal leaves skateboarder, 21, in critical condition
A 21-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in downtown Montreal. The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More wintry weather en route to southwestern Quebec
March 1 may be the start of meteorological spring, but more wintry weather is coming this week across southwestern Quebec. A Colorado low moving into central Canada and southwestern Quebec is expected to bring snow on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man fears losing home to weather-related insurance cancellation
A homeowner in Cape Breton says he's about to lose his insurance after being impacted by a series of storms, with insurance companies calling him "high-risk."
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
-
Anti-war protesters in Halifax urge Canadian government to end military aid to Ukraine
Demonstrators at an anti-war rally in Halifax Sunday urged the Canadian government to stop sending military aid to Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect
RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.
-
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
Calgary
-
'Students, teachers and schools deserve better': Alberta teachers calls for education funding increase
According to Statistics Canada data from 2019-20, Alberta was dead last when it comes to per-pupil school board operating expenditures
-
Garage fire sends 1 man to hospital with burn injuries
A man is in hospital with burn injuries after a Sunday afternoon garage fire in northeast Calgary.
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
Edmonton
-
How '15-minute cities' turned into an international conspiracy theory
Duncan Enright never imagined he'd get death threats over a plan to reduce grinding city traffic. But it is exactly what happened to the local politician in the U.K., who found himself deluged with abusive messages on social media and by email over his involvement in a proposed traffic filtering trial run in the city of Oxford.
-
Black business owners bring flavours of Africa, Caribbean to Northern Canada
Inside an eye-catching building with bright green siding and yellow trim in downtown Whitehorse, diners are being whisked away to Jamaica. It's a gathering place for locals and tourists alike to meet over curried goat, red lentils and injera -- a traditional sour, spongy flatbread -- among other dishes.
-
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election
Alberta is scheduled to introduce its budget Tuesday - the last before a spring provincial election - with political observers wondering what the province will do with all its billions of extra petrodollars.
Vancouver
-
Travellers stuck at YVR question call to cancel flights due to snow
People travelling out of YVR Sunday are being "strongly advised" to check their flight status due to the potential for delays and cancellations following a snowstorm.
-
New Westminster residents, mayor push for 'Vision Zero' strategy following pedestrian death
Calls for the City of New Westminster to adopt a 'Vision Zero' strategy – which seeks to eliminate deaths and injuries on roadways – are growing after a man was struck and killed by a truck earlier this month.
-
Abbotsford fire sends 4 to hospital
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a residential fire in Abbotsford, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Politics
-
International aid agencies ask for more money in letter to Freeland ahead of budget
Dozens of Canada's international aid agencies are asking Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to increase the country's foreign assistance contributions.
-
Canada adds more Iranian officials to list of those affected by sanctions
Canada is imposing more sanctions against Iran for what it describes as gross violations of human rights. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced twelve senior Iranian government and law enforcement officials are being sanctioned.
-
NATO expansion focus of parliamentary committee trip to Europe to study Ukraine
Expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has become a major focus of Parliament's foreign affairs committee as it tours several European countries to study the impact of the war in Ukraine, the committee chair said in an interview in Warsaw Sunday.
Health
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
Sci-Tech
-
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.
-
Despite having no ears, snakes have surprisingly sensitive hearing: study
They may not have ears, but a new study suggests snakes have surprising sensitive hearing and may even be able to hear human voices.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
Entertainment
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in 'Away From Her,' has died.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast celebrates Screen Actors Guild Awards
After claiming their biggest triumph yet in an awards season full of them the cast of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was supposed to head backstage as a group to be led through the kitchen at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and into the area where a horde of cameras awaited winners.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Business
-
Asian shares track Wall Street decline on hot economic data
Shares fell Monday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell.
-
Corporate 'greenwashing' can satisfy stakeholders without environmental results, study finds
New research suggests that a company’s market value is positively linked to climate change initiatives, but the actual outcome of sustainability measures is less important than the optics they create, blurring the line between environmental improvements and corporate greenwashing.
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.'
Lifestyle
-
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
-
Black business owners bring flavours of Africa, Caribbean to Northern Canada
Inside an eye-catching building with bright green siding and yellow trim in downtown Whitehorse, diners are being whisked away to Jamaica. It's a gathering place for locals and tourists alike to meet over curried goat, red lentils and injera -- a traditional sour, spongy flatbread -- among other dishes.
-
AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new AI analysis that used facial recognition.
Sports
-
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Devils acquire Timo Meier in huge trade with Sharks
The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
Autos
-
Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.