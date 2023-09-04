'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
As Tamara Lich was led away from supporters in handcuffs on the snowy streets of Ottawa in 2022, she threw a single phrase over her shoulder.
"Hold the line," said the petite figurehead of the "Freedom Convoy" movement as the officers at each of her elbows walked her to the waiting cruiser.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Nightly Briefing newsletter: Sign up for an in-depth look at the day’s most compelling news
She was echoing the words shouted by of one of her supporters in a scene that was captured on video and circulated online the eve before hundreds of police moved in.
Officers spent the next two days dislodging protesters from the streets around Parliament Hill.
But that parting phrase, which would go on to become the title of Lich's recently published book, is likely to be at the heart of her criminal trial.
Lich and follow convoy organizer Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
In the final days of the demonstration, as police began to order people to leave, organizers and supporters used "hold the line" as a rallying cry, as words of encouragement and as a salutation.
Lich and Barber stand co-accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.
Several of the charges hinge on whether Lich and Barber encouraged protesters to defy police orders by remaining in Ottawa after authorities ordered everyone to clear the streets and, if they did, whether that was a criminal act.
"We do not expect this to be the trial of the 'Freedom Convoy,"' Lich and Barber's lawyers said in a joint statement Friday.
"The central issue will be whether the actions of two of the organizers of a peaceful protest should warrant criminal sanction."
Lich told a federal inquiry last year that when she told supporters to "hold the line," she wasn't encouraging them to stay in the capital, but rather to "stay true to your values in the face of adversity."
The trial is expected to last at least 16 days, and is likely to include hundreds of social media posts by Lich, Barber and others, including videos that were livestreamed throughout the protest. Organizers used the live videos to document their experience and share thoughts and updates to supporters.
The court will likely also consider Barber's private text messages with Lich, which were obtained by Ottawa police and entered as evidence by the Crown during one of Lich's bail hearings last year. There is a publication ban on any messages regarding anyone other than Lich and Barber.
The "Freedom Convoy" was born out of a conversation between Barber, who owns a Saskatchewan trucking business, and fellow trucker Bridgette Belton on the social media platform TikTok, who had both been venting online about COVID-19 public health measures in early 2022.
They specifically wanted to find a way to protest vaccine mandates that were coming into effect for truckers who crossed the U.S. border and would be forced to quarantine for 14 days if they were unvaccinated.
The idea quickly gained traction and attracted support from Lich, who lives in Alberta and served as founding board member of the fledgling Maverick Party. She was also a previous supporter of the "Yellow Vest" movement that protested federal oil-and-gas policies, but which the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says was co-opted by far-right and extreme anti-Muslim groups.
As the number of organizers and supporters grew, so did the aims of the protest. By the time they arrived in Ottawa, stated goals included opposing all pandemic public-health orders and, for some, overthrowing the elected government.
Lich and Baber rode in the same truck as they travelled to Ottawa.
Since their arrests, they have not been allowed to speak to each other without a lawyer present. Their communications have been facilitated through Keith Wilson, who served as counsel to organizers during the protest.
"Chris and I kinda started off this together as a team and we feel like we have to finish it as a team," Lich told a crowd earlier this month at an event in Vernon, B.C., to promote her book.
The Crown hopes to establish that Barber and Lich worked together in lockstep, so that evidence against one of them will apply to both.
The demonstration in Ottawa gained international attention when demonstrators arrived in the thousands and refused to leave. Spinoff protests also blockaded several international border crossings between Canada and the U.S.
Big-rig trucks parked on downtown and residential roads, blocking traffic and blaring airhorns at all hours in what became a weeks-long winter block party, complete with fireworks, a live stage, bouncy castles and, famously, an outdoor hot tub.
Some local residents and politicians, meanwhile, described the protest as an "occupation" that left their community in a state of lawlessness. They lived with a constant chorus of airhorns, and some said they were afraid or unable to leave their homes.
Several businesses, including the nearby CF Rideau Centre mall, also shuttered their doors as a precaution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty
Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring 6
A young man who is suspected of injuring six people in Montreal on Sunday evening by driving his car into them has been arrested and was due to be questioned by police investigators on Monday.
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
-
A chronology of key events following Ontario's decision to develop Greenbelt lands
Here is a timeline of events in the controversy:
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
Serious crash on Horseshoe Valley Road under investigation
An investigation into an early morning crash is under investigation by police in Oro-Medonte.
-
Over 250 charges laid in OPP crackdown on illegal car rally in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach have been cracking down on an illegal car rally all weekend, laying over 250 charges in the process.
Kitchener
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day in the area?
Labour Day has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.
