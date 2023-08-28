Crews prepare for more difficult weather as heat soars in the Northwest Territories

Environment Canada has issued more heat warnings for multiple communities in the Northwest Territories where fires are burning a few kilometres from homes.

Here's the latest:

Heat warning in effect for Hay River, Fort Providence, Jean Marie River and Fort Smith

Fire near Hay River burning 1.5 kilometres west of town centre

More personnel, heavy equipment added to Fort Smith

Yellowknife fire still 15 kilometres from city and out-of-control

Temperatures are expected to reach between 29 and 35 C on Monday in the parts of the South Slave region. In the communities surrounding Wood Buffalo National Park, temperatures could be around 30 C.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the warning from Environment Canada reads on Monday.

Crews in these areas are battling out-of-control wildfires that have kept people from their homes for over a week. Conditions in the last few days have deteriorated as high heat and winds swept through.

In a few days, the wildfire threatening the Town of Hay River moved from eight kilometres away to 1.5 kilometres from the town's centre.

"Significant damage" has been seen following the wildfire's path to the community in the areas of Patterson Road and Paradise Gardens, located south of Hay River.

The community of K’átł’odeeche First Nation has a burned area surrounding it, which an update online from N.W.T. fire says could provide protection against the approaching fire.

Officials said two cabins and a travel trailer along the shores of Great Slave Lake have been damaged.

Over the weekend essential personnel aiding firefighters were evacuated from Hay River, as crews continue to battle the blaze.

Crews in Fort Smith are bracing for similar weather conditions that could increase fire behaviour on Monday.

In the past few days, more personnel have flocked to the area being threatened by the Wood Buffalo fire located about 3.4 kilometres from Fort Smith and 3.1 kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald, Atla., an update on Sunday reads.

There were 376 personnel, 86 pieces of heavy equipment, 24 helicopters and 150 firefighters working in Fort Smith on Sunday, a dramatic increase in efforts since last week when there were 325 personnel and 57 pieces of equipment on the ground.