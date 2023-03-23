Eastern Ont. mayor wants more help from feds to manage influx of asylum seekers, supports STCA renegotiation
As the federal government looks to renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., an eastern Ontario mayor says his city needs more help from Ottawa to deal with the influx of asylum seekers arriving through irregular crossings like Roxham Road.
Cornwall Ont. mayor Justin Towndale tells CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina his city is "not anti-immigration" and wants to help asylum seekers. However, for a city of under 50,000 people, he says local services are being stretched to capacity.
"Our major concerns and challenges relate to the services we need to provide and are expected to provide in addition to the services we provide to our residents on an ongoing basis," the eastern Ontario mayor said on Thursday.
The federal government has sent 900 migrants to Cornwall, who are being housed in hotels in the city. As migrants get bused into Cornwall, the burden of administering social services has fallen to the municipality.
Towndale says the city's Human Services Department has had to bring back retirees in order to fill the gaps. In addition, the city is also losing revenue from tourism taxes, given that housing migrants has taken up half of the city's hotel room inventory.
"Eventually we're going to reach our limit in terms of resources and tap out. So we're asking for help in that regard and … ongoing sustainable funding that can help us cover our costs," he said.
Many of these migrants crossed into Canada from the U.S. and arrived in Quebec through Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing between Quebec and New York. But the feds began sending migrants to Ontario cities like Cornwall, Windsor and Niagara Falls after concerns from the Quebec government that the province was seeing a disproportionate number of asylum seekers, strained its resources.
Under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, migrants must apply for asylum in the first country they set foot in. Canada can turn back asylum seekers coming from the U.S. under the agreement, but the agreement only applies to official border crossings, allowing for migrants to claim asylum after irregularly crossing through Roxham Road.
Maria, an asylum seeker from Angola who didn't want her last name to be published, has been in Cornwall since January—she came to Canada through Roxham Road. After being denied asylum in the U.S., she says she's hoping for a better life for her children in Canada.
"I'm really worried about what is going to happen to me. I have kids, and I look young, but I'm not that young. And I need a place to stay to raise my kids and in peace," she told CTV National News.
Towndale also wants to see better communication from the feds. Before a busload of migrants arrives in Cornwall, he says the city typically only gets a few hours of advance notice.
"It does make it difficult for us because when folks arrive here, we don't know what kind of services they need. And that can be everything from, you know, the language they speak, whether they're in medical distress," he said.
U.S. President Joe Biden touched down in Ottawa on Thursday evening and is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sources from The Canadian Press say Trudeau and Biden could finalize an agreement to expand the Safe Third Country Agreement and turn back migrants who cross at Roxham Road and other unofficial border crossings. Towndale agrees the agreement "needs to be certainly revisited."
"At the end of the day, it's asylum claimants that are going to suffer the most because the system is broken because it's not working. So I think we need to find a permanent ongoing solution for this," he said.
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Trudeau, Biden could agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: CP source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Make sure to check your grocery bill otherwise you may pay more: Survey
A majority of Canadians have seen a mistake on their grocery receipts in the last year, according to a new survey conducted by Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truck
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Stittsville stabbing sends two people to hospital
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on Hartsmere Drive, off Stittsville Main Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Two police cruisers guarded the parking lot of the Trustee M. Curry Park late Thursday evening.
Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schools
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-project this fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.
Multiple people appear to be taken into custody in Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen in Barrie Thursday evening outside a residence near Cundles Avenue.
Colleagues jumped into life-saving action when Midland councillor collapsed at town meeting
The quick thinking and immediate actions of two people are credited with possibly saving the life of a Midland councillor after he collapsed at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Elnaz Hajtamiri assault investigation takes another turn with 2 new suspects wanted
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
Still no winner for Hagersville’s ‘Catch the Ace’ draw, jackpot jumps to $1.5M
The ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot is still up for grabs in Hagersville. There was no winner Thursday night so the total prize money is now an estimated $1,526,067.
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
Fake catering orders could be costly for restaurants
A restaurant in Ayr, Ontario wants to warn others in the industry about what they believe to be a fake catering scheme.
Southwestern Ontario will benefit from province's new budget
The new provincial budget features items specific to southwestern Ontario, including a new English public elementary school in London, Ont. that will serve 556 students and include 88 licensed childcare spaces.
'If it was my child, I'd be using it.’: A Strathroy family is faced with paying their own way for immunotherapy
A young Strathroy, Ont. man believes there's a promising way forward in the effort to fight his disease. But, he's being told, right now, that path isn't open to him. Friends and family are stepping up to try and make a case for Kyle McPhee to receive immunotherapy treatments.
Freezing rain possible this weekend
A special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
WECHU hopes to announce new chief medical officer of health 'in the very near future'
After a year-and-a-half without, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it’s narrowing in on hiring a permanent chief medical officer of health.
Negotiations for new Ambassador Bridge truck plaza in Sandwich Town 'very much a live issue'
When the permit to construct a replacement span for the Ambassador Bridge expired in the summer of 2022, many thought that would bring an end to a 20-year saga of boarded up homes in the city’s west end.
