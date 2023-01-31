Federal agency targeting illegal wildlife trade through financial intelligence
Canada's financial intelligence agency is stepping up the fight against the illicit wildlife trade by taking aim at the criminals who reap big profits from the global racket.
The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, is encouraging banks and other enterprises to be on the lookout for telltale signs that business dealings could involve the illegal trafficking of animals and exotic plants.
Fintrac has published a new operational alert aimed at gleaning useful intelligence to combat a major international crime that generates approximately US$20 billion in annual proceeds.
The alert says Canadian bears are poached for their bile, claws and paws, which reap large sums on the traditional medicine market at home and abroad.
Fintrac warns that other wild animals in Canada are hunted for their fur and sold globally as trophies or other decorative products.
Species at risk of being targeted include cougars, geese, lynx, moose, crabs, eels, lobsters, narhwals, turtles and wolves.
There is demand in Canada for wildlife and animal parts from abroad such as reptiles, rhinoceros horns, shark fins, endangered birds and orchids.
Fintrac tries to detect cash linked to money laundering by combing through a steady stream of data from banks, insurance companies, securities dealers, money service businesses, real estate brokers, casinos and others.
Fintrac then discloses intelligence to police and security partners for use in their investigations.
The operational alert was developed in support of Project Anton, an international partnership designed to build awareness of the threat and target illegal proceeds. It is named in honour of Anton Mzimba, former head of security at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in South Africa, who was murdered last year.
The project is led by Scotiabank and supported by The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife network, Fintrac, the South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Task Force, Western Union and several other government, law enforcement and non-governmental organizations.
The goal is to work together on a problem that is truly international in scope, said Stuart Davis, a Scotiabank executive vice-president. "We think by focusing on this, we can truly make an impact and a difference."
A Fintrac examination of about 200 suspicious transaction reports related to the illegal wildlife trade between 2011 and 2022 revealed that the majority involved the suspected illicit importation of flora and fauna into Canada, particularly from China and sub-Saharan Africa.
The reports also indicated possible shipments of wildlife from Canada to countries including the United States and China, the agency says.
The illegal importation of exotic wildlife often starts with a Canadian trader who orders wildlife through a co-ordinator located, for example, in Australia, Asia or Africa, the alert says.
"The co-ordinator manages all aspects of an illegal trade operation required to source wildlife for the Canadian trader including the engagement of poachers, breeders, traders, money mules and couriers located in their country."
Wildlife is transported to a courier who is paid to ensure movement of animals to the Canadian trader, Fintrac says.
"Transportation can be indirect, through the postal service or transportation companies often funded with cash, or directly by couriers who conceal wildlife in their luggage or their person when travelling to Canada."
The Canadian trader might then advertise the trafficked animals for sale on a website or through social media.
Investigations and prosecutions to date have often been directed "at the small guys," such as poachers, not those making millions from the illicit wildlife trade, said Xolisile Khanyile, director of South Africa's Financial Intelligence Centre.
Tracking the big players through financial transactions can help disrupt organized crime, she said. "If you only touch the lower guys, the kingpins will keep on replacing them."
Individuals involved in the illegal export of wildlife from Canada were receiving funds from people or organizations involved with animals, such as pet stores and zoos, often located in the U.S. or overseas, the Fintrac alert says.
Remittance information for these funds sometimes referred to species or animal parts of concern.
Suspicious transactions included excessive spending at postal services, shipping entities and animal logistics services, along with purchases of cages and freight equipment.
Fintrac warns that the circulation of animal parts increases the chances of disease transmission and can be a path for future pandemics.
The illegal wildlife trade is also a growing threat to the global environment and biodiversity, imperilling endangered species and threatening fragile habitats, communities and livelihoods, the agency says.
While an initial goal is to disrupt the organized criminals behind the trade, a long-term barometer of the project's success will be ensuring our grandchildren's grandchildren will still be able to appreciate rhinos and other exploited species, said Barry MacKillop, Fintrac's deputy director of intelligence.
"So I think there's two sides to this success that I'm looking for, one much longer term that will outlive me."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected to bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities
Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.
No need for every toxic chemical to have a pollution plan, Ottawa says
The federal government is playing a dangerous game by refusing to force any company that makes or uses toxic chemicals to have a plan in place to prevent them from getting into the environment, a lawyer for the Canadian Environmental Law Association said Monday.
Federal agency targeting illegal wildlife trade through financial intelligence
Canada's financial intelligence agency is stepping up the fight against the illicit wildlife trade by taking aim at the criminals who reap big profits from the global racket.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, her family said Monday.
