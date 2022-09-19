Day of mourning: Canadian ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.

A holiday for some, the sombre day will be marked in various ways across the country. In Ottawa, following the morning's events in London, there will be a memorial parade at 12:10 p.m. ET and a service at a historically significant cathedral at 1 p.m. ET. CTV News will have live coverage all afternoon.

The memorial parade will begin at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, a military training facility next to Ottawa City Hall along the Rideau Canal. The parade will travel past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial on Elgin Street, before turning onto Wellington Street heading towards the Christ Church Cathedral.

Canadian Heritage says the parade will include two RCMP Musical Ride detachments, as well as a 100-person military service guard of honour comprised of navy, army, air force and special forces members.

A member of the National Sentry Program will carry Her Majesty's personal Canadian flag, and military band members will also take part, as will representatives from each of the 16 military regiments of Her Majesty.

A 96-gun salute—one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life—will be conducted during the parade from a location west of the downtown core.

The service at the Christ Church Cathedral is invitation-only, and is expected to include some 600 guests, from members of Parliament, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic corps, to representatives of various faith communities, and charities with whom Queen Elizabeth II had a close connection.

Among the confirmed guests in the nation's capital are former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark. Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will be delivering addresses during the ceremony.

Over the weekend Canadian Heritage confirmed some additional attendees, including: Chief Justice Richard Wagner, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, former astronaut Roberta Bondar, and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will not be present, as they are representing Canada in London, alongside more than a dozen prominent Canadians, at the state funeral.

The cathedral is where numerous state funeral services have been held, and is where a commemorative ceremony was held for Prince Philip in 2021.

Officials said that the ceremony will involve both religious and non-religious elements, reflective of the diversity of religions observed in Canada. Algonquin spiritual adviser and English Poet Laureate of Ottawa Albert Dumont will also give a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony will include hymns and songs, a tribute video montage featuring an original piece composed by the Canadian Armed Forces for the occasion, and musical interludes by Canadian artists.

Canadian talents Ginette Reno and Rufus Wainwright will each perform a song, and the national anthem will be interpreted by singer and actor Kim Richardson. There will also be a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

People are invited to gather along the parade route to watch, and screens have been installed at the Garden of the Provinces and Territories on Wellington Street for spectators to take in the historic occasion.

When the ceremony concludes, church bells will toll, and there will be a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 flypast in the "missing person formation" moving over Parliament Hill, towards the cathedral.

Canadian flags that have been flying at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, are expected to be raised at sunset on Monday, marking the end of Canada's official period of mourning.