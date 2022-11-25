Children's educational toy recalled for possible lead content above legal limit
Health Canada has issued a recall for an educational children's toy, which may contain above-legal amounts of lead.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the die included in the product, My First Words from Placote, and to contact the manufacturer, Les Editions Passe-Temps Inc., about compensation.
Health Canada said on Friday that the playing cards included with the toy are not hazardous and may be kept.
"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children," the recall notice says, adding it can lead to serious health effects such as the blood disorder anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, heart and immune system issues, and death in extreme cases.
Approximately 4,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from March to September 2022.
As of Nov. 17, Health Canada says the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in the country.
Placote also lists the toy as out of stock on its website, saying it will not be back until spring 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Children's educational toy recalled for possible lead content above legal limit
Health Canada has issued a recall for an educational children's toy, which may contain above-legal amounts of lead.
Study confirms authenticity of ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Marriage annulment nixed after B.C. judge finds 'imposter' posed as ex-wife at hearing
A marriage annulment that removed a B.C. woman as a beneficiary from her ex-husband's pension plan has been cancelled after a judge determined an "imposter" had agreed to the terms in court.
Federal government to extend EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks
The federal government is extending employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks, up from 15 weeks, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced on Friday.
Average rent in Canada up 15.4 per cent in 2022: monthly report
A new report shows that rent for all property types across Canada jumped again, seeing an increase of 15.4 per cent over this time last year.
Cineplex to show Canada's World Cup matches against Croatia, Morocco
Cineplex has teamed up with TSN and CTV to play FIFA World Cup matches at 34 movie theatres across Canada.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Toronto
-
Police shoot two men suspected in string of Markham home invasions, killing one
Police have shot two men suspected in a string of Markham, Ont. home invasions Friday morning, killing one.
-
Hillary Clinton runs into Estonian president while shopping at Toronto bookstore
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. presidential nominee, was spotted crossing paths with the president of Estonia while shopping at a Toronto bookstore this week.
-
Ontario lottery winner who scored big for second time this year plans on buying condo
A 64-year-old Ontario lottery winner has hit the jackpot twice in just one year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to install fencing at Mooney's Bay hill to discourage tobogganing this winter
The city of Ottawa has concluded the hill at Mooney's Bay Park is not safe for sledding, and will install "robust temporary seasonal fencing" to discourage people from tobogganing this winter.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Ottawa school board introduces new dress code six months after controversial ‘blitz’
Ottawa's French Catholic school board is implementing a "new gender-neutral, inclusive" dress code for students, six months after students at one high school expressed outrage about teachers and staff conducting a dress code "blitz."
Barrie
-
Ont. man accused of murder argues to be released from custody
The Ontario man accused of murdering a father of four was in bail court Friday, hoping to be released from custody after spending 60 days behind bars.
-
Highway 11 in Orillia closed after hydro pole snaps
Traffic along Highway 11 in Orillia came to a standstill Friday evening after police closed a section of the highway in both directions because of downed power lines.
-
Barrie's Anne Street bridge project delayed until next year
The Anne Street bridge project in Barrie is experiencing delays, with the Ministry of Transportation saying it likely won't be finished until sometime next year.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
-
Black Friday shoppers opt for online purchases over in-person deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States of America, but the deals can also be found north of the border in Canada.
-
Silver Lake construction project set to wrap-up in new year
The completion date of a multi-million dollar construction project at Silver Lake in Waterloo Park has been pushed back further after it was supposed to be finished this past summer.
London
-
'It feels like a ghost town': Police presence at CCH after alleged threats made in graffiti
There was a police presence at Catholic Central Secondary School in downtown London, Ont. Friday after an alleged threat was discovered on a bathroom wall. Students described the school atmosphere as “eerie,” including grade 12 students Maddy Trottier and Camila Tsun-Rubio.
-
Heavy police presence as LPS investigate 'possible shooting' in east London
A large police and EMS presence is on scene at the American Plaza Motel on Dundas Street in London, Ont. after a man was injured during a "possible shooting" on Friday.
-
72-year-old man charged after colliding with 'crash truck' on Highway 401
A Brampton man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a 'crash truck' that was providing protection to workers on Highway 401, Elgin County OPP said.
Windsor
-
Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy found safe: OPP
Essex County OPP have safely located a previously missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.
-
'There's nobody here’: Cross-border Black Friday shoppers shocked to see low Canadian turnout in Mich.
If you drove the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Ambassador Bridge for this year's Black Friday, you have may have forgotten it’s the first holiday shopping occasion without any COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions in the last three years — that's because for most of Friday morning and afternoon, Canadians were able to cross into the U.S. with almost no delays.
-
Small backyard homes gaining in popularity
“Additional dwelling units,” or ADUs, are fast becoming an option to cut down on the high cost of living.
Montreal
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
The lawyer for a Montreal man accused of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews argued in court on Friday that the prosecution failed to properly define Nazism or present evidence about what happened during the Holocaust.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision banning random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The two host provinces for next month's world junior hockey championship are requiring the sport's governing body to oversee anti-harassment and sexual assault prevention training for all staff and players ahead of the tournament.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver disclosed offence to inmates, judge told
Video evidence was shown Friday at the trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Winnipeg taxi driver.
-
'It might mean shutting down': Child care centres struggling amid high staff and child sickness
High absentee rates and staff shortages are causing some child care centres to close or reduce their hours.
-
Elementary students in Manitoba hospitalized after ingesting cannabis gummies: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after three students, ranging in age from five to nine years old, became ill from eating cannabis gummies.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
-
Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her toddler appeals conviction, sentence
A man who killed a woman and her young daughter before burying them in a shallow grave near Calgary is appealing his sentence and conviction on a charge of second-degree murder.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
'Problematic decision': Permit board revokes Boyle Street application for new downtown location
Boyle Street Community Services say a city tribunal has revoked the development permit for its new headquarters and service centre.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver couple recounts bumpy landing with Flair Airlines plane at Ontario airport
Vancouver couple Charissa Landicho and Mac Bradley just wanted a quick and cheap getaway, but a turbulent landing was not on their itinerary.
-
B.C. flush with $5 billion in extra cash, officials say in quarterly update
As British Columbians continue to face sticker shock in the produce aisle, at the cash register and the gas pump, it turns out the province is flush with cash.
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Maple Ridge, homicide investigators called
Homicide investigators have been called after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Maple Ridge Thursday night.
Politics
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
-
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
Sci-Tech
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
-
Study confirms authenticity of ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her 'This Is Me...Then' to announce an update.
-
Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: Daniel Craig whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Disney's animated 'Strange World,' and sports drama 'The Swimmers.'
-
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Business
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
-
Black Friday off to muted start in stores as deals spread out, offers matched online
Canadians hunting for Black Friday deals did so without facing long lines or crowded shopping malls this year, as an extended period of sales and decades-high inflation weighs on consumers and prompts some to rein in spending.
-
Average rent in Canada up 15.4 per cent in 2022: monthly report
A new report shows that rent for all property types across Canada jumped again, seeing an increase of 15.4 per cent over this time last year.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
French bulldog wins top prize at U.S. National Dog Show
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual U.S. National Dog Show. Winston is the first French bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
Sports
-
Justin Jefferson sets NFL receiving record in Vikings win over Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.
-
Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina
For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer's biggest stage.
-
Cineplex to show Canada's World Cup matches against Croatia, Morocco
Cineplex has teamed up with TSN and CTV to play FIFA World Cup matches at 34 movie theatres across Canada.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.