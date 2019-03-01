Canadians among hundreds of ISIS brides who want to return home
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:00PM EST
It took three days to negotiate access to the al-Hawl refugee camp in eastern Syria.
It is a vast sprawl of tents providing shelter to 40,000 people, including the families of Islamic State fighters—the “Brides of ISIS.”
We went looking for Canadians. After crossing from northern Iraq, it took five hours to get there, through a series of Kurdish military checkpoints and over some brutally rough roads.
A Kurdish official told us to wait in a small room and he would bring the Canadians to us.
“How many?” he asked. “Two?” I told him to bring as many as he could find and their children if they wanted.
More journalists were waiting to meet other foreign wives of ISIS fighters. The Kurds are happy to co-operate. They have enough problems without becoming the permanent jailer for jihadis and their families.
A short time later, four women showed up, surprised to be meeting journalists. Two had their faces covered, two did not.
After an hour of discussion, Amy from Alberta and Kimberly from British Columbia agreed to be interviewed, if I would not use their last names. (Within 48 hours, Kimberly was identified in a New York Times interview. The conditions had obviously changed.)
Both were concerned that speaking out would cause problems for their families back in Canada, and hurt their chances of going home.
For the next 90 minutes, I listened to their stories of life inside the caliphate; of death and marriage, of running and hiding, and, finally, of escaping.
Amy obediently followed her Canadian husband Ali to Syria, with their two young children—lying to her family about where they were going. When he was killed, she eventually married a Bosnian fighter who was also killed. They had been together for three months. She is now carrying his child.
“I didn’t know what to do with myself. I’ve always had someone to take care of me,” she said.
Does all of this disqualify her from going home to Canada, as the British and Americans are trying to do with some of their ISIS brides?
At one point, Canada was preparing to let these women return, but that stopped abruptly several months ago. Now, they languish in the misery of the Al-Hawl camp after escaping from the last ISIS stronghold, a village called Baghuz.
“I can’t say I regret,” said Amy. “The child in my stomach I don’t regret.”
And what of her conversion to Islam and all she endured in Syria?
“I love being a Muslim,” she told me. “I feel like it keeps me grounded. I have no problem with Islam.”
Kimberly is older, 46, and converted to Islam many years earlier. She spoke of being depressed and vulnerable when she agreed to meet her husband-to-be in Syria. They had met over the internet. At the time, she said she was enrolled in a nurses training program.
“I guess I wanted to do something, and to help in some way. Looking back now, I think maybe I needed help. I don’t think I was able to make any rational decisions," said Kimberly.
She flew to Turkey and entered Syria.
“I knew I was going in, I didn’t know how deep into Syria. And what my options would be for returning. That’s where the plethora of lives would come in.”
She divorced her husband, she said, “when I learned what kind of man I was married to.”
Here, the story twists and turns through a maize of running, hiding, whispering, a second marriage to a man from Trinidad, and a month in prison.
She spoke of being picked up late at night, taken away blindfolded and ordered to sign her own death warrant if she tried to leave.
“I got out after a lot of interrogation that I hope one day I’ll be able to forget.” Her voice trailed off at the point.
She broke down momentarily over the subject of regret and her desire to return home to Canada and her family.
“I hope that some time and with some help that I can just live a quiet life," she said. “I wish that I hadn’t got caught up in a world lies, secrets and fear.”
Watch W5's documentary 'Jihadi Brides' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.