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dies after T-bar lift incident at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked she has to pay for car repairs after hit-and-run collision
An Ontario woman said she was shocked when she had to pay for repairs after her car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck and the driver fled the scene of the collision.
-
Ontario job seekers increasingly looking for work in other provinces: Indeed
A new report says Ontario job seekers are increasingly looking for work in other provinces, especially those looking for jobs in remote-friendly sectors like tech.
-
Mike Schreiner says he's thinking about running for leader of Ontario Liberals
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has indicated he may cross the floor and run to lead the provincial Liberal Party after a group of 40 members reached out in a public letter over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
-
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
-
Ottawa Public Health drafts $128M budget for 2023
The draft budget, to be debated over the next month before all city budgets are approved on March 1, includes $128 million in expenditures.
Barrie
-
Barrie police officer pleads guilty to assault charge
Jason Stamp, a former Barrie police officer, has pleaded guilty to assault of skateboarder.
-
Collingwood budget passed with under 3 per cent tax increase
Councillors in Collingwood have officially approved the budget for 2023.
-
Leaders from across Simcoe County and Muskoka fondly remember Hazel McCallion
She was a force to be reckoned with in Mississauga, where she served as mayor for decades, but her reach was far greater than those city limits.
Kitchener
-
Mike Schreiner responds to Liberal plea for a greener leader
Ontario Greens leader and MPP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, said he is going to take time to "think about the arguments" following an open letter requesting him to run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.
-
'A really difficult case to win': Southwestern Ont. judge rules encampment can stay in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Remembering Bobby ‘the Golden Jet’ Hull in Waterloo region
Though Bobby Hull will forever be remembered for the excitement he generated on the ice, the late hockey star also had a local connection, launching his junior hockey career in Waterloo region.
London
-
London Plan takes its lumps as neighbours slam more infill developments
While Londoners have generally united behind The London Plan’s philosophy that the city must slow sprawl through intensification, delivering on that promise is fueling division.On Monday, a pair of higher-density developments became the latest test of council’s commitment to intensification.
-
London driver charged following fatal crash with pedestrian
A person has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in a crash last week. As previously reported by CTV News, a pedestrian was struck by a car near Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 24.
-
Fatal house fire in London
One person has died after a house fire in London. Crews were called to the scene on Tremont Road near Trafalgar Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Council reaches 'compromise' to open SafePoint on time, but will still consider new long-term location
After days of controversy over a motion to rescind council approval of the location of a consumption and treatment site in downtown Windsor, city council reached a compromise.
-
Local authorities speak out over recent smuggling on Detroit River
When a smuggling operation across the Detroit River was uncovered by federal prosecutors in the U.S. last week, it prompted questions about the nature of the activity along the Canadian shoreline — and the smuggling on the river is on the radar of the CBSA, OPP and Windsor Essex Port Authority.
-
'A happy employee is a good employee': Windsor, Ont. company transitions to four-day work week to improve work-life balance
Local cleaning company Men in Kilts is transitioning to a four-day work week in hopes of improving employee retention and satisfaction. Instead of working eight hour days, five days a week, employees at Men in Kilts will work longer hours during the four days — the compressed schedule will allow workers to spend more time with loved ones and improve work-life balance.
Montreal
-
Family of man killed while unlawfully detained in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. 'It is our understanding that the footage has been reviewed – and is extremely disturbing. But that is more reason to release the video footage immediately,' said the CCLA's Akwasi Owusu-Bempah.
-
A first full session about to test the CAQ supermajority
For its first real full session, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government will be able to test the effects of its supermajority in the national assembly on the smooth running of parliamentary business and the results it has promised the population. During this session, which opens on Tuesday and ends on June 9, there will be a lot of talk about improving the health and education networks, the labour shortage and inflation.
-
SAAQ computer upgrade will affect some services until Feb. 20
An IT transformation aimed at offering easy-to-use and secure online services at Quebec's auto insurance bureau (SAAQ) has been underway since last Thursday, and involves the suspension of several current services. The transformation will last until Feb. 20.
Atlantic
-
Frigid temperatures expected to hit the Maritimes later this week
Frigid temperatures are expected to hit the Maritimes later this week as a wave of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
-
N.B. will soon have highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada
New Brunswick will soon have the highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada following a scheduled increase in April.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't turn anyone away': How organizations are helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable during cold snap
An extreme cold warning is in effect for Winnipeg, and as temperatures dip to dangerous levels, some shelters are at – or even over – capacity.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Missing 12-year-old girl possibly in Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than a week.
Calgary
-
UCP holds narrow lead with upcoming election set to be political horserace: ThinkHQ
A new political poll crafted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs says if an election were held in Alberta today, voters would be split on who should form the next government.
