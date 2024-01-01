From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.

The changes also include stricter financial requirements for international students, reporting obligations for companies and government agencies under a new Modern Slavery Act, and improvements in work and pay equity policies.

Here are some of the new laws and rules you need to know about:

NATIONWIDE

Dental-care plan rollout

Ottawa is rolling out what it calls its largest federal dental program in phases, as it aims to reduce financial barriers to access dental care such as cleaning, exams and root canals. The country’s eldest low-income residents who are uninsured can start accessing the new Canadian Dental Care Plan’s benefits as early as May 2024. The government said eligible residents should await a letter that will provide instructions on how to apply by phone.

Carbon price rural rebate boost

Ottawa is doubling the rural top-up rate for the pollution price rebate from 10 to 20 per cent, beginning in April 2024. The government said the move recognizes that rural residents face higher energy costs, increased energy needs and limited access to clean transportation.

CPP tax hike

Employers and employees will each have to pay $3,867 in 2024 because of the higher maximum pensionable earnings covered by the Canada Pension Plan tax, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. This represents an increase of $113 in tax in 2024 for both employers and workers earning at least $68,500. In addition, a second CPP tax will be applied on any income between $68,500 and $73,200, the federation said. For that second tax, the maximum tax amount will be $188 in 2024.

Changes to MAiD

If Ottawa decides not to further pause the change to its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) law, people who are suffering specifically from mental illness will become eligible for it on March 17, 2024. The federal government said it is considering whether to pause its plan to widen the rules for the second time because of public and political concerns.

Stricter bail law

The federal bail-reform bill, formerly C-48, makes bail tougher to access for serious repeat violent offenders, placing the onus on the accused to prove why they should be released. The legislative amendments to the Criminal Code, which take effect Jan. 4, 2024, will make bail tougher to access for people accused of certain firearms and weapons offences as well as more cases involving alleged intimate partner violence.

Modern slavery law requirements

Canadian private companies and government entities will be required to comply with the country’s new law fighting the use of child or forced labour, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024. Under the Modern Slavery Act, companies must report measures they took to prevent and decrease the risk of child labour or forced labour in their operations including their supply chains. Those that fit the criteria must file reports by May 31, 2024, and publish them prominently on their websites. Penalties include fines of up to $250,000 and a potential ban on importing goods.

Reforms affecting international students

The government is seeking to address concerns about international students with rules that launch in the new year. To ensure they can afford life in Canada, study permit applicants must meet a higher cost-of-living financial requirement starting Jan. 1, 2024. The requirement will more than double from the current $10,000 they have to show in savings. For applications received on or after Jan. 1, students must show they have $20,635, along with the costs of their first year of tuition and travel.

Accessibility plan for employers

By the time summer rolls around, federally regulated employers should have an accessibility plan ready, created in consultation with people with disabilities. Employers with 10 to 99 employees must publish their plan by June 1, 2024, complying with the Accessible Canada Act and Accessible Canada Regulations, according to Canadian business law firm McMillan LP. Employers with at least 100 employees are required to prepare and publish an annual progress report about how they have implemented their accessibility plan by June 1, 2024. These larger employers were required to submit and post their plans by June 1, 2023.

Pay equity reforms

Federally regulated employers with 10 or more employees must publish their pay equity plan by Sept. 3, 2024, based on the Pay Equity Act and Pay Equity Regulations, according to McMillan LLP. Employers with 100 or more employees and unionized employers must create a pay equity committee to help management develop the plan comparing “predominately male” to “predominately female” job classes. Employers who have identified pay equity gaps must raise the compensation for jobs that should get equal pay for work of equal value.

NOVA SCOTIA

Nova Scotia is expanding workers’ compensation coverage starting Sept. 1, 2024, for people who experience significant stress over time as a result of work. The Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia will adjudicate the claims for gradual onset stress. The workplace injury insurer said gradual onset stress results from “a psychologically unhealthy workplace,” which it defines as one that fails to respect and listen to workers and doesn’t allow them to have some control over their work.

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

The Northwest Territories has enhanced its health benefits policy for low-income residents in a bid to make health care more equitable, especially for vital drug therapies and preventative services. The changes will take effect on April 1, 2024. The revised policy also uses income assessment to determine eligibility for all benefits, except for seniors. As well, it removes the requirement to have a specified disease condition to access benefits.

NUNAVUT

Nunavut is increasing minimum wage from $16 to $19 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2024, the highest rate in Canada. The territory’s justice department recommended the hike following a survey and consultations with businesses and employees during the past summer.

ONTARIO

To prevent the exploitation of temporary and vulnerable workers, temporary work agencies and recruiters will need a licence to assign staff to work in Ontario, effective July 1, 2024. Under a revised Employment Standards Act, the changes ban clients from using unlicensed services. Those businesses also need to pay $750 application fees and provide a $25,000 letter of credit to potentially cover wages owed to employees.

QUEBEC

An immigration program for temporary foreign workers or foreign students who have graduated in Quebec faces stricter language criteria, effective Nov. 23, 2024. The Québec Experience Program (PEQ) now requires a language proficiency level of at least seven in spoken French and five or higher in written French, according to the Quebec scale.

With files from The Canadian Press, Reuters, Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTVNews.ca Writer Megan DeLaire