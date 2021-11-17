OTTAWA -- The federal government has approved the deployment of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel to B.C. to assist with evacuation efforts as extreme flooding causes havoc in the southern region of the province.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair published a statement on Twitter on Wednesday noting that Air Force members will also assist with aid to supply chain routes and will help protect residents against floods and landslides.

“I spoke to Minister [Mike Farnworth] to let him know that we stand with British Columbians during this extremely difficult time, and are working hard to provide the support they need as quickly as possible,” he said.

The devastating weather conditions have prompted a series of evacuation orders.

Officials in the city of Abbotsford are urging Sumas Prairie residents who have not already evacuated to do so “immediately,” as devastating flood waters threaten the Barrowtown Pump Station.

There remains an evacuation order in place for the city of Merritt.

B.C. RCMP officials on Tuesday confirmed one casualty – the body of a woman was recovered from the scene of a mudslide along Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lilooet. Investigators said two people have also been reported missing.

Defence Minister Anita Anand also weighed in Wednesday, reinstating the federal government’s support for the region.

“British Columbia: When Canadians need help, our Canadian Forces will be there,” she tweeted.

Heading into the Conservative caucus meeting today, B.C.-based Conservative MP Brad Vis thanked Blair for meeting with him earlier in the morning to discuss the situation and the deployment of CAF personnel.

“Our country is facing an unprecedented situation in the province of B.C. All hands need to be on deck to support the rebuild in British Columbia to keep people safe. I'm thankful that the military has been called in and the appropriate steps are being taken,” he said.

“This is not a partisan thing. This is a Team Canada thing.”

Fellow Conservative Ed Fast, the MP for Abbotsford, spoke to infrastructure needs going forward.

“These are long term fixes that won't be resolved overnight… This is a huge multibillion dollar challenge that is facing our country facing our province,” he said.

With files from CTV News’ Hannah Jackson

