'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Justice of the Peace Paul Harris said on Friday Lich’s defence had failed to prove she could be trusted not to re-offend after she was charged last week for breaching her bail conditions.
By not abiding by her bail conditions, Harris said in his ruling that “Ms. Lich has chosen to exercise her freedom.”
Her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspan, said Lich was “disappointed” by the decision and he promised to file an application with the Superiour Court of Ontario for a bail review in the hopes of appealing Harris’ decision.
Lich was arrested last month and charged with breaking the condition that prohibits her from communicating with ten people -- except in the presence of their legal counsel -- associated with the “Freedom Convoy.”
In addition, Lich still faces a single charge of breach of recognizance, as well as other criminal charges related to her participation in the protest that gridlock Ottawa earlier this year.
In June, Lich attended a gala in Toronto where she accepted a “Freedom Award” and was photographed with Tom Marazzo, a spokesman for the protest.
At her bail hearing on Tuesday, the Crown played a video appearing to show Lich speaking briefly to Marazzo after her acceptance speech.
Ottawa police detective Chris Benson also testified that Lich sat at the same table as Marazzo at the gala.
Greenspan argued that if there was any contact between Lich and Marazzo, it was brief, and he suggested Lich wasn’t in breach of her bail conditions as lawyers who represent her in a civil lawsuit were at the event.
Harris said in his ruling the defence presented no evidence that Lich’s legal counsel were present at the table or in the video. He said it was “absolutely ridiculous” to think the condition could be excepted only by having lawyers at the same event.
“To add even more fuel to fire, Ms. Lich choose to pose arm-in-arm with Mr. Marazzo,” Harris said in his decision. “One would find this puzzling.”
Harris also cited new evidence presented by the Crown extracted from text message between her and convoy organizer Chris Barber, with whom she is co-accused of intimidation and obstruction of a peace officer, among other offences. Harris called the text messages “inculpatory” of Lich’s role as a convoy organizer.
Lich was first charged in February when police moved to end the protest after nearly three weeks.
She was released on bail in March and returned to Medicine Hat, Alta., after promising to abide by her bail conditions. A surety agreed to supervise her release and put up a $20,000 bond.
The Crown said during the bail hearing that it will require the surety to pay the money to the court.
