Canada

    • Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine

    CTV News breaking news
    Share

    A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade – a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine – has died.

    The news was first circulated through online chatrooms and social media posts and later shared by Russian state-owned outlet Sputnik.

    Jean-Francois Ratelle, 36, was also known by the call sign "Hrulf."

    Global Affairs Canada said it is aware that a Canadian has died in Ukraine, but would not provide his name, nor the cause of death.

    "Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones at this very difficult time," wrote spokesperson Grantly Franklin. "Consular officials are in contact with local authorities for further information and are providing consular assistance to the family."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News