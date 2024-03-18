Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
The news was first circulated through online chatrooms and social media posts and later shared by Russian state-owned outlet Sputnik.
Jean-Francois Ratelle, 36, was also known by the call sign "Hrulf."
Global Affairs Canada said it is aware that a Canadian has died in Ukraine, but would not provide his name, nor the cause of death.
"Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones at this very difficult time," wrote spokesperson Grantly Franklin. "Consular officials are in contact with local authorities for further information and are providing consular assistance to the family."
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Members of Parliament stood in solemn reflection in the House of Commons Monday in tribute to the late Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada who died last month.
The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid.
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Freddie Mercury's sanctuary in London, where he lived the last decade of his life, is on sale for the first time in nearly half a century -- minus his "exquisite clutter."
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
A new video released by Toronto police shows two suspects allegedly slashing tires in Toronto’s Corso Italia area.
The head of OC Transpo is standing firm that the north-south Trillium Line will open sometime this spring, despite the transit authority having extended the timeline for opening until at least early summer.
Quebec's provincial police is investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Autoroute 50 between Gatineau and Montreal on Monday afternoon.
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
A Barrie man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a car crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
One person was taken to the hospital following a collision on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
One day before the official start of spring, outdoor businesses are trying to keep up with the fluctuating temperatures.
SC Johnson says it will spend nearly $50 million to create new production lines and expand warehousing and distribution at its Brantford facilities.
Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London. At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.
It will be five years ago Tuesday that Dominique Easton lost her baby girl Aislinn. This weekend, Easton and her friends were walking up and down Richmond Street with signs that read 'Justice for Aislinn.'
A year after being shorn up to prevent collapse, the future of the historic lighthouse in Port Burwell, Ont. again looks a bit dim.
Windsor police say an elderly driver “accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake” and crashed into a bulk food store.
Windsor police have arrested a 53-year-old man following several break-ins at commercial businesses throughout the city.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he sprayed a man with noxious substance.
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.
Quebec is lagging behind when it comes to energy efficiency in our homes, and there are calls to change that as energy demands grow.
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
The former police officer tasked with overseeing the city’s new fleet of Winnipeg Transit safety officers says the program has rolled out even smoother than expected.
A new study shows Manitoba’s five top crops sprouted billions of dollars in wages and thousands of jobs in the province over the past three years.
Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.
Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
One year after hosting an event with record attendance and sales, Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) is asking for monthly donations from its fans to stay afloat long term.
Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.
A man with outstanding warrants was arrested after a fire in Strathcona County last week.
The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.
BC United and the BC Conservatives are in a tie for second place among voters ahead of October's provincial election, according to a new poll.
A man was seriously injured after being shot by police outside of Guildford Town Centre in Surrey Saturday evening, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
The federal government is challenging a court decision directing it to step up the pace of judicial appointments to address an 'untenable' number of vacancies.
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
A second lab-confirmed case of measles has been identified in Toronto.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
A movie set armourer is challenging her conviction on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," court records released Monday show.
R. Kelly’s lawyer told an appeals court Monday that all kinds of legitimate organizations — even college fraternities — could be deemed racketeering organizations under a law used to convict the R&B superstar at his Brooklyn trial of sexually abusing young fans, including children, for decades.
On-demand U.S. audio and video streams for 'I'm Just Ken' topped three million streams in the week after Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance, a 422 per cent increase from the prior week.
Elon Musk said he is 'almost always' sober during his late-night — or, in some cases, very early morning — posting sessions on his social media platform, X.
Canada, citing the need to shun Russian energy, on Monday signed an agreement with Germany that it said would accelerate work towards the commercial-scale trade of clean hydrogen fuel.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
81-year-old Ron Brunner may not look like a typical weight lifter, but the Winnipeg senior is one of the most powerful in Manitoba.
A small stone vial discovered in southeastern Iran contained a red cosmetic that was likely used as a lip coloring nearly 4,000 years ago, according to archaeologists.
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner on Monday said she supported a local New York official’s order banning female sports teams with transgender athletes from using county-owned facilities.
As a golf fan watching at a tournament, you have the privilege of being up close to all the action.
Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
