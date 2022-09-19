Day of mourning: Canadian ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
A holiday for some, the sombre day will be marked in various ways across the country. In Ottawa, following the morning's events in London, there will be a memorial parade at 12:10 p.m. ET and a service at a historically significant cathedral at 1 p.m. ET. CTV News will have live coverage all afternoon.
The memorial parade will begin at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, a military training facility next to Ottawa City Hall along the Rideau Canal. The parade will travel past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial on Elgin Street, before turning onto Wellington Street heading towards the Christ Church Cathedral.
Canadian Heritage says the parade will include two RCMP Musical Ride detachments, as well as a 100-person military service guard of honour comprised of navy, army, air force and special forces members.
A member of the National Sentry Program will carry Her Majesty's personal Canadian flag, and military band members will also take part, as will representatives from each of the 16 military regiments of Her Majesty.
A 96-gun salute—one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life—will be conducted during the parade from a location west of the downtown core.
The service at the Christ Church Cathedral is invitation-only, and is expected to include some 600 guests, from members of Parliament, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic corps, to representatives of various faith communities, and charities with whom Queen Elizabeth II had a close connection.
Among the confirmed guests in the nation's capital are former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark. Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will be delivering addresses during the ceremony.
Over the weekend Canadian Heritage confirmed some additional attendees, including: Chief Justice Richard Wagner, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, former astronaut Roberta Bondar, and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will not be present, as they are representing Canada in London, alongside more than a dozen prominent Canadians, at the state funeral.
The cathedral is where numerous state funeral services have been held, and is where a commemorative ceremony was held for Prince Philip in 2021.
Officials said that the ceremony will involve both religious and non-religious elements, reflective of the diversity of religions observed in Canada. Algonquin spiritual adviser and English Poet Laureate of Ottawa Albert Dumont will also give a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The ceremony will include hymns and songs, a tribute video montage featuring an original piece composed by the Canadian Armed Forces for the occasion, and musical interludes by Canadian artists.
Canadian talents Ginette Reno and Rufus Wainwright will each perform a song, and the national anthem will be interpreted by singer and actor Kim Richardson. There will also be a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.
People are invited to gather along the parade route to watch, and screens have been installed at the Garden of the Provinces and Territories on Wellington Street for spectators to take in the historic occasion.
When the ceremony concludes, church bells will toll, and there will be a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 flypast in the "missing person formation" moving over Parliament Hill, towards the cathedral.
Canadian flags that have been flying at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, are expected to be raised at sunset on Monday, marking the end of Canada's official period of mourning.
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
Here's how the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing:
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Another person bitten by coyote in Burlington; 7th unprovoked attack reported
Another person in Burlington has been bitten by a coyote, bringing the attacks involving the canines in that city to seven.
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen
A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. in downtown Ottawa, followed by a national commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Hundreds brave the rain for Barrie's Terry Fox Run
Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out to Centennial Park in Barrie on Sunday for the annual Terry Fox Run, embodying the strength and determination of a man who gave so much.
-
Barrie boater charged with impaired
A Barrie man is accused of impaired offences after a hit and run involving a boat on Georgian Bay, according to provincial police.
-
Highway 12 reopens after crash knocks out the power for thousands
A portion of Highway 12 has since reopened in Tay Township after a collision knocked out the power to thousands of customers.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
A mother asking for compassion following her son's death, an increase in coyote attacks, and Brantford police breaking down the wrong door round out the top stories of the week.
-
Fatal crash in Norwich Township
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township. Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation
A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision.
-
Fatal crash in Norwich Township
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township. Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top players
The Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
-
Pedestrians, cyclists take in the entertainment, community at Open Streets Windsor
Open Streets made a triumphant return Sunday with thousands checking out the free community event.
Quebec election: five-way fight or two-way race?
François Legault of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of Québec solidaire (QS) say the election is a choice between their two parties.
-
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Legault criticized for saying problems at Joliette hospital fixed
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is facing criticism for saying members of an Indigenous community want to reopen a debate about systemic racism rather than fix problems at a nearby hospital.
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Canadians prepare to tune in London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Thousands of Canadians across the country are preparing to tune in Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London today in tribute to the country's longest-serving head of state.
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in Selkirk
A group of Second World War veterans who all lived on the same block in Selkirk at one time or another is being remembered for their service.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
In Manitoba, the provincial government has recognized Monday, Sept. 19 – the day of the Queen's state funeral – as a day of mourning.
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
-
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
Calgarians take part in 42nd Terry Fox Run, share what it means to them
Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes to take part in the first Terry Fox Run in Calgary since 2019 on Sunday.
Arrest video prompts protest outside EPS headquarters
A group of people gathered outside the Edmonton Police Service headquarters downtown on Sunday afternoon to protest the use of force during an arrest last Thursday.
-
'Representation matters': Camp aims to recruit women to join Edmonton fire service
Women and gender-diverse people got to rappel from a building and extinguish fires this weekend to see what it feels like to be a firefighter — and maybe become one.
-
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
Caught-on-camera Vancouver tip jar theft sparks speculation about similar incidents at other businesses
The owner of an East Vancouver ice cream shop posted video of a man apparently stealing the tip jar off the counter as a warning for other businesses – but didn't expect it to get the response that it did.
-
'Wow, I was there': B.C. man who flew to London for Queen's funeral speaks on experience
A Metro Vancouver man who booked his trip to London within hours of learning of Queen Elizabeth II's death made it to Westminster Hall just in time to see the late monarch lying in state.
-
Vancouver gathering celebrates the Queen's love of corgis
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, dozens of corgis -- along with their humans -- gathered in a Vancouver park to pay tribute to a woman whose enduring love for the short-legged dogs made the breed famous.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Trudeau meets U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London
Former prime minister Stephen Harper was invested into the Order of Canada in London on Sunday.
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
-
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
-
TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond and Ray,' 'The Good Nurse,' 'Sidney'
On CTVNews.ca, pop culture critic Richard Crouse offers capsule reviews for select films screened at TIFF 2022, including: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond & Ray,' 'The Good Nurse' and 'Sidney.'
-
'The Woman King' takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic 'The Woman King' easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned US$19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.
Asian shares slip following broad decline on Wall Street
Asian shares fell Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
-
Canadian advocates of tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration
Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in around $186 million in revenue.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
-
It's tapped: Germany's Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus
The beer is flowing at Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
Van Dijk, Foss win time trial gold at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the road world cycling championships on Sunday.
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.