Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders on Thursday.
The May 4 pre-coronation engagement at Buckingham Palace will include Assembly of First Nations Chief Roseanne Archibald, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and Métis National Council president Cassidy Caron.
Governor General Mary Simon's office confirmed to CTVNews.ca that she will also be in attendance.
"His Majesty has had a long-standing relationship with Canada’s Indigenous people and this meeting is an example of The King continuing that journey of listening and deepening his understanding," a press release from Buckingham Palace said.
The Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami organization represents Inuit people in Canada. Together with the Assembly of First Nations and Métis National Council, the three are often referred to as National Indigenous Organizations, or NIOs.
"I had a conversation with His Majesty just earlier today because obviously things will be very busy on Saturday for the coronation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday in Ottawa. "We talked about Indigenous reconciliation, which is a priority of his."
Cody Groat, an assistant professor at Western University's history and Indigenous studies departments, says Canadian Indigenous leaders have been meeting with monarchs since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century.
"What is new in this case is that these meetings are taking place in the lead up to the coronation, as part of the actual coronation ceremonies," Groat told CTVNews.ca. "It's a clear recognition of Charles meeting [Indigenous] leaders the same ways that he is meeting heads of state this week."
King Charles previously met with Canadian Indigenous leaders a year ago, during a three-day May 2022 royal tour to mark his late mother's seven decades on the throne.
"I think that Charles is very aware of the cultural and political climate right now on perspectives of the monarchy," Groat said. "One thing that I always bring attention to is the fact that we currently have Mary Simon as the Governor General, an Inuk woman, the first Indigenous Governor General, as the official representative of King Charles III."
Later the same day, Charles will also hold audiences with the King of the Ashanti of Ghana as well as Amazonian Indigenous leaders. Charles is hosting visiting dignitaries this week in the run-up to his coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6. Groat says it's important meetings with Indigenous representatives take place "on equal standing" with prime ministers.
"All of our treaties are with the Crown, and that's because Indigenous peoples recognize ourselves as sovereign entities," Groat explained. "Indigenous nations are sovereign within our territories, and that is why we are meeting with King Charles III as an equal."
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
