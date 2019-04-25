

Ben Cousins and Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





Hate crimes appear to be on the rise in Alberta with the province becoming home to a number of extremist movements, according to a draft report obtained by CTV News.

The federally funded 92-page report from the Organization for the Prevention of Violence examines six types of extremist groups currently active in Alberta, ranging from white nationalists to left-wing extremists. It found up to 40 people from Alberta have joined armed forces overseas, such as ISIS and al Qaeda, since 2012, a high per-capita number considering the province’s population of 4.3 million.

Right-wing militia groups, on the other hand, spiked to as many as 500 members in 2018, which the report concluded was a reaction to the elections of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley, combined with the economic downturn in the province.

But researchers behind the study, which is being called the first of its kind, warn the rise in the yellow vest movement could see those numbers rise.

Alberta has been somewhat of a hotbed for hate crimes in Canada in recent years. The report found such instances increased 40 per cent from 2014 to 2015 and increased another 38 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

There appears to be no end in sight either, of the nearly 350 police officers, community leaders, social workers and former extremists who were interviewed for the report, nearly all of them said things are getting worse "due in part to this global political climate, where expression of discrimination, hate and broader 'us-vs-them' narratives are taking hold.'"

Co-author of the study and senior researcher at the Organization for the Prevention of Violence David Jones told CTV News Channel that Alberta being home to a disproportionate number of extremists is in part due to its economic downturn.

"Looking elsewhere, when you go through periods of economic dislocation or economic decline, you tend to see a reemergence of extremist groups," said Jones. "Given what the province has been through with the decline in energy prices we weren’t really surprised to see this re-empowerment of these groups."

However, the study reports that extremism does not occur in a vacuum and Jones says social media has been a "game changer" for extremist movements in Alberta.

The report details how social media can offer a broader base for extremist movements to further spread misinformation and communicate in a way that is more difficult for intelligence agencies to detect.

While groups and movements can be influenced by individuals, the study has found that social media has been able to better connect people with extremist views to radicalize into larger movements.

While all six types of extremist groups vary on the political, social and cultural spectrum, the report indicates a number of common themes:

An "us-vs-them" mentality;

a sense of crisis around an certain enemy;

a desire for societal change; and

the potential for violent threats to public safety.

According to the study, these common themes seen in one province can have sweeping impacts on Canada as a whole.

The report found that the hate expressed by extremist groups "can undermine feelings of mutual belonging and trust in Canadian society," specifically for immigrants.

Researchers say the report is the first step in building a broader prevention effort in Alberta against extremist groups.

The Organization for the Prevention of Violence has launched an intervention program to help those currently becoming involved in extremist groups -- or who are looking to exit said groups -- disengage in Alberta.

The study also provides a series of recommendations on how to curb incidents involving extremist groups, including promoting civil initiatives, publicly sharing the location of any incidents and allowing a more proactive response form police officers.