Essex County OPP seek help finding missing 30-year-old woman
Essex County OPP is seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman who has not been heard from since February.
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
Quebec Solidaire boycotts QUB radio after 'violent' and 'hateful' remarks
The political class at the National Assembly has condemned the 'violent' and 'hateful' remarks that columnist Gilles Proulx allegedly made about Quebec solidaire MNAs during Richard Martineau's show on Qub radio in recent weeks.
RCMP arrest Montreal teenager on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Montreal man Thursday on allegations he was going to commit a terrorism offence based on a tip from the FBI.
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
P.E.I. potato farmers take federal government to court as export ban on seed potatoes continues
Potato farmers on Prince Edward Island are taking the federal government to court due to the decision to restrict the movement of P.E.I. seed potatoes.
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMP
Mounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
First Nations police arrest suspect in Long Plain First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nation police have arrested a man connected with a shooting on March 19 on Long Plain First Nation that resulted in the community going on lockdown.
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
Accused in Chestermere city hall assault case pleads not guilty
The City of Chestermere staff member charged with assaulting another staff member pled not guilty Thursday.
Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events in Peace River area
The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited an energy company for causing a series of earthquakes, including the largest recorded tremblor in the province's history.
Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
Homicide unit investigating death of woman found on Whitemud Drive
The homicide section is now investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found on Whitemud Drive earlier this week.
Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee.
'It was disgusting': Downtown Vancouver building smeared with human feces twice this month
Security cameras have captured a woman smearing and throwing human feces at a downtown Vancouver building more than once this month.
B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in escort service druggings remanded into custody
Following a court appearance Thursday, a B.C. woman facing more than 20 charges – including manslaughter – in connection with alleged druggings of men who used escort services was remanded into custody.
Former doctor the victim of West Vancouver homicide
The man killed in West Vancouver earlier this week was a retired urologist who was involved in several legal disputes over valuable real estate, CTV News has learned.
Biden has arrived in Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Canada, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. The official itinerary has just been released; here's everything you need to know about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
Trudeau stayed in $6,000 London hotel suite for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, stayed in a $6,000 per night hotel suite while attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in U.S.
For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Canada's stockpile of ventilators up from 500 to 27,000 after push to procure them
Canada's race to procure ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the early days of the pandemic had researchers, scientists, industry and a notable astrophysicist working 'night and day' to design machines that could be quickly manufactured domestically.
Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
Former U.S. president Donald Trump getting gang-tackled by riot-gear-clad New York City police officers. Russian President Vladimir Putin in prison greys behind the bars of a dimly lit concrete cell.
Skeptical U.S. lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety
U.S. lawmakers grilled the CEO of TikTok over data security and harmful content Thursday, responding skeptically during a tense committee hearing to his assurances that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys asked the daughter of a man suing the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer over a 2016 ski collision about missing GoPro camera footage that they called 'the most important piece of evidence' at trial Thursday.
Gisele Bundchen is opening up about the end of her marriage to Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen is opening up about the end of her marriage to Tom Brady, comparing it to a 'death and a rebirth.'
Spotify removes Bollywood song catalog in licensing dispute
Bollywood fans have been left without access to hundreds of their favourite tunes on Spotify because of a licensing dispute.
Squamish, B.C., LNG facility plans to achieve net-zero emissions at operation's start
Proponents of a British Columbia liquefied natural gas export facility have unveiled plans to achieve net-zero emissions commitments in the construction phase and for its future operations.
Enbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extended
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has been dealt another setback on its Line 5 replacement project in Michigan.
Make sure to check your grocery bill otherwise you may pay more: Survey
A majority of Canadians have seen a mistake on their grocery receipts in the last year, according to a new survey conducted by Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Do kitchen hacks seen online actually work?
Do kitchen hacks posted online actually work? An experiment puts three of them to the test.
Learning differently: How neurodivergent students can thrive in class
Neurodivergent education expert Mary Klovance says there are several approaches educators can take to help students with such conditions as ADHD and autism to flourish in the classroom.
Inside the 'Secret Life of Squirrels' with N.S. photographer Nancy Rose
Nancy Rose is the creator behind the "The Secret Life of Squirrels" – a series of children’s books and calendars capturing real-life squirrels engaging in human activities.
World Athletics bans transgender women athletes from female competitions
World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in elite female competitions if they have gone through male puberty, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
More than 50 Canadian fencers make plea to sport minister, citing maltreatment
More than 50 current and former Canadian fencers have joined a growing call for a Canadian judicial inquiry on maltreatment in sport, saying the fear of retribution has kept them silent for nearly 20 years on fencing's toxic culture and abusive practices.
Canada's Einarson drops 6-5 decision to Japan at women's world curling championship
Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped a 6-5 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the women's world curling championship on Thursday.
California may punish oil companies for high gas prices
California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to US$8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits.
GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works
The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year.
U.S. probes reports of steering glitch on 2022, 2023 Honda Civics
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.