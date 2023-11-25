COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
HMCS Harry DeWolf, an arctic offshore patrol ship, was in Montreal on Friday when the decision was made to close the vessel to visitors and shelve the tour.
The ship's command team issued a statement on social media saying upcoming visits to Trois-Rivieres, Que., Quebec City and Saguenay, Que., had to be cancelled.
The ship, which can carry between 60 and 85 crew members, was expected to return to its home port in Halifax some time today.
Earlier this month, the 103-metre ship visited Toronto, Hamilton and Kingston, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2023.
BREAKING 13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
The Israeli military says Hamas has released 13 Israelis and four foreigners, in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
The Ontario Liberal party begins voting for a new leader today. Here's how it works
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
Toronto mother Cindy Ali denies killing disabled daughter to end suffering in retrial testimony
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
-
The Ontario Liberal party begins voting for a new leader today. Here's how it works
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
Large rally on Parliament Hill calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
Nursing shortage forces closure of Almonte, Ont. hospital ER Saturday
The Almonte General Hospital's emergency department will be closed Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning because of a shortage of nurses.
AG investigation finds inappropriate input from city regarding Barrhaven development
The city of Ottawa's auditor general has found that city staff inappropriately endorsed a proposal for a development in Barrhaven and left city council out of the loop on key decisions.
Police provide update after shooting in Barrie's downtown core
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.
-
Convicted pedophile's disturbing actions unveiled in court after abduction attempt at Angus park
A Clearview Township man who is now a convicted pedophile was found guilty of attempting to abduct 12-year-old girls in an Angus park in 2019, and what police found inside his car can only be described as horrific.
-
'Lit Happens,' Orillia business woman capitalizes on city's infamous tree lighting
A downtown Orillia business owner is leveraging the attention of the city's underwhelming Christmas tree 'trunk' lighting by selling 'Lit Happens' merchandise to raise funds for charity, capitalizing on the incident that garnered disappointment among residents and even drew humour from The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.
Waterloo Region needs more shelter space to meet the needs of the community, says support group
The Region of Waterloo and shelter groups can’t create enough spaces for those desperately needing somewhere stay. CTV News spoke to several people at the House of Friendship in Waterloo who are, or have, experienced homelessness.
-
'Small town feel in a big city': Cambridge's Winterfest sees modern twist on carolling
An annual festival of lights, carolling, and holiday tradition has come back to Cambridge.
-
Online video of incident prompts response from Waterloo regional police
The Waterloo Regional Police Service have responded to an online video appearing to show an incident involving a man with a knife ripping down flyers and following people.
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
-
Firefighter honoured at London's Lighting of the Lights
The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
-
St. Thomas athlete helps Canada win gold at Para Pan-Am Games
Canada has claimed a gold medal at the Para Pan-Am Games, led by an athlete from St. Thomas.
BREAKING Brampton man found guilty of first degree murder in death of University of Windsor student
A jury of 12 people have found a Bampton man guilty in relation to a downtown shooting five years ago that killed a University of Windsor student.
-
Cuddles and coffee: Windsor to get first cat cafe
Stray cats in need of a home will soon have another place to meet potential paw-rents and enjoy some cuddles at Windsor’s first cat cafe.
-
Suspect who allegedly stole $800 after debit card left in ATM arrested
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.
Proposed personal hygiene policy at Montreal libraries raises eyebrows
A new policy about personal hygiene at a public library in Montreal is raising a lot of eyebrows. Beginning in the New Year, if someone's hygiene is not up to standard, they might be asked to leave.
-
Montrealer vows to continue hunger strike for 'X' gender on Quebec health card
Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on day six of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to its health cards.
-
Chicoutimi Starbucks becomes first unionized franchise in Quebec
A Starbucks on Chicoutimi's main drag in Saguenay made history in the province becoming the first of the iconic coffee shop chain to unionize in Quebec.
Halifax bridge closed for maintenance across two weekends
The MacKay Bridge will be closed for two weekends in November and December for “critical maintenance,” according to Halifax Harbour Bridges.
-
One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
-
COVID-19, flu rates on the rise across Manitoba: Report
COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.
-
Fire crews called to St. Boniface industrial area blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a commercial building fire in an industrial part of St. Boniface.
-
Feds giving $1 million to help grieving Canadians
The Canadian government is giving $1 million in funding to the Canadian Grief Alliance (CGA) in an effort to address the growing need for grief support in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
-
Rally calls for moratorium on logging in Kananaskis County after scheduled clearcut moved up from 2026 to December
A rally is being held Saturday morning to call for a moratorium on logging in southern Alberta due to drought and water shortages.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Signal Hill shopping centre
Emergency crews responded to the Signal Hill shopping centre Friday night after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Alberta school board details reasons for ousting trustee over anti-LGBTQ2S+ social media post
The central Alberta school board that disqualified a trustee who posted a meme to social media comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany on Friday issued its reasons for ousting her, which include code-of-conduct violations and failure to communicate in a manner outlined in its policies.
-
Driver wanted in Friday hit-and-run with pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a driver who drove away after hitting a pedestrian in Grande Prairie on Friday.
-
Pair charged in homicide of Edmonton man more than a year after discovery of remains
Edmonton police have charged a man and a woman in the killing of Victor Roger Noel, who went missing for more than two years before his remains were discovered last summer.
Rising cost of living forcing some B.C. newcomers to consider leaving
Six years after arriving in Vancouver from Iran, Melika Azizi is seriously considering moving elsewhere.
-
Telus sees B.C. property assessment appeals thwarted by typo in email address
An unfortunate spelling error has halted Telus' appeals of the assessed values of 18 properties before they could even begin.
-
Watchdog says RCMP delaying investigation into unit that polices B.C. resource protests
The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing "significant delays" to an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests against energy and logging projects.
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved on Friday in rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said a deal this week to temporarily halt hostilities so some hostages can be released is a sign of progress.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
-
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms
Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces' missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers' fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space.
-
U.S. customs officers seized a fake Richard Mille watch. If real, it would have been worth US$3.7 million
U.S. customs officers seized a shipment from India that contained a counterfeit version of an extremely rare watch.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
-
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final
Jannik Sinner secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final after rallying past Serbia 2-1 on Saturday.
-
Canada's Aubin-Mercier wins PFL lightweight title, US$1 million for 2nd year in a row
Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier won a hard-fought decision over American (Cassius) Clay Collard on Saturday to claim the PFL lightweight title and the US$1 million that goes with it for the second year in a row.
-
Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami wins 2nd straight World Cup GS. Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 3rd
Winner Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, center, celebrates with second place finisher Alice Robinson of New Zealand, left and third place Mikaela Shiffrin of United States, right, after a women's World Cup giant slalom skiing race Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.
-
Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars, erasing gains from cleaner tech. EVs would help
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30 per cent over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests.
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.