Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The federal government has quietly updated its rules at the border to allow fully vaccinated travellers entering through the land border a one-time exemption from fines or quarantine requirements if they unknowingly fail to submit the required health documents through the ArriveCAN app.
In an email statement sent to CTVNews.ca on Saturday, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the one-time exemption will only be given to fully vaccinated travellers who have not had a history of non-compliance at the border.
“As of May 2022, temporary measures have been put in place at the land border for fully vaccinated travellers with a right of entry to provide more flexibly to travellers with no history of non-compliance, who may have been unaware of the requirement to submit their mandatory health information via ArriveCAN,” CBSA senior spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said in the email.
Eligibility for the one-time exemption includes all vaccinated Canadians citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act entering through land. As of July 29, the exemption has also been extended to foreign nationals.
However, travellers granted the exemption are still required to provide proof of vaccination upon entry.
After the one-time exemption, Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act must provide the required documents through the app or face quarantine, testing or fines up to $5,000. Foreign nationals will be denied entry to the country.
While the new measures have not been included in the CBSA’s travel requirements site, the CBSA says over 300,000 travellers have already been granted a one-time exemption.
“We can tell you that from May 24 to August 4, 2022, of the 5,086,187 land border travellers with a right of entry, the one-time exemption was used 308,800 times,” Purdy said.
Amid the updated border measures, calls continue to scrap the ArriveCan app from travellers and tech experts over privacy concerns. In July, the app faced its most recent backlash after a glitch erroneously sent some people to quarantine.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canadian Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCan.
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye
Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack, which was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his novel 'The Satanic Verses.'
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Who is novelist Salman Rushdie and why has he faced death threats?
After facing years of controversy over his book, famed novelist Salman Rushie remains hospitalized after a stabbing attack left him with serious injuries. CTVNews.ca has a look at his life and why his work has prompted years of death threats.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
N.W.T. RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices
RCMP in the Northwest Territories have begun using roadside cannabis-screening technology that has faced criticism from defence lawyers elsewhere in Canada.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Toronto
-
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
-
Police shoot man after woman stabbed at Scarborough home; SIU called in
Toronto police say officers have shot a man after a woman was stabbed inside a Scarborough residence on Saturday afternoon.
-
Brampton teen arrested in connection with murder of Toronto rapper Houdini in May 2020
A Brampton teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a well-known Toronto rapper who was gunned down in the city’s Entertainment District over two years ago.
Ottawa
-
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
-
Two novice drivers among 4 charged with stunt driving Friday
Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving on Friday night, as the police service’s summer speeding blitz continues.
-
The cost to rent an apartment in these two Ottawa neighbourhoods decreased this summer
As rents continue to rise for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer, a new report shows rents are decreasing in the Ottawa neighbourhoods of Nepean and Gloucester.
Barrie
-
Early morning collision kills wrong-way driver on Highway 400
OPP in Tay Township are investigating an early morning fatal collision on Highway 400.
-
Driver facing charges in crash that killed one, injured three others
A driver is facing multiple charges Saturday for their alleged role in a vehicle collision that claimed the life of one pedestrian and injured three others in Grey Highlands last month.
-
Family pleads for the return of belongings taken from young daughter's grave
A family is sharing their heartache in the hope of finding lost items taken from the gravesite of their young daughter.
Kitchener
-
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 65 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.
-
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.
-
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.
London
-
Driver charged in July crash that claimed life of motorcyclist
A driver from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has been charged by OPP for their alleged involvement in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last month in Grey County.
-
Driver facing charges in crash that killed one, injured three others
A driver is facing multiple charges Saturday for their alleged role in a vehicle collision that claimed the life of one pedestrian and injured three others in Grey Highlands last month.
-
Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges
Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after they struck by a vehicle. Meanwhile, the alleged driver is now facing charges.
Windsor
-
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
-
Suspect sketch released as police investigate west-end sexual assault
Windsor police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.
-
Unsettled weekend weather expected in Windsor, Ont.
When it comes to Windsor’s upcoming forecast, things are going to first be a bit unsettled before the summer sunshine makes its way back to the City of Roses.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
'Vote for Real': Quebec Liberal party unveils election slogan
"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.
-
Laval boxer David Lemieux announces his retirement from the ring
Laval boxer David Lemieux is retiring from competition, Eye of the Tiger Management announced Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
Confirmed case of Monkeypox in New Brunswick
The provincial government’s Department of Health confirmed the case in a news release Friday evening.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
-
Police, experts sound alarm after another fatal drowning in Manitoba
The number of fatal drownings in Manitoba has police and experts issuing a reminder to Manitobans about how quickly fun in the water can turn tragic.
Calgary
-
1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary
Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.
-
Calgary police, humane society seize 42 animals in northeast Calgary
Police and the Calgary Humane Society have launched a joint investigation after seizing 42 animals from a northeast Calgary property Friday morning.
-
Small wildfire burning near Banff's east gates
A small wildfire was burning Friday night around 8:30 p.m., according to the national park's Twitter feed.
Edmonton
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
-
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye
Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack, which was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his novel 'The Satanic Verses.'
-
Local high school academic superstar wins prestigious University of Alberta internship
An Edmonton teen has earned the unique opportunity to learn the ropes of working in a university laboratory, before he even started his undergraduate degree.
Vancouver
-
Police identify victim, say targeted shooting in Maple Ridge related to drugs, but not gangs
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday in hopes of identifying further "witnesses and associates" of the victim.
-
Surrey South byelection set for Sept. 10
The B.C. government has called a byelection for the Surrey South seat left vacant this spring when former Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux was appointed Canada's chief accessibility officer.
-
'Manipulated' lithium-battery devices the leading cause of fire deaths in Vancouver
Vancouver fire officials say fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have increased 500 per cent in the city since 2016.
Politics
-
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
-
Federal Conservatives running to the 'extremes,' says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
Health
-
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
-
Canada to test wastewater for polio
Canada plans to start testing wastewater for poliovirus in a number of cities “as soon as possible” following new reports of cases abroad, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed on Friday.
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Sci-Tech
-
Last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
-
China's Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions.
-
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.
-
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
-
R. Kelly accuser to give key testimony on trial-fixing charge
R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago that starts Monday is in many ways a do-over of his 2008 state child pornography trial, at which jurors acquitted the singer on charges that he produced a video of himself when he was around 30 having sex with a girl no older than 14.
Business
-
Telus wants to charge customers a fee for credit card payments
Telus Corp. wants to pass on credit card fees to customers and plans to add a 1.5 per cent 'processing fee' starting this fall.
-
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
German businesses and public institutions should heat their offices no higher than 19 C this winter to help reduce the country's consumption of natural gas, Germany's economy minister said Saturday.
-
Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor sign definitive agreement on planned sale of Freedom Mobile
Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have signed a definitive agreement with Quebecor Inc. that will see the Montreal-based telecom company acquire wireless carrier Freedom Mobile Inc.
Lifestyle
-
'A dream come true': B.C. team to represent Canada at Little League World Series
A team from British Columbia will be representing Canada at the Little League World Series this year.
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
-
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Canadians will soon be able to carry a piece of national music history in their wallets with the launch of a coin commemorating legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.
Sports
-
Two-time champion Simona Halep advances to National Bank Open final
Two-time champion Simona Halep has advanced to the National Bank Open's final. The Romanian beat Jessica Pegula of the United States in the WTA event's first semifinal on Saturday.
-
Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open
Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime, eliminating the Canadian from the National Bank Open.
-
'A dream come true': B.C. team to represent Canada at Little League World Series
A team from British Columbia will be representing Canada at the Little League World Series this year.
Autos
-
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
-
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.