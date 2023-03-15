Fewer than one-in-five Canadians want monarchy to continue: poll
Positive perceptions among Canadians of the monarchy and members of the Royal Family are on the decline, according to a new poll by Research Co.
According to the data, released Wednesday, only 19 per cent of Canadians would prefer that the country remain a monarchy, down 12 points since a similar poll conducted in September 2022.
Breaking down the data by region, 24 per cent of Albertans (down 18 points) and Atlantic Canadians (down 16 points) said they would prefer the continuation of the monarchy, while 23 per cent of B.C. residents (down 11 points) felt the same way.
The numbers are lower in Saskatchewan and Manitoba (20 per cent, down six points), Ontario (19 per cent, down 12 points) and Quebec (14 per cent, down 11 points).
Only 32 per cent of Canadians had a favourable opinion of King Charles III, down 14 points since the last poll, according to the latest figures.
Fewer than one-in-four (22 per cent, down 10 points) of Canadians expressed similar feelings about Queen Consort Camilla.
“In February 2022, almost two thirds of Canadians (64 per cent) held favourable views on Queen Elizabeth II,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a news release. “Thirteen months later, the rating for the current monarch is exactly half.”
This latest poll found that the number of Canadians who held positive perceptions toward four other Royal family members also declined.
For instance, 54 per cent of Canadians (down 13 per cent) had a positive perception of both William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and felt less favourable toward Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (46 per cent, down 18 points) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (41 per cent , down 12 points).
Canadians who watched the Netflix series “Harry & Meghan” were more likely to think favourably of the couple at 71 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.
Seventy per cent of Canadians (down four points) believe that King Charles III should commit to reducing the carbon footprint of the entire Royal Family, while 65 per cent (down four points) want him to advance the cause of reconciliation with Indigenous people.
When it comes to Prince William potentially becoming monarch of the U.K. and the other 14 commonwealth realms, 50 per cent of Canadians (down five points) said they would have liked to see him obtain the position.
About one-third of Canadians (35 per cent, up one point) say they would have a problem with King Charles III being featured on coins and bills in Canada.
Fewer than half of Canadians expect to still be a monarchy in twenty years, 47 per cent (down five points), while 36 per cent (up five points) think the country will feature an elected head of state by then.
Methodology:
Results are based on an online study conducted from March 3 to March 5, 2023, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error – which measures sample variability – is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
High activity of aurora borealis in Canada following 'rare' solar eruption
Following a rare solar eruption on Sunday, parts of Canada are experiencing heightened activity of aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, a stunning display of colourful hues in the night sky.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn’t melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Man accused of killing 28-year-old in Ontario released on bail
An accused murderer was released on bail in Ontario this week after allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a bar despite a history of violent charges.
-
Toronto’s SmartTrack will cost an additional $234 million, report finds
Toronto will need an additional $234 million to build former Mayor John Tory’s flagship SmartTrack transit project, according to a new report set to be presented to the executive committee next week.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Ontario man's 2003 blackout photos gain international recognition and a spot at the Smithsonian
Burk's Falls, Ont. resident Todd Carlson's passion for astronomy has given him international recognition with a unique photo he captured of the night sky during the 2003 blackout, which will soon be featured in the Smithsonian Institution.
-
Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend.
-
Drugs, weapons seized during Collingwood traffic stop: OPP
Provincial police in Collingwood say a traffic stop resulted in a slew of charges and three arrests.
Kitchener
-
'It's a really, really disturbing feeling': Ontario doulas recount experience being misled by woman claiming to need their service
At least a dozen doulas have come forward and said they were victims to Kaitlyn Braun – a 24-year-old Brantford woman facing dozens of criminal charges after police said she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
-
New study shows how technology provides mental health support to patients with chronic health issues
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have conducted a pilot study that showed how technology could improve the lives of people suffering from both mental health and physical disorders.
Windsor
-
Cross-examination continues in a Windsor, Ont. murder trial
Key witness Jacob Reaume returned to the stand Wednesday morning in the trial of three men. Keermaro Rolle, Tameko Vilneus, and Kyle Hanna, all face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for their alleged role in the shooting death of Madisen Gingras, 20, on April 1, 2020.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'We lost all of our personal belongings': Four people displaced after east Windsor house fire
Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Security guard sprayed with 'noxious substance' during department store break-in
Two men attempting to rob an east Windsor department store allegedly sprayed a “noxious substance” to cause a distraction.