-
Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Nearly all of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
London
-
What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday
The final long weekend of the summer is here and Londoners will be looking to make the most of it. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
London police crack down on parties and noise as students head back to campus
As college and university students return to campus London police are cracking down on parties, noise and alcohol use.
Windsor
-
What's open and closed Labour Day weekend in Windsor-Essex
Summer is winding down and there are a number of closures to look out for over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
Multiple power outages restored in Windsor
More than 2,000 people were left without electricity Sunday due to multiple power outages in Windsor.
Montreal
-
Parents worried about new supervised drug-use site near Montreal elementary school
Worried parents say they were blindsided by a decision to open Montreal's first supervised drug-inhalation facility less than 100 metres from their children's school.
-
At rock bottom in the polls, the Quebec Liberal Party goes on the offensive
On the eve of a new parliamentary session, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is accusing the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) of being an "empty box," Québec Solidaire (QS) of lacking credibility and the Parti Québécois (PQ) of being "obsessed" with independence.
-
Man in critical condition after being stabbed downtown Montreal
A man was lying in critical condition in a Montreal hospital late Monday morning after being found injured earlier at a busy downtown intersection.
Atlantic
-
Retired journalist reflects on covering Swissair Flight 111 disaster off Nova Scotia, 25 years later
Retired ATV/CTV News journalist Rick Grant recollects his coverage of the Swissair Flight 111 crash on Sept. 2, 1998.
-
Annual CCM Summer Shootout hockey tournament brings 24 teams to Moncton
The Atlantic Hockey Group held its annual CCM Summer Shootout tournament in Moncton bringing teams from New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Quebec together.
-
Labour groups in Moncton share common message this long weekend
The Moncton & District Labour Council held its annual Labour Day picnic in Moncton Sunday, bringing people together in appreciation and support.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier expected to launch campaign Tuesday for Oct. 3 election
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is expected to call an election Tuesday in a bid for a third consecutive Progressive Conservative majority.
-
'It's a great time to come out for the family!' Kids' Day at the Fall Fair
Parents looking for a fun final family day before the school year gets going can take the kids to the Red River Exhibition Association's third annual Fall Fair on Labour Day.
-
Winnipeg family frustrated with illegal dumping
A Winnipeg woman says her parents are living amongst garbage that people are dumping illegally in her neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Hit-and-run pedestrian collision in northwest Calgary leaves man dead; police locate, arrest suspect
One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday just after midnight.
-
Calgary Hitmen training camp a wrap; pre-season play starts later this week
The Calgary Hitmen are all set to start up their pre-season. Training camp for the squad wrapped over the weekend and they'll hit the road for Friday.
-
Labour Day Battle of Alberta chance for Elks, Stampeders to generate needed momentum
The Edmonton Elks have a little confidence. The Calgary Stampeders need some. The CFL's annual Battle of Alberta on Labour Day in Calgary features a pair of West Division clubs with gaps between themselves and a playoff spot.
Edmonton
-
Smoke covers Edmonton for much of the long weekend
Edmonton remained under air quality statements on Sunday and the smoke shows no signs of going anywhere during Labour Day weekend.
-
Labour Day Battle of Alberta chance for Elks, Stampeders to generate needed momentum
The Edmonton Elks have a little confidence. The Calgary Stampeders need some. The CFL's annual Battle of Alberta on Labour Day in Calgary features a pair of West Division clubs with gaps between themselves and a playoff spot.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire sparks in Coquitlam watershed
A lightning-caused wildfire sparked in the Coquitlam Watershed over the Labour Day weekend, according to officials.
-
'School might not be on their radar at the moment': Back-to-class will look different in Shuswap area
The start of the new school year is just days away for most British Columbian students, but for some in wildfire-ravaged neighbourhoods, they will have to wait.
-
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
Politics
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Health
-
Early lab tests suggest new COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 may be less contagious and less immune-evasive than feared
Scientists around the world are fast-tracking lab experiments to try to understand the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Results just beginning to emerge are offering some reassurance, experts say.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
Sci-Tech
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Beyonce shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.
-
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
He's most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover.
Business
-
Back-to-office plans fall flat amid arbitrary rules, lack of communication
Many companies are now asking -- or telling -- their employees to come back to the office, but many workers, especially those who moved away or made other big changes, are reluctant, highlighting a gap in how employers and workers think about the change.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
Lifestyle
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
U.S. students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
From US$300 studded headboards to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college.
Sports
-
Serbian player loses a kidney after getting injured at Basketball World Cup
The Serbian Basketball Federation announced Monday that forward Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury sustained during a World Cup game against South Sudan.
-
France's Rugby World Cup preparations disturbed by calls to drop Chalureau in racism controversy
France's preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been disrupted by calls to remove one of its players because of a historic racism charge.
-
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.