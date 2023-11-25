Canada

    • COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour

    The Royal Canadian Navy's newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, docks in Victoria on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
    MONTREAL -

    An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

    HMCS Harry DeWolf, an arctic offshore patrol ship, was in Montreal on Friday when the decision was made to close the vessel to visitors and shelve the tour.

    The ship's command team issued a statement on social media saying upcoming visits to Trois-Rivieres, Que., Quebec City and Saguenay, Que., had to be cancelled.

    The ship, which can carry between 60 and 85 crew members, was expected to return to its home port in Halifax some time today.

    Earlier this month, the 103-metre ship visited Toronto, Hamilton and Kingston, Ont.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2023.