Montreal
-
Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting
Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon.
-
Montreal failing to stop racism against public servants: opposition
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling for an independent investigation into working conditions at the city. On Wednesday, Ensemble Montreal criticized the city's efforts in the fight against racism, calling the situation completely unacceptable.
-
SAQ to slash stock of cold drinks citing smaller carbon footprint
The SAQ is drastically scaling back its supply of cold drinks. The crown corporation says it plans to remove the majority of refrigerators from stores across the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
Winnipeg
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: RCMP
Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
-
Winnipeg's Filipino community delighted to see Google's newest doodle
When Winnipeg restaurant owner Jackie Wild opened her phone and went on Google Wednesday, she was delighted to find a taste of home featured front and centre.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union, passengers speak out amid ongoing CTrain safety concerns
A violent incident that unfolded at a Calgary LRT station on Wednesday is prompting renewed calls for improved safety measures.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in Alberta
The Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread
Crude oil prices took a beating Wednesday as market chaos related to a spreading banking crisis continued.
Edmonton
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
'An exercise of freedom': Topless protester stormed Junos for climate action awareness
The topless streaker whose brief protest made international headlines says it was easy to get on the Juno Awards stage Monday evening.
-
Crime within Edmonton's transit system continues to escalate, despite new efforts by police and their partners
Reports of violent crime at Edmonton's transit locations rose by nearly 53 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to new data from Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.
A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia.
-
Families of those killed by police officers remember loved ones in Vancouver art exhibit
A small art gallery in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was packed Wednesday afternoon with people who've been affected by police violence.
-
24-year-old woman's death in Abbotsford being investigated as suspicious: police
The death of a 24-year-old woman in Abbotsford Tuesday night is believed to be suspicious, and police say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.
Politics
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
-
'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
Health
-
How a positive mindset can change childbirth, postpartum experience: study
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Sci-Tech
-
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn’t melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
-
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.
-
New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus
A fresh analysis of radar images obtained more than three decades ago has yielded new evidence indicating Venus, Earth's planetary next-door neighbour, is currently volcanically active - a dynamic world with eruptions and lava flows.
Entertainment
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Kelly Clarkson is talking about the reality of her divorce
Kelly Clarkson says she's done with marriage, but open to finding love again and committed to supporting her children as they adjust to her divorce. The singer recently talked about her split from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, and the impact it has had on her family.
-
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer and songwriter, dead at 71
Bobby Caldwell, the soulful singer and songwriter behind R&B hits like 'What You Won't Do For Love' and 'Open Your Eyes,' has died, according to a statement from his wife, Mary Caldwell.
Business
-
Cheez-It and Pringles company gets a new name
Kellogg has picked a name for its new spinoff companies. They sound a lot like their old names, but with a new spin. The unit that houses its snacks, including Cheez-It and Pringles, plus its international cereal brands and plant-based foods will be called 'Kellanova.'
-
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
-
Canadian tech sector expects collapse of SVB to have 'chilling' effect on investments
Members of Canada's technology sector say they're worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in the already-hampered sector.
Lifestyle
-
A Japanese YouTube star became a lawmaker last year. Now he's been fired for never coming to work
A YouTube star who became a Japanese lawmaker has been stripped of his role after he failed to show up for a single day of work in parliament.
-
Major museums around the world are quietly recategorizing works from Russian to Ukrainian
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has quietly reclassified some of its paintings. Two artists, once labelled Russian, are now categorized as Ukrainian and a painting by the French Impressionist Edgar Degas has been renamed from 'Russian Dancer' to 'Dancer in Ukrainian Dress.'
-
What to know about pi on Pi Day
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
Sports
-
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
-
Soccer fan banned from every U.K. stadium for racially abusing Premier League star
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a "landmark ruling."
-
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video
The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay on Wednesday after determining that his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was 'conduct detrimental to the league.'
Autos
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.