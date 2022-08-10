Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Sodium nitrite, not to be confused with naturally-occurring sodium nitrate, is a synthetic curing salt. It's commonly used to preserve meats, but can be lethal when ingested in certain doses. Forensic pathologists say people with intent to self-harm have been purchasing it online following advice found in pro-suicide forums for several years.
Ontario saw at least 23 sodium nitrite poisoning deaths in 2019 and 2020, according to a study released in 2021 by scientists from the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).
Dr. Tyler Hickey, lead author of the study, told CTVNews.ca “almost all” of those deaths were ruled to be intentional.
Hickey encountered his first death by sodium nitrite poisoning in 2019, while working as a forensic pathology fellow in Toronto.
“Prior to that time, I’m not sure I had any familiarity with these substances being used in this way,” he told CTVNews.ca.
As a forensic pathologist, part of Hickey’s job is to monitor the ways people die, and then share that information with public health systems.
“Noting that there appeared to be a newer and novel way people were ending their lives, I did a bit more reading around the topic and around those first couple cases,” he said, “and it was through that reading that I learned more about these support groups.”
The earliest example Hickey found of an intentional death by sodium nitrite poisoning was recorded in New Zealand in 2010. In the United States, the National Poison Data System recorded 47 cases of sodium nitrite poisoning between 2015 and 2020, most of which occurred in 2019 and 2020. National figures for Canada are not available because this country does not collect national data from medical examiners, coroners or poison centres about sodium nitrite poisoning.
From what he’s seen, though, Hickey believes the trend is growing.
For several years, sodium nitrite has been promoted in pro-suicide online communities like the ones Hickey discovered, due to its availability via online vendors and consumer marketplaces like Amazon.
Sodium nitrite is permitted as a food additive in Canada, and is subject to Food and Drug regulations to ensure it is in quantities that are safe for consumption. However, Hickey believes lawmakers should weigh its value as an easily-accessed food preservative against its danger.
“I think one of the questions that needs to be asked is…is the value of [sodium nitrite] being freely accessible for certain uses outweighed by the potential dangers it might start to have in society if people are using it for ways to harm themselves?” he said. “And maybe there should be restriction around its accessibility both within Canada and perhaps being ordered from outside Canadian borders.”
There are no regulations in Canada that prevent individual consumers from purchasing sodium nitrite, either for its intended use or for self-harm.
Dr. Alok Raj Atreya wants to see that change.
Atreya is an associate professor of forensic medicine and toxicology in Nepal, and co-author of a case report published in April 2021 about a 37-year-old man who ingested sodium nitrite bought from Amazon. He believes governments around the world should put regulatory barriers between the average consumer and sodium nitrite, and that manufacturers should be accountable for the safe distribution of the food preservative.
“It’s a sad state of affairs that sodium nitrite can be easily purchased over the counter,” Atreja told CTVNews.ca in an email, adding that the compound should be treated with the same regulatory care as antibiotics and opioid analgesics, which are not sold without a prescription.
He said other approaches to restricting access could include only allowing it to be sold to firms and industries that use it for food processing; requiring distributors to keep a database with information about each individual buyer and the volume purchased; and requiring buyers to fill out a questionnaire “that would both warn of its harmful potential and screen for suicidal tendencies for anyone who is buying it.”
Some countries have already introduced barriers to access and exposure for sodium nitrite. For example, the United Kingdom lists sodium nitrite as a “reportable substance,” which means sellers must report suspicious purchases to authorities, and France is gradually cutting nitrites in food.
When asked what Health Canada is doing to address intentional sodium nitrite poisonings, the agency said in an emailed statement its focus is on promoting mental health and wellness. It has also provided guidance to hospitals about how to treat sodium nitrite poisoning, for example, by administering a fast-acting antidote known as methylene blue.
For NDP MP Gord Johns, that’s not enough. Johns agrees with Atreya that the federal government needs to explore a regulatory response to the issue.
"We should make it harder for people to access methods [of suicide] that make it very easy to cross a point of no return, like fire arms or sodium nitrite,” said Johns, who is the party's critic for mental health and harm reduction.
“And sodium nitrite poisoning numbers are likely under-counted because Canada doesn't collect comprehensive data about sodium nitrite poisoning. [Regulation] is definitely something we should be exploring and [which] could be brought to the health committee.”
What Johns wants most is swift action by the federal government on promises it has made around supporting mental health and addressing the root causes of depression and self-harm.
He pointed out that the Liberal government has yet to deliver on a 2018 motion by NDP MP Charlie Angus to create a national suicide prevention action plan. That motion received support by the Liberals and passed unanimously. In its 2020 Federal Framework for Suicide Prevention progress report, the federal government said it was “supporting the development of the Action Plan while emphasizing current federal initiatives in suicide prevention” and that it would provide updates on the progress of the plan every two years.
REGULATION VERSUS LITIGATION
In the United States, bereaved families are using litigation to demand more accountability from companies that produce or distribute sodium nitrite.
Texas resident Ruth Scott filed a lawsuit against Amazon earlier this year after her son, Mikael, died from an intentional sodium nitrite overdose in late December, 2020.
The lawsuit filed by C.A. Goldberg Victim Rights Law Firm alleges Mikael purchased the chemical on Amazon after learning about it on a suicide forum. It was his mother who found him upon returning home from work as a nurse on Dec. 27, 2020.
Scott said she tried on several occasions following her son's death to inform Amazon. Eventually, per the lawsuit, she received a response from an employee named Marvin.
"I'm sorry about the trouble you had with the sodium nitrite...I am sorry for your loss,” the email read. “But at least your son is now on our God's hand."
Scott’s lawsuit argues Amazon knew, or should have known, it was selling sodium nitrite to customers who intended to use it to die by suicide, and that it failed to provide sufficient warnings about the chemical.
"Nowhere on the bottle or the website does Amazon inform consumers that the product's ingestion can cause a prolonged, agonizing death,” it reads.
The lawsuit also provides images that show the website suggested other drugs and equipment used in the process of dying by sodium nitrite poisoning in its “Frequently bought together” feature.
In an email to CTVNews.ca, an Amazon Inc. spokesperson explained the company follows applicable laws and regulations when listing items for sale, and that it has rules for product reviewers and selling partners that prohibit any messaging promoting self-harm or harm against others. Further, searches for the word “suicide” present customers with a banner at the top of their search results with the phone number for Talk Suicide Canada.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones personally affected by suicide,” said Amazon spokesperson Samantha Boyd in an email to CTVNews.ca.
“Regarding sodium nitrite, it is commonly used to preserve foods such as meats and fish, and can also be used in laboratories as a reagent. It is a widely available product offered by retailers, and unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused.”
As of publication, high-concentration sodium nitrite no longer appears in top search results on the site, though mixtures of salt with up to 6.25 per cent sodium nitrite intended for curing meat still appear. Other online marketplaces, including Etsy and Ebay, have banned the chemical, according to the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or 988 beginning July 16, 2022) or Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566. The following resources are also available to support people in crisis:
- Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
- Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
- Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366
- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.
RCMP apologize: Questions remain more than 50 years after Yukon woman's death
Family members are still searching for answers after the RCMP apologized for not properly investigating an Indigenous woman's death more than five decades ago.
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
Domino's tried to sell pizza to Italians. It failed
Seven years after its debut in Italy, the American pizza giant Dominos has formally shut its stores after it failed to win over locals who preferred homegrown options, according to a report by Milano Today.
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Toronto
-
More than 400 charges laid on group accused of using southern Ontario First Nation to import guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border through First Nation land.
-
Nearly 1 in every 3 people tested for monkeypox in Ontario is positive: officials
The province reported 29 new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, with labs reporting a total positivity rate of nearly one in three since May.
-
New video shows suspect attempting to set fire to Hamilton place of worship on successive nights
Hamilton police have released new video footage showing a suspect who attempted to torch a place of worship twice in the span of less than 24 hours.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022
Ottawa police say 493 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2022, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
-
Emergency room wait times surpass 2 hours in Ottawa
The wait time to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency room exceeded the provincial average in June, with two hospitals in the province's top 10 for wait times.
Barrie
-
Aurora seniors set to walk 90 kilometres to support the food bank
A retired couple is set to make a 90-kilometre trek to help feed those in need to mark a milestone birthday.
-
Canadian Armed Forces veteran charged with murder in connection to mass shooting in Belize
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran who called New Lowell home has been charged with murder in the country of Belize.
-
Fraudster allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account: OPP
OPP are requesting the public’s help in looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Lakeshore, Ont. victim’s identity and withdrew several thousand dollars from their account at a bank in Owen Sound.
Kitchener
-
Deputy Prime Minister hosts tech sector roundtable in Kitchener
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Kitchener today to discuss the challenges and opportunities the Canadian technology sector is currently facing.
-
National Peacekeepers’ Day sees parade return to Waterloo
On Aug. 9, 1974, Canada saw its greatest loss of life when a peacekeeping mission where nine Canadian peacekeepers were killed.
-
Guelph woman arrested while allegedly smashing police station doors
Guelph police didn’t have to go far to arrest a woman who they say used a hammer to smash the door of the downtown police station.
London
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'A man of the people': Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
Tributes are pouring in for Goderich Mayor John Grace, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
Windsor
-
Driver identified after hit-and-run crash involving cyclist and dog: LaSalle police
LaSalle police say the driver of the vehicle was identified after a hit-and-run crash where a cyclist and dog were struck.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
-
One person taken to hospital after crash on Grand Marais Road East
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
Montreal
-
Remains of priest who allegedly sexually abused children removed from Kahnawake church grounds
Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Mont-Carmel seniors' residence tenants allege landlord is renting to younger people
Tenants living at the Mont-Carmel seniors' residence say they're concerned their landlord is not obeying a court ruling that states the building must primarily house people of a certain age.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations go up, but ICU numbers decrease
There are now 2,102 Quebecers in hospital, including 714 due to COVID-19, according to public health officials.
Atlantic
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
NEW
NEW | N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Winnipeg
-
'We need to get doses out': Virologist stresses importance of monkeypox vaccine
With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health threat, one virologist is stressing the importance of getting vaccines to those who are most at risk.
-
-
$30 million from federal government to support crisis lines across Canada
The federal government is investing $30 million to support crisis lines across Canada to help victims of gender-based violence.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary girl missing from community of Rundle
Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved but the girl's family is concerned for her welfare.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
TransEd, city expected to make announcements about Valley Line LRT
TransEd is expected to make an announcement about the Valley Line SE LRT project on Wednesday morning.
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillors
If Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
UCP leadership candidates to meet with Alberta Teachers' Association
Six of the seven United Conservative Party candidates vying for the party's leadership will discuss education spending, policy and the future of teaching in Alberta with teachers from across the province Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver weather: Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in forecast
After many warm days in a row, Metro Vancouver's weather is expected to be a little cooler through the rest of the week, with a chance of showers in the forecast.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
Driver who hit a wall in a snowy McDonald's drive-thru tried to blame the restaurant
A B.C. driver who hit a wall in a snowy McDonald's drive-thru won't receive the payout he requested to cover damages and personal time.
Politics
-
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
-
Delivering new services 'complicated,' Freeland says of planned dental care program
The government is working hard to meet its end-of-year deadline to deliver dental-care coverage to kids, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday, but added providing new services is 'complicated.'
-
RCMP's spyware tools are 'extremely intrusive,' privacy experts say
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Health
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.
-
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Sci-Tech
-
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
2,300-year-old Chinese chemistry formula deciphered after analyzing ancient coins
The ingredients in a 2,300-year-old ancient Chinese chemistry formula have finally been identified, revealing new secrets about metallurgy in ancient China.
Entertainment
-
-
Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Houshang Ebtehaj, prominent Iranian poet, dies at 94
Houshang Ebtehaj, a distinguished Iranian poet whose small but influential body of work made him a major figure in his own country and in world literature, died on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany. He was 94.
Business
-
Cuba brings oil depot fire under control, worst in island's history
Firefighters on Tuesday finally overcame what officials described as the worst fire in Cuba's history that over five days destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island's main fuel storage facility and caused massive blackouts.
-
Germany proposes US$10B tax cuts to ease inflation pain
Germany's finance minister said Wednesday that the government plans to make tax cuts worth more than 10 billion euros (US$10.2 billion) to benefit broad sections of the population squeezed by high energy costs and inflation.
-
U.S. inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5 per cent
Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though overall price increases slowed only modestly from the four-decade high that was reached in June.
Lifestyle
-
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
-
'I think we can retire': Toronto man wins $6 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Toronto man who’s been playing the lottery since the late '70s is set to retire after he won big in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Meet Wyatt Sharpe, 13, journalist who's interviewed some of the biggest names in Canadian politics
At the age of 13, Wyatt Sharpe has interviewed the prime minister, a premier, party leaders and cabinet ministers -- and he's not even in high school yet.
Sports
-
Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship
Not only will Team Canada be playing on home soil when they face Latvia in their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, they'll be doing so during a period of intense scrutiny for Canadian hockey.
-
Nathan MacKinnon is bringing the Stanley Cup to Halifax on Aug. 20
Nova Scotia hockey star Nathan MacKinnon has confirmed the Stanley Cup is coming to Halifax.
-
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with FIFA looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on Nov. 20, a person familiar with the proposal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.