Have you been affected by airport delays or cancelled flights? We want to hear from you

Travellers' frustrations are boiling over amid more cancellations and more delays as a result of increased summer travel but not enough airport staff. Indeed, recent data shows that more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed.

Just Wednesday, Air Canada announced that it will be reducing its flights in July and August as it continues to deal with "customer service shortfalls."

“Regrettably, things are not business as usual in our industry globally, and this is affecting our operations and our ability to serve you with our normal standards of care,” the company's president Michael Rousseau wrote.

Meanwhile, there's mounting frustration over passports due to processing delays and long lines that have seen travellers camp out overnight to secure their travel documents

With files from CTV News' Annie Bergeron-Oliver