Daycare wait times make search 'very stressful' for Canadian parents

Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
For working parents with young children, daycare is an essential. However, for a growing number of families across Canada, finding a spot may feel more like a luxury.
Mother Joanna Cowley is in a situation that thousands of Canadians are facing. Her maternity leave ends in June and she’s scheduled to return to her job as a nurse, but she can’t find a daycare spot for her infant son, Jack.
Cowley has been working the phones trying to find Jack a spot since he was two months old. So far, the earliest opening for Jack appears to be in late September, she says.
Sometimes those calls can be disheartening. Cowley says that when she called child care centres, “Some say ‘we’re not even taking a waitlist,’ and some are a two year wait.”
One of the driving factors that appears to be putting pressure on the demand for daycare is the rollout of the Federal Governments $10/day Early Learning Child Care program. The cost to enroll a child in daycare has decreased, but demand appears to be outpacing the creation of new spaces.
Recently released Statistics Canada data shows that the number of parents reporting challenges in finding childcare spiked to 49 per cent in 2023, up from 36 per cent in 2019.
Cowley says that, if she can’t return to work, she and her husband will find themselves in a difficult financial situation.
“I feel like I’ve been a bit of an ostrich, like head in the sand, hoping that it's magically going to get better, but it’s been very, very stressful,” said the mother of two.
Some child-care advocates say growing pains are to be expected as a publically funded system gets up and running.
“It’s going to take some time,” said Canadian Child Care Federations Interim CEO Marni Flaherty.
“There’s been a waiting list for 40 years, and there’s even a bigger waiting list now as we roll out the plan. It’s going to take a while,” said Flaherty, who added, “The good news is we have a federal commitment. Now, our provinces need to ensure they’re investing properly. It’s their job to do that.”
For parents like Cowley, Flaherty says they may have to deal with discomfort so future families can reap the full benefits of a publically-funded system.
Cowley maintained that “the government needs to look at this and realize this is a huge burden for people trying to return back to work,” especially during difficult financial times.
“As the first national program of its kind, we are aware of the current challenges in finding affordable child care, that’s why we are working to create 250,000 new spaces for Canadian families,” reads an email from the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development's office.
One of the keys to unlocking new spaces and relieving the pressure, according to Flaherty, is licensed home-based centres.
“The model of home child care should be an agency model so that there’s infrastructure built-in in order to have licensed home child care, so you have early childhood educators overseeing homes within neighbourhoods,” said Flaherty.
“The increase in demand represents an opportunity for our government to work collaboratively with service providers, stakeholders, and provinces and territories to ensure that more families can access affordable child care, faster,” wrote the minister's office.
With files from The Canadian Press
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
Two women have been charged after allegedly defrauding at least two victims out of thousands of dollars in a Markham visa and immigration services scam they say targeted members of the Iranian-Canadian community.
As travellers get ready to take off for the March Break, Canada’s largest airport is offering a behind-the-scenes look at how baggage gets to its destination.
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
Air France will be expanding its successful Ottawa-Paris direct flight from five to seven days a week and upgrading to bigger planes this summer, the Ottawa airport confirmed Wednesday.
The defence is arguing for a mistrial in the case of Milton Urgiles, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a dump truck crash near Alliston more than three years ago.
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
An Ontario woman walked away from a sexual assault case against her former commanding officer after the defence requested access to her counselling records.
SC Johnson says it’s reached a settlement that will allow its plant to remain in Brantford.
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.
The real estate market appears to be making a comeback, with the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) reporting the average price of a single-family home increasing by $77,000 last month.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
Union officials are looking for former employees of a Windsor aluminum plant who may be eligible for compensation.
Windsor police are seeking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault in the Ford City neighbourhood.
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
Pro-Palestinian groups were served a court injunction during a demonstration outside a synagogue in Cote-des-Neiges on Tuesday, barring them from protesting within 50 metres of certain Jewish community buildings for a period of 10 days.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
A long-delayed technology reboot at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is going to take even longer to roll out.
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) opened Little Beginnings Urban Oasis in Whitehorn on Wednesday, with a $2.5-million investment from the federal government.
Lethbridge parents with young children have been concerned with finding accessible, affordable child-care.
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday, TSN reported Wednesday morning.
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
Sixteen years ago, Claire Gannon almost died due to unforeseen complications during the birth of her son. A blood transfusion saved her, leaving her forever grateful to blood donors and inspired to donate herself – but she couldn't.
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.
The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell 'Freedom Convoy' protests two years ago. In a final response to a commission of inquiry, the Liberal government also outlines steps it is taking to improve the flow of intelligence and protect key transportation corridors.
Government officials say online hate speech would have to portray a group as "inherently violent" or "unhuman" to meet the threshold to be probed by a human-rights tribunal under a newly proposed law.
Warmer-than-usual weather is causing allergy symptoms to flare up earlier than normal or even get worse for some allergy sufferers in Canada.
A new non-profit group called the Canadian Covid Society has launched, aiming to lead the fight against COVID-19 by advocating for people suffering from long COVID and raising awareness about preventing ongoing infections.
Archaeologists say they have discovered what may be the largest mass grave ever excavated in Europe at a site in southern Germany.
Attorneys for Meta Platforms are asking a Delaware judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company has deliberately failed to protect users from human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X is considering getting rid of showing the number of likes and reposts on each post.
A jury could soon weigh whether a movie weapons supervisor should be held to blame in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie, as attorneys Wednesday delivered closing arguments in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
From the start, the case was highly unusual: a criminal prosecution centered on the disputed ownership of a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to 'Hotel California' and other Eagles hits. Its end was even more unexpected.
Two Kansas Citians are saying 'We'll Be Fine' after attending one of Drake’s concerts at the T-Mobile Center. Bebe Gist and Jaime Jimenez say the rapper gave them a new meaning to life with a promise of US$20,000 Sunday.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
Air Canada says it is almost ready to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv, five months after it suspended travel to the city following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.
More than 90 top Canadian business leaders have signed an open letter to the country's finance minister and her provincial counterparts on Wednesday, urging the need to address the decline in domestic investments by pension funds.
Recent headlines about Camembert’s imminent death due to a fungal crisis have caused panic among fans of this historic fromage. Scientists, it seems, have warned that problems with French cheese's industrial production may have long-term consequences for its future.
Some U.S. cities and towns are offering relocation packages to attract new residents, with everything from cash incentives to outdoor activity passes to free eggs.
From private jets to bizarre requests, VIP travel agents spill the details on how celebrities navigate global travel.
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
Onlookers have likened a new bulging cycling helmet to something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking design will lead to a 'big improvement' in time trial performance.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