-
Show-home window shattered in possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
It happened at a show home owned by Jayman at 68th Street and Corner Meadows Way N.E. just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
New city committee will focus on building fieldhouse in Foothills Athletic Park
A new committee to be officially created next month will hope to push a proposal for a new fieldhouse in Calgary across the finish line.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
Transmission break causes localized flooding in Bellamy Hill, Rossdale
Epcor responded to a transmission main break downtown Monday evening that has caused some localized flooding.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
Vancouver
-
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
-
ICBC finds cyclist 50% at fault after car allegedly drove over her bike
A cyclist in Chilliwack is frustrated with ICBC’s decision to find her 50 per cent at fault after a car allegedly drove over her bike in a road rage incident.
-
Crow released after spending weeks living at Vancouver airport
A crow that made the Vancouver International Airport its home for weeks has been released into the wild.
Politics
-
Hybrid Parliament should be here to stay, say MPs in new report
The hybrid sitting structure and electronic voting system should become permanent features of the House of Commons, according to a new report from MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
-
Health, economy, crime top issues of concern as House of Commons resumes
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa to resume sitting for the first time in 2023 on Monday, with the state of Canada's health-care system, the health of the Canadian economy, and rates of violent crime in this country all top of mind.
-
No security threat from RCMP's dealings with China-linked firm, minister tells MPs
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says there is no reason to believe Canada's national security was under threat at any time due to the RCMP's dealings with an Ontario company that has links to China.
Health
-
WHO declares COVID-19 global emergency isn't over. What happens next?
The World Health Organization decided Monday not to end to the COVID-19 global public health emergency it declared three years ago, even though the pandemic has reached what the international body calls an 'inflection point.'
-
All countries 'dangerously unprepared' for future pandemics: report
The world is 'dangerously unprepared' for future pandemics, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) say in a report published on Monday, calling on countries to update their preparedness plans by year-end.
-
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses
New guidance for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habits as younger generations drink less and non-alcoholic beverages become more popular, advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say.
Sci-Tech
-
China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March: source
Chinese internet search major Baidu Inc is planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
-
TikTok CEO to testify before U.S. Congress over security concerns
TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew will appear before the U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee in March, as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.
-
YouTube star MrBeast helps 1,000 blind people see again by sponsoring cataract surgeries
YouTube superstar MrBeast is making the world clearer -- for at least 1,000 people. The content creator's latest stunt is paying for cataract removal for 1,000 people who were blind or near-blind but could not afford the surgery.
Entertainment
-
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, her family said Monday.
-
Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly following federal convictions in two courts that should guarantee the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades.
-
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Business
-
Nike sues Lululemon, says footwear infringes patents
Nike sued Lululemon Athletica on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents.
-
Companies make progress on anti-Black racism, but workers worry about recession: poll
Most Black Canadians feel their employers made progress addressing anti-Black racism last year -- but they worry about what a recession could mean for those gains, a KPMG survey said.
-
WestJet cancels summer flights between Halifax and Europe
WestJet has suspended its transatlantic service between Halifax and Europe for summer 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Marie Kondo is focusing on what's important--and that means letting the tidying slide
Queen of clean Marie Kondo admits that tidying up is no longer top of her to-do list. Posting on her website shortly after the birth of her third child in 2021, the Japanese organization expert reflected on motherhood, saying she had 'eased up on herself' when it comes to tidying.
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket more than a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
Sports
-
'Just incredible': Winnipegger and former teammate remembers Bobby Hull
Without Bobby Hull, the Winnipeg Jets wouldn’t be in the NHL right now. That’s how one of his former teammates feels about the late Jets forward.
-
Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders
The rebuild of the Vancouver Canucks has begun, with centre Bo Horvat heading to the New York Islanders.
-
Gymnastics Canada CEO faces questions from MPs on handling of two disgraced coaches
Gymnastics Canada chief executive officer Ian Moss was on the hot seat at the status of women hearings on safety of women in sport on Monday. Moss was repeatedly questioned by MPs about Gymnastics Canada's handling of coaches Ian Bard and Scott McFarlane amid accusations he knew of complaints from athletes.
Autos
-
Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Canada not affected by U.S. theft issue, automakers say
Kia and Hyundai vehicles sold in Canada do not have the same anti-theft issue as those in the United States because of Canadian regulations, the automakers say.
-
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as US$5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20 per cent.
-
Automakers Renault, Nissan to make cross-shareholdings equal
Nissan and Renault have agreed to equalize the stakes they hold in each other, both sides said Monday, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance.