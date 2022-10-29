Governor General Mary Simon unveils coat of arms that reflects Inuit culture

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.

  • Alouettes hold off Argonauts in 38-33 regular-season finale victory

    Cole Spieker caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-33 win against the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Spieker, who hauled in a 53-yard first-quarter touchdown, caught a critical first-down pass to keep a late-game drive alive for Montreal (9-9). Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi fumbled a couple of plays later at the Toronto four-yard line, but Montreal's defence held on for the victory.

  • Pedestrian seriously injured in two-vehicle accident in Longueuil

    Three people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Longueuil. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Édouard Blvd and Élizabeth Street. According to Longueuil Police, a man in his sixties, who was on foot, was seriously injured.

  • Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

    Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.

    A drag queen who goes by the name Flame reads stories to children and their caretakers during a Drag Story Hour at a public library in New York, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

    Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

