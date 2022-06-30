Have you been affected by airport delays or cancelled flights? We want to hear from you
Travellers' frustrations are boiling over amid more cancellations and more delays as a result of increased summer travel but not enough airport staff. Indeed, recent data shows that more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed.
Just Wednesday, Air Canada announced that it will be reducing its flights in July and August as it continues to deal with "customer service shortfalls."
“Regrettably, things are not business as usual in our industry globally, and this is affecting our operations and our ability to serve you with our normal standards of care,” the company's president Michael Rousseau wrote.
Meanwhile, there's mounting frustration over passports due to processing delays and long lines that have seen travellers camp out overnight to secure their travel documents
Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
With files from CTV News' Annie Bergeron-Oliver
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thursday if expansions to rape shield laws constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada will issue a constitutional ruling today about extensions to Canada's rape shield laws made by the Liberals four years ago.
NACI recommends fall COVID-19 booster in advance of possible future wave
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots this fall in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19 in Canada.
Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless
Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look 'disgusting' if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.
Woman, 20, fatally shot while pushing 3-month-old baby in stroller in New York
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her 3-month-old infant daughter in a stroller on New York's Upper East Side, police say.
Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm
NATO faced rebukes from Moscow and Beijing on Thursday after it declared Russia a 'direct threat' and said China posed 'serious challenges' to global stability.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Doug Ford to mark upcoming gas tax cut today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to mark the upcoming cut to the province’s gas tax in Brampton on Thursday.
Ontario man loses almost 500,000 travel points worth $5,000
An Ontario man says he's frustrated with his bank after almost 500,000 of his travel points disappeared.
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about Canada Day preparations in Ottawa today
The police presence in Ottawa's downtown core is stepped up today, as the city prepares for Canada Day festivities and possible protests.
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30 - July 3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Canada Day long weekend.
Expert advises wearing a mask as COVID-19 cases rise in Simcoe Muskoka
The emergence of the new BA.5 COVID-19 variant has seen case counts increase in each of the last two weeks in Simcoe County, with 44 new this week by Monday alone.
-
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for scamming hundreds of victims out of tens of millions of dollars
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
-
Beach season begins
Swimming season officially opens at Barrie's beaches
Kitchener business says it lost $70,000 in fraudulent fund transfers
A Bowmanville man faces several charges after a Kitchener business said it lost over $70,000 due to fraudulent electronic fund transfers.
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Cambridge council approves electric scooters on city streets
The City of Cambridge is allowing electric scooters to be used on more city streets, starting in July.
Crediton Road reopens after fatal crash involving cyclist
Crediton Road, just south of Exeter is no wopen between Airport Line and Ausable Line following a fatal collision.
-
Four taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Elgin County
A panel van went up in flames following a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County on Wednesday, police say the occupants were able to safely escape.
-
The Dream Lottery winner is....
The winners of the 2022 Dream Lottery’s top prizes have been announced.
Exposed buttock lands Wallaceburg man in court: Police
A Wallaceburg man has a future court date after a dispute on Wednesday morning, according to police.
-
Hot weather pushing through the region for the next two days
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton, London-Middlesex and Elgin counties.
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Canadians flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a bit of a shock this summer as the head of the Trudeau airport says airlines will "likely" be asked to cancel some flights — or even destinations altogether.
-
Montreal girl, 4, desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this long weekend
Looking for fun things to do in and around Montreal this long weekend? Here are a few ideas.
Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup with 6-3 victory over Hamilton Bulldogs
The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again. Considered a long shot at the beginning of the Canadian Hockey League championship due to a first-round loss in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, the host Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in Wednesday's championship game.
-
Response to mass shootings should be 'political and immediate,' survivor says
Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia -- a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week.
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
Storm brought baseball-sized hail, 90 km wind gusts to parts of Manitoba: ECCC
A storm that initially sparked tornado warnings across western Manitoba pelted parts of the province with large hail and strong winds Wednesday night.
-
-
New hospital, youth drop-in centre part of Indigenous-led coalition’s 10-year plan
A plan unveiled Thursday aimed at helping the urban Indigenous community thrive is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind in Winnipeg.
Parade float attacked Sikh articles of faith, U of C expert says
An expert at the University of Calgary says a float in a small Alberta town's annual parade made a mockery of some of the symbols the Sikh religion hold sacred.
-
-
Trucks hits house in southeast Calgary
Two trucks nearly plowed through the front exterior of a house in southeast Calgary Wednesday evening.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, but definitely not hot
Some morning sun will give way to partly cloudy skies in the Edmonton region this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 20s, close to average...but definitely not hot.
-
-
'The river grabbed me and pulled me under': Edmonton paddle boarder shares near-death experience
Lindsay Cholod ventured out onto the North Saskatchewan River last weekend for her first paddle of the season but it was almost her last.
Cruiser 'riddled with bullet holes' after shots fired at officers: Penticton RCMP
An RCMP cruiser was left "riddled with bullet holes" after officers conducting a traffic stop in the Okanagan were fired at, according to police.
-
'I thought I was hallucinating': B.C. lottery winner promises nieces she'll buy a puppy
A British Columbia woman is planning to retire early and expand her family now that she's a millionaire.
-
'How could so much have been missed?' Family of disabled B.C. senior who nearly died of neglect speaks out
Regena Cameron remembers the shock of seeing cousin Jeanette in a B.C. hospital three years ago, after she was admitted in what a judge later called "an advanced state of neglect." Now, she is speaking out, hoping to prevent further suffering.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
-
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads there to a brigade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Thursday in Madrid.
-
Response to mass shootings should be 'political and immediate,' survivor says
Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia -- a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week.
New research looks at impact of summer heat and miscarriages
A new study suggests the risk of miscarriage may increase in the summer, which researchers say could indicate a link between extreme heat and pregnancy loss.
-
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
-
How the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could affect the fertility industry
The Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade has raised fears that it could have 'far-reaching ramifications' on people looking to get pregnant and the clinics providing services to help them.
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
-
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
-
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ drops first trailer
A first look at the Disney+ original movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' is here.
-
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit 'Knives Out,' will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup with 6-3 victory over Hamilton Bulldogs
The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again. Considered a long shot at the beginning of the Canadian Hockey League championship due to a first-round loss in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, the host Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in Wednesday's championship game.
-
Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada
Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.
-
Brooks Koepka cites injuries, family for joining Saudi-backed tour
Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind.
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.
-
Nissan recalls SUVs for sudden hood opening
Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
