Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout

Lisa LaFlamme is invested as an officer of the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Nov. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Lisa LaFlamme is invested as an officer of the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Nov. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

An image of Francesco Villi, who has been identified as the now-deceased gunman in the Vaughan condo shooting. (Facebook)

  • 'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year

    The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.

    Police walk through parked trucks to make an arrest on Wellington Street, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it

    Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?

