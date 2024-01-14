Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls

It’s a cold one across Canada this Sunday, with frigid temperatures still plaguing much of Western Canada and the Prairies.

As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.

Across Alberta, it feels as cold as -55 Celsius in some places with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada. With actual temperatures ranging from -35 to -45 C, officials are warning that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, and that residents should stay inside if they can.

“Patches of dense ice fog are occurring this morning, especially near communities, and could last until the afternoon,” the warning, which stretches from the northern border with the Northwest Territories down to the southern border with the U.S, reads. “The fog is expected to develop again tonight.”

Temperatures are anticipated to “moderate” starting on Monday, with the southern regions of Alberta feeling the relief first. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the province will be experiencing milder temperatures, the department predicts.

Saskatchewan is in for a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills,” according to Environment Canada, and is also seeing wind chill values ranging from -40 to -55 C.

“An arctic air mass continues to bring dangerously cold temperatures to the region,” the warning for Regina, Sask. states. There are also winds of up to 30 km/h, whipping up even more difficult conditions for residents.

Some regions in northern Saskatchewan could see “extremely cold wind chill values linger into Tuesday,” according to Environment Canada.

The same cold front is affecting large parts of Manitoba, especially the southern part of the provinces. Those in Winnipeg are being warned to keep pets inside and keep an eye out for frostbite amid wind chill values as cold as -55 C.

Although B.C. isn’t as swamped with warnings as Alberta or Saskatchewan, parts of the provinces are experiencing extreme cold or strong wind chill due to arctic outflows.

Vancouver is seeing wind chill values close to -20 C due to strong arctic winds, but rising temperatures Sunday should moderate the cold for Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley.

ONTARIO AND QUEBEC

There are a handful of extreme cold or snow squall warnings affecting several regions of Ontario.

Regions near Lake Huron are being impacted by a “multi-day lake effect snow squall event,” according to Environment Canada, with heavy, blowing snow and snowfall rates potentially exceeding 5cm per hour in some areas.

These snow squalls are anticipated to continue into Monday for regions such as Barrie, which could see up to 50cm of snow by Monday evening. Further south, Stratford and its surrounding regions are more likely to see snowfall taper off this evening, with a local accumulation of 10-20cm.

Heavy flurries blowing up from the Great Lakes are reducing visibility in southern Quebec near Montreal, prompting special weather statements for several regions.

ATLANTIC CANADA

Although the Atlantic provinces have largely escaped the current wave of cold weather, Newfoundland and Labrador is facing ferocious winds along the coast.

The western coast of Newfoundland and the eastern coast of Labrador are experiencing winds strong enough to cause structural damage. Corner Brook and the surrounding vicinity may get southeasterly winds up to 100 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

NORTHERN CANADA

The chill affecting the Prairies has gripped the southern region of Northwest Territories as well, with extreme wind chill values near -50 C plaguing Yellowknife residents.

These temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend, and include patches of “dense fog.” Regions along the Mackenzie River may get some relief Sunday night and through Monday, but other regions are expected to still be frigid into Tuesday.

There are scattered blizzards impacting communities in Nunavut. Although a blizzard impacting Naujaat was projected to end this morning, Environment Canada warns that this will only be a brief reprieve before another blizzard sweeps in Monday.

Blizzard conditions include wind gusts up to 90 km/h in Naujaat and up to 80 km/h in Arviat, which is experiencing a blizzard that won’t abate until Tuesday.