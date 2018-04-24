

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The first of 10 victims killed after a rental van mowed down pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk has been identified.

Anne Marie D’Amico worked at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm, which had its Canadian headquarters in North York, a source confirmed to CP24. On Monday, the company said in a statement that two of its employees were injured during the incident.

On Tuesday morning, the president of Invesco Canada confirmed to CTV News that one their staff members had died.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event,” Peter Intraligi said in an emailed statement. “I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments.”

Police have not released the names or ages of the other 9 people killed in the tragedy. Fifteen other people were injured.

A growing memorial with candles, flowers and messages of support has been set up along a wall on the east side of Yonge Street where the attack began.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, when a white rental van mounted a busy stretch of sidewalk on Yonge St., just south of Finch Ave., hitting numerous pedestrians as it drove southbound.

Shortly after, Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was arrested in connection with the incident after a brief standoff with police. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

With files from CP24